Cracker Barrel: Featured Stock In November's Executive Compensation And ROIC Model Portfolio
by: David Trainer
Summary
Three new stocks make November’s Exec Comp Aligned with ROIC Model Portfolio.
This Model Portfolio only includes stocks that earn an Attractive or Very Attractive rating and align executive compensation with improving ROIC.
We think this combination provides a uniquely well-screened list of long ideas because return on invested capital is the primary driver of shareholder value creation.
New Stock Feature for November: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) is the featured stock in November’s Exec Comp Aligned with ROIC Model Portfolio.
We made CBRL a Long Idea in