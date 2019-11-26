Natural Gas Downside Established

I want to take a few minutes to share what we discussed with our subscribers in regard to the natural gas setup to the downside that we're tracking, and which upon completion will set forth a huge rally to the upside. With the use of Elliott Wave, there are many times multiple ways to count a particular move. It is important to understand when using this methodology that the Elliott Wave count is never wrong, it is only the analyst's interpretation of the EW count that can be wrong.

When have you ever seen an Elliott Wave count morph into something other than what the analyst expected, where the analyst didn't have an answer about what occurred with the benefit of hindsight? I can answer that for you, never. This by no means suggests the use of Elliott Wave analysis has no value. It simply means that one must constantly be aware of multiple scenarios, and then look for those opportunities where all paths move in the same direction for a portion of price movement.

This "price movement in common with several EW counts" is what we view as the "high confidence" portion of price movement. When price is outside of this zone, one should exercise an elevated level of caution until it again becomes clear. These scenarios create opportunities for investors to take low risk to high reward trades, and when said trades are viewed collectively over time, enable the investors/traders to amass sizeable annual returns.

In addition, using EW assists greatly in determining finite levels to stop out of a particular trade, or what is the "risk" portion of the trade. Once determined, this "risk" can then be compared to the relative "reward" portion. We want the reward relative to the risk, or what we call the skew, to always be attractive. Does this mean all favorable skew opportunities play out in our favor? No, of course not. However, as an investor "actively" pursues a multitude of high probability scenarios, where the rewards relative to the risk are consistently attractive, with finite quantifiable risk, and do this on an active basis, then over time, it only takes simple math to determine how super performance will follow.

Some people view trading in this fashion like gambling, where the reference to "gambling" implies a negative connotation to this approach to managing capital. My only response is that all of life is a gamble, and every single investment choice made carries an element of risk. I'm humored by the notion that investment in an actively managed mutual fund might be viewed as a conservative approach to managing capital as compared to trading using the methodology I'm describing herein.

Simply taking a long-term "risk-on" posture, and then accepting what markets provide with no control whatsoever of the annual performance is much more akin to gambling than actively pursuing low risk relative to reward opportunities, and compounding capital year over year, each and every year regardless of market direction, where most of the time one's assets are safely in cash. Regardless of how you might perceive an approach, any approach, every approach implies some level or risk, and this risk is the gamble. Regarding a perception of risk using EW as one of the many tools to help enter favorable skew trades, anyone who truly understands this approach would recognize that the answer to the question of high vs. low risk, the answer would be self-evident.

Not to digress on the subject, but most passive investors over the last 5 years have grown content with the ever-increasing value of their monthly brokerage statement. To further this, these increasing values have en-brazened many investors' belief that buy and hold is an appropriate stance. Unfortunately, as anyone with experience knows full well, there are macro issues that will ultimately find themselves wipe out much of the gains made in recent years, leaving many passive investors in the role of the proverbial little mouse - "I don't want the cheese anymore, I just want out of the trap."

At some point, this will l garner what most understand as the final phase of a cycle downturn taking the form of retail investor capitulation. Until then, I prefer to manage capital for oversized annual performance, stay consistent to our risk management approach, and be well positioned in either direction when ultimately a major pullback in equities does occur. While equities are going up, we like to trade in and out of multiple instruments, accumulating extraordinary returns along the way, and eliminate the rather large risk of holding equities through a downturn - be it from current levels, or higher levels, it makes no difference.

Okay, enough on that. I simply wanted to suggest that there are many approaches to capital management, but very few that eliminate risk as effectively as using an active approach with multiple tools, one such tool being the use of Elliott Wave analysis.

How does it relate to natural gas? Well, firstly, as I've stated recently, natural gas has setup a downside move that is both reasonable and trade-able to lower levels. Does this mean we are 100% correct? No, but this is a probability business, not a "being right 100% of the time" business. However, there's enough anecdotal analysis to suggest the move lower qualifies to attract our attention and take short NG exposure, when we have done. So, here are some general observations to support this notion:

1. Natural gas failed to hit a larger retrace fib level at its last low, which normally suggests it will come down deeper to hit a fib.

