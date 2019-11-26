Packaging Corporation Of America - The Opportunity Is Gone

At this time, I'm revisiting - and changing - my thesis and stanced on Packaging Corporation of America.

Because of this, the situation is different from when I invested some months back at a clear undervaluation.

Packaging Corporation of America has, like similar companies in the same sector, seen a bit of a recovery in terms of share price and valuation.

In this article, I'll revisit the Packaging Corporation of America (PKG). because of a change in valuation, I will argue that today's price/share is no longer as appealing as it was months back. I will show you why I think the thesis for the company has changed somewhat and why following this recovery, value-oriented investors should exercise care with the company if interested in buying shares.

I will use a combination of recent results and short/medium-term macro headwinds as well as company-specific risks which I believe can result in a dip back down to significant undervaluation, to show you why I think the stock no longer as an equally appealing risk/reward ratio.

At this time, I think you should "HOLD" onto your shares and not buy any more - let me show you why.

Packaging Corporation of America - Recovery after 2Q19 and 3Q19.

Companies in the paper industry have seen a resurgence over the past few months. American companies like PKG are not the only ones - similar trends can be observed in Europe as well, with companies like UPM Kymmene (OTCPK:UPMKF) trending upward and showing double-digit returns since my investment.

Packaging Corporation of America wasn't a company I bought in the depths of January 2019 undervaluation. Instead, my position has only been around for about 6 months. During this time, however, the company has outperformed the S&P500 by a factor of 2X and done great things to investor money - including mine.

The reasons for this are simple - The company performed well despite the current industry headwinds faced by not only PKG, but other companies as well.

PKG saw some headwinds in the form of:

Expected seasonality in demand, as well as a less favorable product mix.

Pricing pressure in the export market

However, the company also saw good quarterly (3Q19) results in:

Excellent sales despite overall macro pressure, down to $1.75B from $1.81B in 2018.

Drop in GAAP EPS to $1.89/share, down from $2.18/share in 3Q18, which held up well despite unfavorable sales mix.

Excellent performance in the paper segment, coming in at $48M in income from operations, up from $32M in 3Q18 due to higher sales prices/mix as well as lower outage expenses and freight costs.

9M-results are holding strong, coming in at a GAAP EPS of $5.91/share, compared to $5.64/share in 9M-2018 due to higher prices for corrugated products, higher sales volume and higher production volumes, benefits from the paper segment, lower outages and lower depreciation.

This improvement was done despite exiting the paper business at the Wallula Mill, higher operating and converting costs and higher fixed versus variable expenses.

So despite being down quarterly, the overall picture for PKG is looking excellent.

The conversion at the company's Wallula mill in Washington is finished, and the company has converted the W3 paper machine to a 400,000 ton-per-year kraft linerboard machine, including extended outages to complete this conversion in 4Q18. PKG no longer expects further charges here.

This makes it an excellent time to point out how companies in this business think about these sorts of investments.

How CapEx cyclicality in these sorts of businesses work is that when results/demand are down, that is a good time for companies with a long-term perspective to make significant capital investments for the future - which PKG is currently doing (and has done) - in order to position the company for long-term organic growth. PKG is doing projects in several more of its operations, it's investing in new machinery and also investing more capital into its Box plants.

In the company's 10Q, we find very few items which warrant major discussion here, though one merits a quick note. The company debt is down slightly, reducing company interest expense from $23.9M to $21.6M for the quarter. The company's FCF also increased somewhat, mostly due to the fact that Wallula and other CapEx was recorded higher during 3Q18.

The advantage of the Wallula improvement is also that it gives the company the ability to throttle back production and scale output in relation to demand without shutting down machines entirely. Modernizing facilities in such a way makes the company leaner, and it's having an impact on inventory management and the company's ability to react quicker to changing market conditions (Source: 3Q19 Earnings Call, Mark Kowlzan). The company is not yet running the mill at full capacity, which will be done once the company's Richland facility comes online.

The company, thanks to having invested heavily in CapEx over the past 2 years, now has plenty of cash on hand (over $700M after the 3Q19) to work with going forward - both for further CapEx as well as for other projects and to absorb the financial effects of planned/regular outages.

