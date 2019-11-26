McKesson Faces Challenging Environment Despite Recent Earnings Beat

Profit Margin Takes a Hit

Higher and higher concentration of lower-margin generics over branded drugs in a shift toward an increasingly unfavorable product mix. Operating margin has taken a sizable hit in recent quarters, thanks to that revenue mix shift. Specialty drug pricing helped to soften the blow of generic price deflation. For example, sales of biologics are a main driver of revenue growth thanks to the inelasticity of pricing and the continued rise of chronic diseases and related healthcare. Simultaneously, there is a deceleration of branded drug price inflation. There is even continued softness in European markets, thanks to less negotiating power and more stringent price controls.

Margin compression resulting from a shift away from premium pricing of branded drugs towards the relative bargain of generics, puts a real crimp on profitability. It is important to note, however, that McKesson remains in a strong competitive position, in a highly concentrated industry, with relatively high barriers to entry. Despite the current headwinds, McKesson remains the largest drug distributor in the world and benefits from significant advantages of scale and valuable existing relationships that would be difficult for any new entrants to match.

Growth Opportunities Limited

Mergers and acquisitions have traditionally been a key driver of growth at McKesson, and thanks to a maturing industry, will likely have to do so more and more to boost any future growth. The company differs from peers in that it also often chooses to “make vertical acquisitions” and keep as many services in-house as possible, rather than contract out certain aspects of the pharmaceutical and medical product supply chain; MCK essentially has endeavored to become a sort of one-stop shop for such services.

The main part of McKesson’s business is driven by “drug pricing, drug mix (generics vs. branded drugs), and volume,” according to Soo Romanoff at Morningstar. The consolidation in the industry, namely with its retail pharmaceutical provider customers such as CVS, has afforded increasing customer leverage, and therefore led to less and less favorable negotiations on the pricing of its services, further pressuring profit margins. McKesson is now sufficiently large to the point that inorganic growth through acquisitions will likely outpace any organic growth through rising sales. In such a highly-regulated and cost-intensive business, scale is important, and McKesson is well-positioned due to its sheer size, existing relationships, and even its layers of vertical integration. Interestingly, “in the past decade McKesson has invested approximately $20 billion between capital expenditures ($4.7 billion) and acquisitions ($15.3 billion) in order to strengthen its position in a mature industry,” says Morningstar.

Scale definitely helps, but an uncertain drug pricing environment and growing customer leverage limit potential growth. As such, operating margins have remained in a state of decline in recent years, and are highly likely to decline further. One area where the company sees cause for some optimism, however, is in the nascent and expanding “telehealth” market, where McKesson is a key player, according to MarketExpert24. “Telehealth” is the “utilization of advanced data and correspondence innovations,” i.e. the integration and coordination of various aspects of healthcare and related services, including those related to drug distribution. Competitors in that growing space include Medtronic Inc., Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and Honeywell, to name a few.

Second Quarter Results Are a Mixed Bag

Second quarter (2Q19) results showed an overall revenue increase of 9% year over year, thanks largely to growth from its U.S. Pharmaceuticals and Specialty Solutions segment, reflecting some resilience to industry-wide pricing deceleration of branded drugs and showing particularly higher sales volumes from a specific “retail national account customer,” per an article from BusinessWire. Losses of $3.99 per diluted share stemmed from an impairment related to the divestment of its involvement in ChangeHealthcare. Excluding such one-time charges, earnings per share were $3.60, which is actually flat YoY, reflecting continued challenges presented by margin compression, despite the aforementioned increase in sales.

Another factor helping to prop up per share earnings is the continued commitment to a strong capital return program to shareholders via share buybacks and dividend increases. While this is admittedly a shareholder-friendly policy, generally speaking, it can also help to mask decelerating or even stagnant earnings growth, as the shrinking share count helps to somewhat inflate EPS figures. Pay special attention to any debt-funded share repurchases, or a high dividend payout ratio that lasts for more than just a couple of quarters. That can be a worrying sign that corporate stewardship is a bit directionless, and executives may be at a loss as to how to generate sustainable profit growth. For most of its history, McKesson’s capital return program has been well covered by earnings, while its financial health and liquidity have been strong, but a somewhat deteriorating balance sheet and strained profitability of late do raise some concerns, called into open question by The Wall Street Journal.

Conclusion

McKesson finds itself an increasingly less-efficient operator in a mature industry with relatively few opportunities for game-changing growth drivers. It may be the largest player, but whether or not it is the best-of-breed (vs. Cardinal Health or AmeriSourceBergen), is somewhat doubtful. Suspect operating efficiency and flagging profitability vs. its peers present challenges that management will need to address amidst the backdrop of continued legal difficulties for McKesson specifically, and the industry more generally.

Note: There is a class action lawsuit currently pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California which recently survived a motion to dismiss. The suit alleges that executives at McKesson made materially false claims about “the company’s financial performance and its generics business,” calling into question the firm’s corporate governance and how much stock investors should put into any seemingly rosy projections of future profit and sales growth, suggests PRNewswire. McKesson’s suit relates to the fact that executives kept shareholders in the dark about a generic drug price fixing scheme. While the San Francisco judge accepted that said executives were aware of the scheme, he flatly rejected the notion that they were an active participant in orchestrating it. Rather, according to this article by Bloomberg Law, McKesson was a passive player “participating in a limited way” through pricing via its distribution operations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.