2. The move off the last low established on August 23 formed two back to back 5-wave moves that measured as an Elliott Wave c=a relationship. This is important, because the only potential upside count that exists now is a diagonal, where the entire move up from the low was a wave 1, and where it's now retracing against that move up. Therefore, even if NG is going higher, it's going higher from lower than current levels.

3. We now have what can count as a i ii setup to the downside.

So, we're not saying we are right, but insomuch as we identify tradeable opportunities, this qualifies. It's also important to understand that this is not an all or nothing scenario. If one approaches this trade as one of many prospective trades, then they would put at risk only a certain finite exposure in the form of reasonable exposure with a reasonable stop out level upon invalidation.

Now, let's look at a few charts. The first chart is the Natural Gas Daily Chart. Note on this chart that that low back in August failed to hit the .886 retrace fib. Can the low be in? Of course, and it did come close to the fib, but we would normally expect a fib hit, which is most common, and when it fails to do so it virtually always doubles back to hit a fib level.

Natural Gas Daily Chart

Next, take a look at this NG 60-Minute Chart below. As I said above, the move down can count as a i ii, which is the white count and would result in an abc move into the white box before resolving lower, or a i ii 1 2, the green count.

NG 60-Minute Chart

Next, take a look at the NG 144-Minute Chart below. This chart simply shows the expected wave extensions to lower, and only contemplates the green count, or what is the i ii 1 2 setup. Note that the 2.382 is at a price level of 2.02. Then if you refer to the 1.0 extension on the Daily Chart above, note that its level is at the 2.02 level. Does this mean the green count is the active count, and that natural gas will nail a fib inside the green box before heading straight to 2.02? Not necessarily, but it's an interesting confluence of fib levels that attracts my attention and that I will be watching closely if the green count can hold and summons in a drop early this week.

NG 144-Minute Chart

Lastly, take a look at the UNG Chart below. The only observation I would make regarding this is the perfect .618 hit for the 1 of iii. We normally expect the wave 1 of iii to hit the .618, and if not, then the .382 or .764, but perfection is a hit of the .618 extension, and UNG nailed it. This would suggest that the green count holds. Note also that if this count plays out in UNG, then the potential long-term buy zone resides in the $15 region.

UNG 60-Minute Chart

In either the green or the white, assuming this analysis is correct, both resolve to lower levels. Whether it forms a conclusive 5 wave move down from a b-waver high, or as Mike shows it forms an abc from an x-wave high, both counts resolve lower. It's failed to hit a fib at the low, which suggests lower. We have a 5-wave move down, which minimally suggests lower to at least a 1.0 extension. We don't have 5 up, but rather an a=c up, which suggests odds favor lower, and if not, then it's forming a diagonal to the upside which is generally not what we would expect once a long-term low is established.

Lastly, and I'll say it once again - are we right that NG is going lower? This is not a 100% I'm right business, it's a probability business, and insomuch as we use various tools to ensure odds are always in our favor, lower than current levels appear much more probable. The only question remaining, for those who agree with this analysis and opt to trade the next downside move will be from where does one short? For me, we will take several attempts.

Watch the fib levels on both counts, and if you see one hit and react, then take a position, and get your stop to entry as soon as it moves in your favor a reasonable amount. As areas it can turn in the current structure, without forming another b then c wave, I'm watching Friday's high, 2.735 which is the 2.0 extension and .764 retrace levels in the green count, and 2.761, which is the 2.382 and .886 in the green count. I'm also watching 2.775, which is the overall .50 in the white count and has confluence with the 2.618 of the c-wave move up.

I will be using shares of DGAZ and NG futures. There are other tools to use, so you will need to explore these if you opt to not use leverage. The only caution regarding leveraged ETFs like DGAZ is that they move swiftly, and they have larger amplitude in value. In other words, you can get stung if you fail to properly manage the trade. I do not accept buying shares of DGAZ and simply holding it through a higher retrace as an acceptable strategy. The draw-down is simply too much to absorb, or at least in my world it is. I prefer to take multiple attempts at the fib levels, then get my stop to break-even or a little lower at the earliest possibility, and if stopped out, I try again at the next level higher. This approach results in a few small losses instead of an unacceptable larger loss.

I hope today's discussion is helpful for those who are actively pursuing reasonable and realistic trade opportunities with finite risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: and NG futures