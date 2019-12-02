Fully Covered 12% Yield From Imperial Brands

The dividend is still very well covered and the forward yield is 12.3%.

Co-produced with Trapping Value

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) is a dividend producing stock that has been an income investor’s delight for ages. It currently yields 12.3%. We had recently recommended this company as a way to get exposure to a diversified global cigarette business without a large price tag. The stock has been relatively flat since our recommendation to subscribers in late September.

With annual results out and guidance for 2020 being issued we checked in to see if the stock still made sense for our portfolios.

Full year results

In line with what has been a trend for several years now, IMBBY reported declining tobacco volumes. These declines were however offset by rising price per unit. Tobacco net revenues were up 2.7% driven in part by a weaker British Pound.

Source: Imperial Brands Full Year Results

Adjusted for currency, revenues were up 1.1%. IMBBY reported strong increases in the NGP segment (Next Generation Products), which is made up of vaping and heated tobacco products. These revenues increased almost 50% although of a rather low base. Even after this big increase year on year, NGP made up just 3.7% of total revenues of this segment (tobacco +NGP net revenue).

Revenues grew in most geographies with the Americas showing the strongest increase even adjusted for currencies. The weak British Pound allowed IMBBY to price its products more competitively, especially in light of the strong hikes seen by the like of other cigarette manufacturers like Altria group (MO) which yields 7%.

Source: Imperial Brands Full Year Results

While the weaker British Pound increased revenues, it also increased expenses at a decent clip and IMBBY reported just 0.4% increase in adjusted earnings per share. Overall numbers were slightly weaker than analysts expected. The shortfall was mainly in the NGP side which appeared to have a stronger pace earlier in the year.

Dividend coverage

IMBBY has a rather sizable dividend and to us that is its big allure. At the same time, investors should always do a deep dive to see if the dividends are covered. IMBBY pays its dividends in unusual style with the December and March quarters paying almost twice as much as the other two quarters. It does this to better align its own cash flow with payouts. While there is nothing wrong with that concept, many investors annualize the last dividend payment instead of actually looking up the history. That results in multiple investors either massively over estimating, or massively under estimating, the dividend yield.

For the four quarters for which these financials pertain, IMBBY paid out 193.48 pence a share.

Source: Imperial Brands Dividend History

With earnings of 272.3 pence, the payout ratio works out to around 70%. That is a pretty hefty coverage on a yield this size.

The adjusted earnings while important, only tell about half the story. Investors should always look further to examine whether the cash flow tells the same story.

IMBBY generated £3.24 billion in operating cash flow after taxes and changes in working capital.

Source: Imperial Brands Full Year 2019 Results

Capital investments into the business totaled £425 million. This included an investment in the Auxly group in late September.

We diversified our NGP portfolio with an investment in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. which will accelerate the delivery of Auxly’s business plan and the launch of derivative products after regulatory change to the Canadian cannabis market in October 2019.

Source: Imperial Brands Full Year 2019 Results

A more normalized run rate for investments should be closer to £ 200 million pounds but we can look at how the dividend would be covered even using the current year's numbers. Finally, the company paid taxes of about £ 488 million and dividends of £ 1,928 pounds. Working through the numbers we see that the free cash flow after capital expenditures totaled £ 2,323 pounds comfortably covering the dividends paid of £ 1,928 pounds. The payout ratio here comes to 83%. While not as extreme as the earnings coverage, the cash flow coverage does look rather good as well. IMBBY also used some extra cash to repurchase shares.

Guidance

IMBBY toned down the expectations for torrid growth in its NGP segment. US crackdown on vaping products notwithstanding, even the ex-US side had shown a slowdown earlier in the year.

Source: Imperial Brands Presentation

IMBBY expects a slighter weaker 2020 in terms of cash flow but the declines should be small.

Source: Imperial Brands Presentation

Adjusted EPS should hold near similar levels as 2019 with potential for slight gains, although this is ignoring the Cigar business disposition that is planned.

Source: Imperial Brands Presentation

While the cash flow and earnings look steady, IMBBY has declared even higher dividends for the next two quarters.

The Group has paid two interim dividends totaling 62.56 pence per share in June 2019 and September 2019, in line with our quarterly dividend payment policy to give shareholders a more regular cash return. The Board approved a further interim dividend of 72.00 pence per share and will propose a final dividend of 72.01 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 206.57 pence per share. The third interim dividend will be paid on 31 December 2019 with an ex-dividend date of 21 November 2019. Subject to AGM approval, the proposed final dividend will be paid on 31 March 2020, with an ex-dividend date of 21 February 2020.

Source: Imperial Brands Full Year 2019 Results

Based on the earnings potential of the business, we see even this higher payout as comfortably covered for the next 12 months. But IMBBY is rightly dialing down expectations of dividend growth as the 10% annual growth of the past years is definitely not feasible any more.

Debt

IMBBY repaid another 300 million pounds of debt in 2019. When we look at the trajectory, we see that Imperial has reduced net debt rapidly after the acquisitions in 2015.

Source: Imperial Brands Half Year Earnings

Forward numbers suggest that debt to EBITDA should be closer to 2.6X for 2020. Additionally, the coverage for interest payments looks rather strong.

Our all-in cost of debt decreased to 3.6 per cent (2018: 3.7 per cent) as we continue to optimize our debt portfolio. Our interest cover increased to 8.8 times (2018: 8.2 times). We remain fully compliant with all our banking covenants and remain committed to retaining our investment grade ratings.

Source: Imperial Brands Full Year Results

We expect debt costs to trend further lower with US interest rate cuts and higher cost debt coming up for renewal. At its current trajectory, the company could reduce debt by about £ 0.3 billion pounds of debt a year, assuming it does not hike the dividend further. The debt maturity profile is a little lumpy with more maturity close by than further away, but that should actually help IMBBY lower costs by refinancing in this low rate environment.

Source: Imperial Brands Half Year Earnings

One point we would like to emphasize here is that there are zero withholding taxes on British dividends (other than from British REITs), so this is likely to be a stellar option for investors from that angle as well. Imperial's dividend yield will be landing in your hands with no tax grab.

Conclusion

Imperial Brands annual results might have disappointed a bit but the dividend coverage appears to be stellar. The NGP segment holds a lot of long-term promise and both its vaping and heated tobacco segments have some interesting offers.

Source: Imperial Brands Presentation

Further some strong growth is possible for IMBBY in countries where vaping is still in its infancy as it already holds a big market share.

Source: Imperial Brands Presentation

While the Brexit talks have gone on and on, we do not think there is a material risk of a bad outcome impacting IMBBY. Paradoxically, a big spike in the British Pound might actually lower its revenue outlook as it derives a lot of cash flow from overseas. While this might put some earnings pressure, remember that in 2019 when the British Pound was weak, the revenues and expenses both rose and had very little earnings impact. We expect a similar outcome should the reverse happen. The forward dividend yield is now close to 12.3% (using £ 2.07 dividends and an exchange rate of 1.288 for GBP-USD). We like the company here and are maintaining our $30 target price within 12-18 months.

IMBBY remains a strong buy at the current price for both the +12% yield and upside potential.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees High Dividend Opportunities is the largest community of income investors and retirees. Our aim is to generate high immediate income. Members get access to our Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. As an HDO member, you’ll get our unbeatable analysis and exclusive recommendations to achieve immediate high income. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. +3500 members have joined us already. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.