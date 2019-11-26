Netflix: This Is The Rally To Sell

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was one of the most incredible growth stories of the decade which saw the company transform its business from a mail order DVD rental service to become a pioneer of the current streaming model. NFLX is up over 3,500% in the last 10-years cementing itself as one of the most important tech and media companies in the market. This year however has been defined by questions over the company's content strategy and trends in subscriber growth resulting in increasing volatility as shares are now down nearly 30% from its all-time high reached back in Q2 2018. The emergence of new streaming competition and a more competitive landscape have added to bearish sentiment towards Netflix particularly as it relates to its valuation which continues to command a high premium. This article covers why we see more downside for the stock in the year ahead.

The Bearish Case for Netflix

The following points summarize what has changed in 2019 and why its unlikely NFXL can reclaim its previous highs above $400.

Weaker than expected subscriber growth this year pulls back long-term upside growth forecasts.

Household penetration in the U.S. around 70% may be peaking sooner than previously anticipated representing a structural ceiling for other developed markets.

Fast changing and evolving streaming market with emergence of new options for consumers dilutes Netflix's advantages.

Company will be challenged to justify future monthly price hikes given aggressive pricing

Sentiment in the stock is diminished with launch of Disney+ and announcement of HBO Max in 2020

The major development this year was a big Q2 subscriber miss when the Netflix reported just 2.7 million global additions compared to expectations of 5 million in the quarter. In the domestic U.S. and Canada market, paid subscribers shockingly declined by 126,000 while total international additions were the lowest since Q2 of 2016. This was followed up by an also weaker than expected global net add in Q3 which together have damped long-term subscriber forecasts.

Netflix faces headwinds worldwide for markets to reach the same level of household penetration that is currently around 70% in the U.S. From a current level of ~160 million total paid subscribers globally, previous long-term forecasts looking for Netflix to reach 400 million plus over the next decade used to justify a $400 price target on the stock may no longer be realistic.

While the headline revenue growth in Q3 at up 31% year over year is objectively impressive, keep in mind this was driven by a significant pricing hike to the streaming packages announced back in Q1. In the U.S. the monthly price for most popular HD option went up by $2 or 18.2% from $10.99 to $12.99 starting in May. Q3 was the first full quarter that the pricing change impact was observed over the entire period. 60 million U.S. subscribers each paying on average $1.50 more per month between different streaming options over an entire year is adding about $1 billion in revenue for the Netflix over the next twelve months.

By this measure, beyond the pricing impact which will support the year over year revenue growth numbers in the upcoming quarters, underlying growth of subscribes has clearly decelerated. Netflix management is forecasting 2019 global net adds at 26.7 million compared to 28.6 million for 2018 which in percentage terms is a total increase in subscribers of 19% this year compared to 26% y/y 2018. From the Q3 letter to shareholders.

We’re forecasting 7.6m global paid net adds (vs. 8.8m last Q4), with 0.6m in the US and 7.0m for the international segment. This implies full year 2019 paid net adds of 26.7m, down from 28.6m last year. While we had previously expected 2019 paid net adds to be up year over year, our current forecast reflects several factors including less precision in our ability to forecast the impact of our Q4 content slate, which consists of several new big IP launches (as opposed to returning seasons), the minor elevated churn in response to some price changes, and new forthcoming competition

The bullish case for Netflix is based on a long runway of subscriber growth in combination to steady price hikes every couple of years. With the launch of Disney+ (DIS) this year at $6.99 per month and the announced 2020 launch of HBO Max (T) which bundles HBO and a larger Time Warner catalog of titles at $14.99, Netflix may be more constrained in its ability to significantly push pricing higher in the future. From the quote above we highlight comments related to churn and competitions as underlying our bearish case which is set to intensify.

In the domestic market we believe that growth is completely tapped out and see a scenario of higher churn going forward as the next headache in what is a saturated market. If you live in the United States, we argue that it's difficult to find a household or consumer that either does not have Netflix or has not heard about it. It's hard to imagine why at this point a certain new original series or movie launch will be enough to convince "holdouts" from signing up. While it's recognized that the growth is from developing international markets, we expect a convergence toward domestic market penetration levels sooner than later suggesting the high growth phase is ending. Either consumers with the financial means have Netflix currently or are simply not interested.

The risk we see for Netflix into 2020 is a new dynamic where consumers increasingly jump between streaming providers over different periods to take advantage of series launches while binge-watching other content on a month to month basis. This draws parallels to the experience food service delivery company GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) which blamed its Q3 earnings miss on customers jumping around different services. The current relative ease of cancelling Netflix and restarting the monthly subscription facilitates the option which could intensify this churn Netflix management alluded to and result in higher quarterly revenue volatility going forward. A wave of users in material numbers hopping between streaming services in different periods of the year would represent earnings pressure for Netflix.

Trends in Valuation

Taking a look at the current market consensus earnings, the expectation is for Netflix EPS to accelerate from $2.68 posted in 2018 to $3.38 this year and $8.19 by fiscal year 2021. The earnings numbers here imply a 1-year forward P/E of 58x on 2020 consensus EPS and 38x on the 2-year forward 2021 estimate. Beyond our view that there's a high chance Netflix will miss these targets and the estimates face the risk of revisions lower, we believe the current valuation multiples are simply too aggressive given the higher uncertainty for long-term forecasts.

Again, the company revenue growth is a function of both subscriber additions which are being driven by the international market and Netflix's ability to regularly hike the monthly subscription rate. Since we are more skeptical on the upside of the company's "pricing power" within the competitive landscape, the result is an effective ceiling on average revenue per user 'ARPU'. In the near term, we see this current Q4 as representing a difficult operating environment for Netflix which faces the launch of Disney+ in multiple markets around the world and there's a thought that at least at the margin, the new entrant represents a headwind for subscriber growth this quarter.

To the upside, we would like to see some bolder strategic initiatives by Netflix to reclaim its momentum including the potential for discrete advertising on the platform. Separately, the possibility of an acquisition of a movie theater chain like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC), while unlikely at this point, could provide Netflix with some interesting bundling options between streaming and movie theater tickets as a subscription. Control of a movie theater property also provides an outlet to feature key programming on a big-screen format which could be positive for margins and growth potential. Right now, beyond an intensive slate of original programming premiers on the streaming service, Netflix appears content on simply betting on more of the same. In our opinion, the company will really need to outperform expectations to sustain a move higher in its share price from here.

Takeaway

We are bearish on Netflix and see this latest rally from a low of under $255 per share as a new opportunity to sell or take a short exposure. Recognizing Netflix as a solid brand with some continued momentum worldwide, the concern here comes down to valuation as it becomes harder to justify its growth premium amid weaker trends and higher uncertainty. We expect the company to underperform near-term forecasts for subscriber growth and earnings with overall risks tilted to the downside. We rate shares of NFLX as a sell with a price target of $205 for the next year which represents a P/E multiple of 38x on the current fiscal 2020 EPS forecasts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.