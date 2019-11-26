Korea Steel: POSCO Rally Justified But Momentum Insufficient For Sustainability

Yesterday’s rally justified; stocks finding bottom

Primary metal shares rallied 2.66% yesterday, outperforming the KOSPI by 1.64%p. Major Asian steelmakers fared especially well: POSCO (PKX) advanced 3.63%, Hyundai Steel (OTC:HYNSY) climbed 3.69% and Donkuk Steel (001230.KS, BUY) rose 3.29%; Japan’s JFE (OTCPK:JFEEF) and China’s Baowu Steel Group also gained 4.19% and 4.72%, respectively.

The direct contributors to the stock rally are first and foremost: 1) expectations that the US-China trade tensions will ease and US steel shares’ strong price performance; but improving fundamentals also helped as: 2) China’s blast furnace spread turned around in November from a loss in October on the back of rebounding Chinese steel prices; and 3) the output growth of China’s small steel mills has been slowing since July.

The Korean steel sector is severely undervalued, trading below the historical P/B bands, and we believe yesterday’s rally is a step toward getting back to normal. Based on 0.44x, the lower end of the historical P/B bands, the bottom for POSCO shares is around KRW236,000 but even after yesterday the stock remains undervalued at KRW228,000.

Need to see meaningful decrease in Chinese output for stocks to sustain momentum

However, we believe momentum is still not strong enough to place steel shares on a solid upward trajectory. US steelmakers’ price hikes were mainly driven by raw material price increases (US HR and steel scrap prices rose 11%), which is irrelevant to Asian steelmakers which use iron ore as a key raw material. China’s steel prices are unlikely to continue to move upwards as the weak-demand season approaches. Furthermore, since iron ore prices are expected to stabilize next year on the back of increasing supply, buyers will likely move to add more downside pressure on steel prices. Furthermore, China’s crude steel production may increase again in November, although growth slowed to 2% in September and -1% in October.

Given the protracted low growth of steel demand, the prerequisite condition for stock price rebounds is tighter supply, in our view. Right now, the steel sector appears to be in a state of securing downside support, and investor sentiment on steel shares should start to improve from 2Q20 when Chinese steel output is expected to drop.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.