The Trade War And The 'ABCDs' Of Agricultural Commodities

The profits of the world's leading agricultural companies have suffered under the weight of the trade war between the United States and China. The US is the top producer and exporter of corn and soybeans. When it comes to wheat, the nation is a significant exporter of the grain that is the primary ingredient in bread. China is the most populous nation in the world. Over 18% of the global population lives within Chinese borders. The US tariffs on Chinese exports and China's protectionist retaliatory measures have distorted many commodities prices. Agricultural products have been in the crosshairs of the trade war.

The "ABCD" quartet of grain traders consists of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Bungee Limited (BG), Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus. The ongoing saga between the US and China has impacted the businesses of all four companies since 2018. ADM and BG are publicly traded companies, while Cargill and Louis Dreyfus are private. Shares of ADM and BG are proxies for the ups and downs of the trade war.

The trade war between the U.S. and China will continue in 2020

The market has been shifting back and forth between optimism and pessimism over progress on the ongoing trade war. On the positive side, negotiators from Beijing and Washington continue to talk. However, the hope that the two sides would reach a "phase one" deal by the end of 2019, leading to a "phase two" agreement next year, has faded over the past weeks. China has insisted that the US roll back tariffs, and President Trump balked. The US leader has said he is happy to continue to collect tariffs and even raise the levels if the Chinese do not agree to an approach to trade that levels the playing field. President Xi has said he wants an "equal" deal, but President Trump has said that is impossible, given China's advantage over the past years. All signs point to a continuation of the trade war into 2020. At the same time, we cannot rule out the potential for another escalation of protectionist measures, which would usher in a period of pessimism that would increase the fears of a global recession.

Meanwhile, agricultural products from the United States remain the market that will suffer if the US and China cannot reach any deal and will benefit if there is progress.

Archer Daniels Midland is sensitive to the dispute

Archer Daniels Midland procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and around the world. The company has a market capitalization of just under $24 billion, trades over 2.8 million shares each day, and pays shareholders a 3.25% dividend. The shares were trading at just over $43 on Monday, November 25. ADM shares have suffered under the weight of the trade war.

The chart shows that after trading to a high at $52.06 in October 2018, ADM shares have been making lower highs and lower lows. The most recent low in the stock came in early August at $36.45 per share after the US slapped new tariffs on the Chinese, and the trade war escalated. The recent optimism over a "phase one" deal lifted ADM's stock to just under the $43 level as of November 26.

Bunge shares have exposure to Brazil and the trade war

Bunge Limited is another leading agricultural company that operates in five segments, including Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. BG is a smaller company than ADM, with a market capitalization of $7.616 billion at a share price of $53.76 on November 26. BG trades an average of just over 905,000 shares each day and pays a 3.66% dividend. BG has a significant exposure in Brazil where the company produces sugarcane, processes the sweet commodity into ethanol, and generates electricity from burning the sugarcane. The company was the target of a takeover attempt by Glencore, the commodities trading giant, in 2018.

The chart illustrates that BG shares reached a high at $83.75 in 2017 and a lower peak at $83.20 in early 2018. The trade war between the US and China has weighed on the agricultural business, and BG shares dropped to a low at $47.26 in April 2019 before recovering to the $53.76 per share level on November 26. While trade issues have weighed on BG shares, the low level of the Brazilian real against the US dollar has also taken a toll on the company's revenues.

Cargill is a private enterprise

Cargill is a privately held company that has been in business for 150 years. The company employs 160,000 people and serves customers and communities in seventy countries around the world. While the bulk of Cargill's business focuses on agriculture, it also is involved in metals and shipping.

According to Cargill's 2019 annual report, the company had $2.82 billion in operating earnings on $113.5 billion in revenue. Cargill invested $2.81 billion in strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and new and existing facilities. In a sign that the dispute between the US and China impacts Cargill's business, Dave MacLennan, the Chairman and CEO, and David Dines, the company's CFO, wrote in its letter to stakeholders, "We have long said there are no winners in a trade war, particularly an escalating conflict between the US and China, the world's two largest economies."

Louis Dreyfus makes changes for the future

Louis Dreyfus, another privately held company, has been in business since 1851. The company operates around the world with platforms in coffee, cotton, grains, and oilseeds, juice, rice, sugar, as well as in global markets and freight. Early in 2019, Margarita Louis Dreyfus bought out some family members at what some analysts believe was a price that was almost a third more than the shares were worth at the time. One family member sold a 1.26% stake for $65.8 million, according to documents filed in France on October 17. At that level, the valuation of the company would be around the $5.22 billion level.

After consolidating her power, Margarita Louis Dreyfus shook up senior management at the company. Andrea Maserati, a confidant of the owner, left the trading house. Michael Gelchie took over as the company's new COO replacing Maserati. Gelchie had been running the company's coffee business. Last year, Ian McIntosh became the CEO. The company's headquarters are in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Like the other agricultural companies, the trade war has weighed on business at Louis Dreyfus. The environment presented the opportunity for Margarita Louis Dreyfus to consolidate her power and ownership of the firm.

The ABCD companies that dominate agriculture around the world have been suffering under the weight of the trade dispute between the US and China. While all of the companies have multinational interests, only Louis Dreyfus has its headquarters outside of the US. All four of the companies have been around for many years. Their future profits will be a function of the environment for international trade.

I continue to believe that the trade war between the world's two leading economies will eventually end with a deal. An end to the era of protectionism would unleash a period where the ABCD companies will agriculture will thrive. ADM and BG are the two publicly traded companies and are proxies for the ups and downs of the trade war. I continue to favor buying shares of ADM and BG on price weakness, and only wish that I could also purchase Cargill and Louis Dreyfus. All four of the companies are the supermarkets to the world, and the ever-expanding population in the world means that the addressable market for their products is on a one-way path higher.

