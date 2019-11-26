Zoetis Acquires ZNLabs For Veterinary Services Push

However, ZTS stock looks more than fully valued at its current level.

With the acquisition, Zoetis appears to be moving strongly into the veterinary services business, as a complement to its instruments and consumables offerings.

ZNLabs operates a nationwide network of veterinary diagnostic reference laboratories in the U.S.

Zoetis announced the acquisition of ZNLabs for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Zoetis (ZTS) announced it has acquired ZNLabs for an undisclosed amount.

ZNLabs operates as a full-service veterinary clinical reference laboratory company.

ZTS is making several moves into the veterinary services space as a complement to its instrument and consumables offerings.

The stock appears richly valued; it’s hard to see a meaningful catalyst that will push the stock much higher in the near term.

Target Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based ZNLabs was founded in 2017 to provide veterinary clinical reference laboratory tests with no contracts.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Dave Gersholowitz, who has previously served in various roles in BluePearl Veterinary Partners, including VP Strategy and Operations (transition role) and Chief Operating Officer.

The company operates a “hub” laboratory in Louisville, located near a major logistics provider “for fast sample turnaround times”, and “spoke” laboratories in Boise, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, New Orleans and Salt Lake City that provide local service.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the global clinical laboratory services market was valued at $212.18 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $326.97 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2025.

The main driver for this expected growth is the introduction of new solutions that provide clinicians with ‘maximum efficiency and minimum risk of errors.’

Other factors include unmet clinical needs related to disease management coupled with a rise in patient awareness, and an effective regulatory structure for laboratory operations oversight.

The North American region is leading the industry due to the high penetration of novel diagnostic techniques.

Major vendors that provide clinical laboratory services include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Siemens (ETR:SIE)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)

Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Zoetis didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms or file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, ZTS had $1.8 billion in cash and equivalents and $8.6 billion in total liabilities of which $6.4 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $919 million.

In the past 12 months, ZTS’s stock price has risen 33.7% vs. the U.S. Pharmaceutical industry’s drop of 1.4% and the overall U.S. Market’s growth of 16.1%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been relatively stable after dropping sharply in mid 2018, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $57,450,000,000 Enterprise Value $62,260,000,000 Price / Sales 9.40 EV / Sales 10.12 EV / EBITDA 25.77 Earnings Per Share $3.02 Total Debt To Equity 248.54% Free Cash Flow $1,080,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 7.50%

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above general DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $37.91 versus the current price of around $120, indicating they are currently very overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

ZTS has acquired ZNLabs as part of a continued push into building a comprehensive, nationwide veterinary laboratory service capability.

Recently, ZTS completed its acquisition of Phoenix Lab along these same lines.

As Group President Kristin Peck stated in the deal announcement,

The addition of ZNLabs strengthens our portfolio, expands our diagnostics footprint and enhances our value proposition to veterinary customers. Together with ZNLabs – and the recently added team from Phoenix Lab with over 30 years of trusted reference lab experience – we will focus on integrated solutions across the continuum of animal care.

ZTS plans to continue its growth efforts in the veterinary lab space, with ‘small, business development activities’ as well as using these acquisitions to generate organic growth in a number of markets.

Zoetis’ play is to integrate its portfolio of veterinary instruments and consumables along with its expanding service offerings to obtain a larger ‘share of wallet’ in the veterinary diagnostics space.

The strategy is an interesting one and ZTS appears to be making strong moves to implement it.

However, ZTS stock appears fully valued or even overvalued at its current level and it is hard to see a meaningful catalyst to push the stock up from here.

I’m neutral on the stock as an investment opportunity as it appears priced to perfection.

