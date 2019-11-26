Hepion Pharmaceuticals And Neoleukin Therapeutics: 2 Micro-Cap Pharmaceutical Stocks Priced For 'Non Success' With Promising Drugs

Neoleukin has a platform technology that enables it to design proteins that recapitulate the biding sites of natural cytokines. Its first drug candidate is an IL-2/1L-15 cytokine mimetic for cancer immunotherapy.

I have written for the past two years that the first leg of the bull market would not end until the small and micro cap medical stocks became of interest.

The current bull market began, in my opinion, in 2009 and should last into the 2030s. Coming out of a bear market, investor focus is initially on high quality companies whose stocks are attractively priced and, in most cases, dividend-protected. Over time, investors migrate down the market cap chain, seeking opportunities in stocks that have yet to appreciate. Furthermore, in the case of small pharmaceutical companies, many become attractive takeover candidates. Over the past three months, it is clear that we have arrived at the stage in the investment cycle where the small and micro cap medical stocks are garnering investor attention. While the risks are high, the price appreciation can be significant. I have advised a basket approach toward investing in this area.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA), previously known as ContraVir, is developing CRV431, an oral cyclophillin inhibitor, for non alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"). In preclinical mouse and rat studies, the drug has been shown to be an effective liver anti-fibrotic and to reduce the incidence of cirrhosis in animals pretreated to develop liver disease. It should be noted that cyclophillins have been studied for several decades, and are believed to contribute to hepatic fibrosis and carcinoma. CRV431 appears to demonstrate high cyclophillin inhibition and diminished immunosuppression. As a pan-cyclophillin inhibitor, it has the potential advantage of targeting multiple pathologic activities.

CRV431 has been studied in humans in a Phase 1 single ascending dose clinical trial for Hepatitis B, an indication that the company has deemphasized in favor of the tremendous potential in NASH. This data was presented at EASL in 2019, and showed a favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile. The company is also conducting a 28 day multiple ascending dose trial in healthy volunteers, and data should be available in the first half of 2020. Next year, management anticipates conducting two Phase 2 clinical trials in NASH patients. The first is a one month biomarker study, and the second is a six month biopsy-based study.

As previously mentioned, there is a body of data relating to this class of compound over the past 30 years that is suggestive of anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory and anti-steatotic activity. Management has assembled a very impressive group of NASH experts on its scientific advisory board, including Jordan Feld and Stephen Harrison, the latter also serving as a consultant medical director. The company has 3.5 million shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of $12.5 million. There are 2.6 million warrants outstanding exercisable at $6. Cash approximates $15 million. For the nine months ending September 30, net cash used was $5.1 million. The company will require additional funding to continue operations, either through the exercise of the warrants, should the stock appreciate, a partnership, or equity or debt financing. I have stated for years that pharmacologic therapy for NASH will involve a multi drug regimen, and that targeting insulin resistance and fibrosis will be essential. Regarding the former, I have postulated that Novo's (NVO) Rybelsus will be a cornerstone. Hepion's CRV431, while in early clinical trials, offers the possibility of decreasing fibrosis and cirrhosis. Given that the NASH drug market will exceed $10 billion annually, Hepion represents an attractive micro cap investment.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) became a public company following its merger with Aquinox Pharmaceuticals last August, with Neoleukin management having senior positions. The company's focus is on de novo protein design and its lead asset is NL-201. NL-201 has been designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of interleukins 2 and 15 for the treatment of various cancers, while limiting the associated toxicity. Interleukin-2 has been shown to stimulate T cells, but it can cause vascular leak syndrome due to off-target cell binding. It has been approved for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. Treatment is administered in the hospital under direct supervision, but side effect concerns often prevent the fully recommended dose from being given.

The IL-2 receptor high affinity form has an alpha, beta and gamma chain, but the T effector cells have only beta and gamma. The alpha subunit is responsible for immunosuppression, and it would therefore be ideal for oncological use to design an IL-2 that could not bind to the alpha chain.

As was discussed in a January 10, 2019 publication in Nature, Neoleukin has created a molecule that fits into the beta and gamma chains, but does not interact with the alpha chain. Experiments in mice demonstrated that this molecule, Neo-2/15, demonstrated lower tumor growth and improved survival versus murine IL-2 in a colon cancer model. Similarly, in a melanoma mouse model, Neo-2/15 showed a superior therapeutic effect.

NL-201 is specifically designed with no alpha binding region. It potently agonizes both IL-2 and IL-15. Management plans on presenting preclinical data in the first half of 2020 and to submit an IND by the end of 2020. Importantly, this protein design platform technology can be used for other applications, including inflammation, autoimmunity, as well as broadened use in oncology.

Neoleukin Therapeutics has 38.3 million shares outstanding, equating to a $160 million market capitalization. Cash as of 9/30/2019 was $66 million. Management has stated that its cash level will fund operations through 2021. It should be noted that Novartis recently sold the US rights to its IL-2 protein, Proleukin, for $210 million ($120 million upfront). Proleukin US sales for the twelve months ending June 30, 2018 were $60 million, according to IQVIA. The company acquiring the rights, Clinigen, stated that it is "exploring options with companies that are creating new dosage versions of IL-2 or combination regimens". Should Neoleukin's NL-201 improve sufficiently on the dose-limiting toxicity and immunosuppression of current generation IL-2 therapy, it would be well -positioned to benefit from an expanded use of this class of immunology agents.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLTX, HEPA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.