The Case For And Against AngloGold Ashanti Limited

When I started in the gold business in the early 1980s, South Africa was the world's leading producer of the yellow metal. Over the past four decades, the world has changed dramatically. So has the process of extracting precious metals from the crust of the earth.

Today, China is the leading producer followed by Australia, Russia, the United States, Canada, Indonesia, and Peru. South Africa has slipped to eighth place with approximately 123.5 tons of output, just ahead of Mexico, with 121.6 tons of production.

While South Africa remains the continent's leading producer of gold, Ghana is hot on its heels, with 101.8 tons of annual production in 2019. Ghana is a West African nation that is one of the world's leading cocoa producers, but gold accounts for over 20% of the nation's total exports these days. South African gold producing companies have spread their wings around the world when it comes to interest in gold mining properties. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is a South African company with multinational interests.

A South African company with global interests

AngloGold Ashanti Limited produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid. The company with headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, dates back to 1944 and operates a total of 14 mines and three development projects in nine countries around the world. The assets of AU include producing properties in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia.

In 2004, a merger between AngloGold and the Ashanti Goldfields Corporation created the global gold producing company. The company had a market cap of $7.744 billion as of November 26 at a share price of $18.64. The stock is highly liquid, with an average of over three million shares changing hands each day. As one of the leading gold mining companies in the world, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF or GDX holds approximately 4.88% of its net assets in AU shares.

The next leg of the bull market in gold is under way

The bull market in gold began at just after the turn of this century when the yellow metal found a bottom at just over $250 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart highlights, gold broke out to the upside, reaching a high at $1920.70 per ounce in 2011 on the nearby COMEX gold futures market. After a correction that took the price of the precious metal to a low at $1046.20 in December 2015, the price traded in a $331.30 range with a low at the 2015 bottom and high at the July 2016 high at $1377.50 for five years. In June 2019, when the US Fed told markets to expect interest rates to move lower by the end of the year, gold broke above the top end of its trading range. The price of the yellow metal reached a peak of $1559.80 in early September and was trading around $1460 per ounce on Tuesday, November 26.

The move to the upside in June was a significant technical event in the gold market as it marked the next leg to the upside in a bull market that dates back almost two decades. Gold corrected and has been consolidating since the early September peak, but it has not challenged its critical technical support level at $1377.50 per ounce.

AU follows Au

AngloGold Ashanti Limited's stock ticker is the chemical symbol for gold. As a leading global producer of the yellow metal, the stock follows the price of gold on the up and downside.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that the high in the shares came in February 2006 when the stock reached $62.20 per share. At that time, gold was on its way to new highs as the price peaked at $728 per ounce in May 2006. In February, when AU shares peaked, gold traded to $575 for the first time since the early 1980s. The combination of the merger and the upward trajectory of the gold market took the price of the shares to the all-time high.

After a correction that took AU shares to a low at $13.37 during the 2008 global financial crisis, AU moved back up as gold rallied to its record high. AU shares reached $52.86 in late 2010.

When gold fell to its low at $1046.20 in late 2015, AU shares reached a bottom at $5.64 per share. The most recent high at $1559.80 in September took the shares to a peak of $23.85. At $19.15 per share, AU has been following the price of the precious metal and will continue to track the path of least resistance of the gold futures market.

The risks facing AU shares

The extensive interests in African gold production pose a challenge for AU shares. Recently, protests forced the company to suspend operations at a mine in Guinea. The Siguiri mine produced 242,000 ounces of gold in 2018.

At the same time, falling production and rising output costs have disappointed investors. In Q3 2019, the company reported that production fell by 3% on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, the gross profit rose by 52% because of the rise in the price of gold. The company has been selling assets in South Africa because of political risk and rising costs. The total costs for AU rose by 12% on a year-on-year basis in Q3. Over recent quarters, the company has consistently missed earnings estimates, which has weighed on the price of AU shares.

AU will track gold, but it is not likely to be the best-performing gold producer

I remain bullish on the prospects for gold. Gold mining shares tend to outperform the price action in the yellow metal on the upside and underperform on the downside on a percentage basis. When it comes to AngloGold Ashanti Limited, I believe there are better choices for those looking to invest in the companies that extract gold from the crust of the earth.

Rising production costs during a bull market is not a deal killer for a mining company. The challenge for AU will likely come from the location of many of its producing properties. The recent closure of the mine in Guinea is just one example of the problems AU could face over the coming months and years.

According to Yahoo Finance, four analysts have an average price target of $24.28 per share for the company that was trading at $18.66 on November 26. An investment in an ETF such as GDX or a direct investment in gold bars could yield better results on a percentage basis than holding AU shares of the bull market in gold continues to charge higher in 2020.

Given its production, AU will move higher and lower with the price of gold. However, the risk-reward of holding the company's shares does not justify an investment as there are many better choices available. When it comes to AU, the minuses outweigh the pluses.

