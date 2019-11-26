Case For AUD To Outrun Its Peer NZD In The FX Race

The AUD/NZD has been an interesting pair in the FX markets lately. The latest October Australia Unemployment Rate which inched higher to 5.3% which suggests there is still spare capacity in the labor market together with RBNZ surprising the market by keeping the official cash rate (OCR) at 1.0% despite broad expectations that it would slash rates to a new low of 0.75% has driven AUD/NZD further south. The key question among investors would be will AUD/NZD find support and trade higher or instead continue its way down further. This article will discuss possible reasons why AUD/NZD could be finding support and trade higher moving ahead.

Headwinds still lurking for New Zealand but likely to dissipate in Australia

By examining the November RBNZ Monetary Statement, while the committee has reached a consensus to keep the OCR at 1.0%, they have also acknowledged that the risks to the economy in the near time were still tilted to the downside and agreed it would add further monetary stimulus if economic developments warranted it. Business surveys have continued to suggest weak growth in the second half of 2019 as seen in Figure 1 where the ANZ Business Confidence Index is still in deep negative territories which does not paint a positive story of the expected future state of the business and economy overall. Hence, a further deterioration in the New Zealand economy will eventually lead to RBNZ to cut the OCR which does not bode well for the Kiwi Dollar.

Figure 1

Source: Trading Economics New Zealand Business Confidence

Turning to the November minutes of the monetary policy for RBA, it mentioned that the significant easing of monetary policy in Australia since the middle of the year was supporting employment and income growth and a gradual return of inflation to the medium-term target range. They also cited the important domestic uncertainty continued to be the outlook for consumption, with a sustained period of only modest increases in household disposable income continues to weigh on consumer spending. While it is true that the consumer confidence has been edging lower, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index has rebounded lately from its lowest level since July 2015 from 92.8 to 97 in November 2019 as seen in Figure 2 which is something encouraging and should the trend persists, it will potentially lead to an increase in consumer spending and increase the positive outlook for consumption.

Figure 2

Source: Trading Economics Australia Consumer Confidence

Moreover, the latest RBA speech from Governor Lowe on unconventional monetary policy mentioned that while it is difficult to be precise on the threshold for RBA to undertake quantitative easing (QE) in Australia, QE would be considered if there were an accumulation of evidence that over the medium term that the RBA is unlikely to achieve both employment and inflation objectives. The fact that Lowe mentioned that we have not reached the threshold for undertaking QE and do not expect it to be reached in the near future further bodes well for AUD.

Hence, lurking headwinds for New Zealand coupled with headwinds dissipating gradually in Australia should keep AUD/NZD supported and to trade higher going forward.

NZD has lost its real yield premium to AUD

From a real yield premium for government bonds perspective, we can see in Figure 3 that the 10-year real yield for New Zealand was about 2.0% higher than that of its peer Australia and the real yield spread has been narrowing for the past 5 years. The real yield is calculated by subtracting the inflation rate from the 10-year government bond yield for both countries. This suggests that New Zealand does not really provide a huge real yield premium over its peer Australia.

Figure 3

Source: Author's Calculation

Rising Non-residents demand for Australia Government Securities but weakening non-residents demand for New Zealand Bonds

Moving into the proportion of non-residents holding Australia and New Zealand debt securities, we can clearly see a stark difference as seen in Figure 4 which shows the non-residents holding of government debt whereas in Figure 5 which shows the residents and non-residents holdings of Australian Government Securities (AGS).

Figure 4

Source: RBNZ Statistics Non-resident holdings of individual bonds

Figure 5

Source: Australian Government Bonds - Australian Office of Financial Management

While it is interesting to see that yields across both Australia and New Zealand have drifted lower, we do observe that foreign investors have been reducing their holdings of New Zealand government bonds as seen in Figure 4 but this is not evident for the case of Australia as we can see a clear gradual uptrend as seen in Figure 5 for the non-resident holdings of AGS. This further strengthens the case for AUD to outperform its peer NZD on a relative basis.

Current Account figures favor AUD over NZD over the long run

Australia recorded its first current account surplus since 1975 posting a $5.9 billion surplus as seen in Figure 6.

Figure 6

Source: Trading Economics Australia Current Account

Moving into the Current Account as a Percentage of GDP we can see a divergence between Australia and New Zealand as seen in Figures 7 and 8. Current Account as a percentage of GDP in Australia has been improving over the past years while in New Zealand it is still in a negative territory marginally more than -3% as seen in Figure 8 for the latest Q2 2019 data. Thus, the current account dynamics seem to be favoring AUD as compared to its peer NZD which thereby supports the case for AUD/NZD higher overtime.

Figure 7

Source: ABS Current Account Balance Australia

Figure 8

Source: Stats NZ

Conclusion

To conclude, while the recent headlines seem to be favoring NZD over its peer AUD, the headwinds for New Zealand which are likely to stay while to dissipate for Australia, losing real yield appeal for New Zealand Bonds, reduction of non-residents holding of government debt and current account dynamics suggest buying dips for AUD/NZD going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AUD/NZD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.