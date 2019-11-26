Top Pick Of The Week From Anworth Mortgage's Preferred Share

ANH-C has a positive worst-cash-to-call despite trading over the call value of $25.

ANH-C comes with a risk rating of 2 and was our top buy in our bi-weekly preferred share article.

Pick Of The Week

We’ll take ANH-C (ANH.PC) from Anworth Mortgage (NYSE:ANH) as the top pick this week. It gets a slight edge compared to CMO-E (CMO.PE) because ANH-C contains call protection until early 2020, which eliminates the potential for a negative total return from a call. We don’t expect either CMO-E or ANH-C to be called in the next several months, but ANH-C is protected from the possibility for a little longer.

As a buy-and-hold investor, the annualized yield to call of 1.56% on ANH-C may be a deal-breaker for investors not willing to pay over the call value of $25.

The 1.56% represents a “worst cash to call” of $0.08. Investors purchasing today wouldn’t be particularly happy about a call. However, it also isn’t bad for a worst-case scenario. If ANH-C is not called, investors get into a preferred share with relatively low risk and a stripped yield over 7.5%.

The next chart contains the “worst cash to call” and introduces the “price to last 52 weeks”:

We like to use the “price to last 52 weeks” as a very quick way to glance at valuations. It doesn’t replace doing due diligence. It simply highlights where an opportunity is more likely to exist. If you’re looking at a preferred share with a “price to last 52 weeks” of 98%, you want to double-check your math on whether the valuation is actually attractive.

We don’t expect to see many values under 70% unless the market is in a panic. We’re comparing the current price to the highest price and the lowest price for the last year. The highest price sets the top end and the lowest price sets the low end.

For instance: if the highest was $25.00 and the lowest was $23.00, then a price of $24.50 would be 75%. The price would be $1.50 over the lowest value while the total range (high minus low) would be $2.00.

Often the “lowest” price is set during a very brief plunge, so the shares spend the substantial majority of their time in the upper end of the range. Occasionally, you’ll have an absurdly high top value, but it is more common to see an absurdly low bottom value.

Consequently, ANH-C can be just inside our target buying range even though it is at about 86% of the trailing price range.

So Why ANH-C?

The appeal in ANH-C doesn’t come from a discount to their normal price range. It comes from offering a fairly steady price, a 7.57% stripped yield, and a positive worst-cash-to-call. Most of the preferred shares with coupon rates above 7.5% are trading at a negative worst-cash-to-call.

Anworth has another preferred share, ANH-A (ANH.PA). They should’ve called it years ago, but they haven’t called it yet. Since management has been less than enthusiastic about calling in ANH-A, it doesn’t seem like they would be quick to call ANH-C when call protection does run out (on 1/27/2020). We’re not expecting ANH-C to rally much higher, but it should still provide a solid source of income and the call risk isn’t too bad since the worst cash to call remains positive.

ANH-C has a little call protection left. That’s good for investors who don’t want a negative worst-cash-to-call.

Final Thoughts - Should Investors Ever Pay More than $25?

Yes.

While some investors will refuse to ever pay a single penny over $25.00, there are times where it makes a great deal of sense. We evaluate each share individually and we evaluate it compared to peers. There are times where a share is a great investment even though it trades above $25.00. We believe that is the case here for ANH-C. There is a minimal amount of call protection, but it lets shares have a positive worst-cash-to-call.

If you want long-term outperformance, focus on reducing risk. The key to investing is to very rarely lose money. No investor is perfect. All investments carry risk. However, many of the lower-risk investments carry a much better risk/reward profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.