In short, the company had a good 3Q19 with all things and macro being considered. PKG has saved up cash, invested in capacity, and all things that need doing are either now finished (Wallula) or ongoing (Richland etc.). The company themselves, of course, recognizes the uncertain times they are currently in, and this leads them to expend cash conservatively, and be very careful about their M&A strategy - even if they have the possibility to perform more than few M&A's of Box plants with the current cash on hand (almost 3/4 of a billion USD).

Let's get into the risks I see here.

Risks

Aside from the valuation portion, which we'll get into in a bit, there are mainly macro-related risks that should be observed when dealing with PKG as an investment.

Because of current export pressure - which may continue - as well as a potential softening demand in the case of a downturn, investors should exercise caution when investing in cyclicals such as this at a poor position in terms of historical share price.

Company-specific however, risks are few here. Because of PKG's disciplined cash management, the company has plenty of cash on hand to pay for any continued CapEx going forward, and management has declared that M&A's are only interesting on a case-to-case basis, not as a general bolt-on growth strategy for now. They haven't seen any cases/offers which piqued their interest.

PKG has been an excellent allocator of capital over time, and while there is the potential of heavy CapEx going forward which may influence cash available for other things - including dividends - the true risks here are a combination of macro and valuation.

Macro, because in downturns, cyclicals such as PKG get punished hard along with other producers of paper/cardboard, and today's uncertain times in the world does not make for a great long-term growth thesis. Warnings of a coming recession are still common, which makes it crucial that companies like PKG do conserve capital and think long-term, much like the company is doing. It won't protect the share price from dropping, but it means the company will (probably) not have any problems handling its dividend or maintenance/expansion responsibilities.

Valuation

The one who'd suffer in a downturn, at least short-term, is the shareholder who bought the company at an unappealing valuation and dividend yield, suffering paper losses, and poor long-term returns.

Let's take a look here.

The trend is evidently apparent. Times of more or less "fair" valuation, followed by sudden dips into undervalued territory, at times followed by exuberance and market premiums during times when the company outperforms in bull markets.

The time to buy is quite clearly during one of the more prominent dips, which we experienced during late 2018/2019.

The company does still trade below historical fair value, but keep in mind that analysts are foreseeing a bad 2020 - which current company-side export and sales numbers sort of do indicate as well. If these expectations turn out to be somewhat accurate, we may see the company either trade at this level, close to it, or even fall back down.

And after a particularly strong 2018, once earnings drop back down and give us the corresponding EPS/profit, there's very little enviable about the position you're putting yourself in as a stockholder if you invest today and the company goes back to roughly fair value. We may argue that the market premium is more accurate, but even then you're looking at low single-digit annual rates of return including the dividend (~6%).

That being said, I don't believe the market is misvaluing PKG. I actually do consider the current share price is close to "fair" value for the business. The combination of the business's conservative cash allocation practices combined with heavy CapEx during slow times has created a lean player in the paper industry which, I believe, can handle even slow and downtimes with grace and panaché.

I'm very happy to be a PKG shareholder.

Earnings during a recession or downturn most likely will suffer, however, so even if the dividend is maintained and the company meets all of its obligations and targets, I believe the market will punish the company for operating in the market along with other players in the same market, causing the market value to deteriorate.

I'm happy to be a shareholder because I invested in good valuation - a YoC of over 3.6% with excellent long-term upside even in the case of short-term drops. My position is in the mid-range double-digit returns at this stage. If I were to invest more, I'd want valuations closer to my own purchase price, as opposed to this one.

Thesis

The combination of low-upside current valuation, from a realistic future earnings perspective, combined with the very likely possibility that earnings may suffer here is in the end what causes me to change my stance on PKG. It should not be equated with me being dissatisfied with the performance of the company - quite the opposite.

There is a time for investment in companies - a time to buy, a time to hold, and even a time to sell. This, as I see it, is a time to hold.

I could perhaps change my mind if I saw it as likely that the next 2 years would bring further growth or a clear extension on the current bull market, resulting in earnings spikes, dividend growth, and more share buybacks. As it stands, however, I view this as unlikely.

Because of this, my stance on PKG changes to a "HOLD" with a "neutral" outlook.

Stance

Because of the recent, monthly share price and valuation improvements, I now view the company as fairly valued with a macro-related potential downside/very low upside. It's a "HOLD".

