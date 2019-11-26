The Sell In May Corollary

This article looks at a simple strategy that owns stocks from November to April and then owns Treasuries from May to November.

In late April, I authored "Sell in May? Emprical Evidence on a Market Adage" that showed that using sixty years of data on the benchmark U.S. equity index that returns were meaningful higher in one semi-annual split. As seen in the table below, the annualized return for domestic equity investors for the six months from May to October inclusive was a disappointing 4.9% annualized. Conversely, returns from November to April were an astounding 16.3% annualized. Roughly three-quarters of equity market returns have occurred during one-half of the calendar year.

I followed that piece up with "A Sell in May Strategy" that illustrated that a strategy that owned the S&P 500 (SPY) from November to April and owned long duration U.S. Treasuries (SPTL) during the period from May to November generated meaningful outperformance. Using data dating to 1973, the longest data set I had for long Treasury returns, I found that this bi-annual switching strategy generated structural alpha.

The annualized return from the Sell in May and Buy Treasuries portfolio was 13.3% with a standard deviation of annualized returns of just 13.2%. The strategy beat the S&P 500, which it owned for half the time, by 3.2% per annum and did so with around three-quarters of the variability. The switching strategy was also far more likely to generate positive returns, which occurred in 41 of 46 years in the sample. These are gross returns that are assumed to be held in a tax deferred account or vehicle and are shown before the small transaction costs of a twice-a-year switching strategy.

While the S&P 500 produced a -37% return in 2008, the Sell in May and Buy Treasuries portfolio was just -8.7% in 2008. That switching strategy was in Treasuries during the Lehman bankruptcy and the market swoon in the fall of that year. The "Sell in May" strategy posted its worst year in the stagflationary environment of 1974 at -9.1%.

The result of this strategy, and the broader seasonality in equity returns, is pretty remarkable. With another six months under our belts tp study this strategy, let's look at the results in the seasonally week May - October time frame. In the switching strategy, an investor would have owned long duration Treasuries over this six month period. Below I have graphed the performance of the S&P 500 and the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Index over that time horizon.

Source: Bloomberg

For those that have not pulled a Rip Van Winkle for the last six months, I have unnecessarily buried the lede. In the "risk-off" May-October timeframe, long Treasuries generated tremendous returns once again, soaring by 15.5%. This was the strongest rally for long Treasuries since sequestration, the S&P downgrade of U.S. Treasuries, and escalating sovereign debt problems in Europe sent long Treasuries sharply higher in 2011.

Conversely, results for the equity market were again middling. While the May - October period featured higher returns than that semi-annual period has featured, on average, over the long sample period, 4.16% returns are still subtrend versus the 10.4% annualized returns experienced on average over this long horizon. Through early October, equity returns were actually negative for this period before the recent rally pushed them into positive territory.

As we kick off the seasonally strong November-April period for equity markets, the S&P 500 is already up 2.57% through three weeks. Long Treasuries have given back some of their gains with that index down just under 1%. This interesting seasonal strategy performed very strongly once again over the past six months. Investors who believe in the efficacy of this trade, which has been documented in literature dating back centuries, may want to boost their equity allocation as we head into what has historically been a seasonally strong period for stocks.

Additional disclosure: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.