Macerich: To Cut Or Not To Cut Its 11% Dividend (And Why It's Irrelevant)

The management is claiming that it won't need to do so.

Macerich (MAC) is our top pick among mall investments at High Yield Landlord. It owns a unique collection of trophy assets in some of the nation’s best sub-markets, has an adequate balance sheet, a good management team, and yet, its shares trades at just half of what you would need to pay in the private market to invest in the same properties.

The market is convinced that these properties are set for a secular decline due to the growth of e-commerce, and the recent bankruptcy of Forever 21 – a major retailer – is only worsening the already pessimistic market sentiment.

In the case of MAC, the market is especially concerned about a looming dividend cut. The dividend yield has expanded from just around 3% in 2016 to nearly 11% today – a clear indication that the market expects a cut.

But how likely is it really? And most importantly, how relevant is it to investors?

Macerich and its Dividend Sustainability

First off, we want to make it perfectly clear to everyone that there's no such thing as a “perfectly safe 11% yield.” There are considerable risks of a dividend cut and we would not deny that. The more relevant question is whether the market is miscalculating the probability of a cut.

After dropping from over $90 per share to just $27 in three years, the yield has expanded to ~11% and the market appears to price a near 100% probability of a dividend cut. We believe that this is a flagrant miscalculation.

The probability is likely to be way lower. Here are five reasons why we believe that MAC can sustain its dividend:

1- That’s What the Management Said…

In the latest conference call, the CEO repeated at four instances that they do not expect to cut the dividend. Here are two quotes from him:

“We had a few questions about our plan for the dividend given the current high dividend yield. I would like to make it very clear, we have no intention of cutting our dividend.” “Our AFFO covers the dividend. We are expecting accelerating same-center NOI growth going forward. And I also mentioned that given the JV transactions we are considering we probably will be generating some additional taxable income. So, we have no intention to cut the dividend and frankly if we do those JVs there is no room to cut. So, we are comfortable with where the dividend is today.”

If the plan was to cut the dividend sometime in the near term, management would be much more careful with its choice of words. There is nothing the market hates more than surprises. Guiding for a stable dividend and then cutting it shortly after would harm the reputation of the CEO – something that he surely wants to avoid.

2- The Management is Betting Against the Market…

The management is not only guiding for a stable dividend. It's also betting on it… with personal money. The management has bought more shares in 2019 than the past five years combined.

Everybody is buying. The CEO, CFO, president, EVP of business development, and two directors of the board:

source

If this isn’t a strong vote of confidence, I don’t know what is. Buying shares shortly before cutting the dividend would be the equivalent of throwing money in the trash can. It's possible, but it appears unlikely.

3- The Safest Dividend is the One that was Recently Hiked…

Over the past five years, the management has consistently hiked its dividend and even paid special dividends following property dispositions:

source

As the saying goes: "The safest dividend is the one that has just been raised." The fact that the company was willing and able to hike the dividend in 2018 speaks highly for the sustainability of the current dividend. Otherwise, they would have kept it steady.

4- Fully (albeit Thinly) Covered by Cash Flow…

The dividend is fully covered by recurring cash flow and the company has ample liquidity for its redevelopment projects.

Moreover, the cycle of redevelopment/development investments and new leases coming online is about to shift favorably for MAC over the coming 12-24 months.

As such, the growth is about to resume and we expect FFO per share to head back toward ~$4 per share – which leaves ample margin of safety for a $3 dividend payment.

5- Last But Not Least…

We should not forget that we are talking about trophy-level properties located in some of the most desirable sub-markets of the country.

Their properties do not require nearly as much capex as lower quality malls. They are in a much stronger bargaining position with potential tenants to fill up any vacancies. Their properties are at the top of the wish list for retailers - helping to keep occupancy rates at high levels even through downcycles.

Its high-quality properties also are far more liquid than lower quality malls as it has demonstrated by selling JV interests at low cap rates. This is a significant risk-mitigator that's often forgotten.

Now, MAC may still decide to cut its dividend – even if it does not have to. Cutting the dividend is never popular among short term-oriented investors because it's generally followed by intense volatility and deteriorating market sentiment. However, for long-term driven investors, it may even prove to be a positive outcome.

Why It Does Not Really Matter to Long-Term Investors

Paying a dividend is a “corporate finance” decision that has a negative (not positive) impact on the intrinsic value of the company. It reduces the equity of the company at every payment. Retaining the cash flow has the opposite effect of increasing equity.

If you have no use for your cash flow and/or cannot earn an attractive return on reinvested capital, it makes sense to pay a dividend. However, if you need the cash flow and can reinvest it at attractive rates of return, it's better for the company to retain more cash flow.

Right now, MAC does not need to cut the dividend because it has enough liquidity to deal with its redevelopment projects. However, if it cut the dividend to push even more capital toward high-yielding investments, it would not be the end of the world. It does not change the value of the underlying properties – it only increases the cash that the company has to work with.

Therefore, we believe that the market is mistaken by selling off in anticipation of a “possible” dividend cut – which appears unlikely as of right now. MAC is more a turnaround than an income story. Investors should focus on total return prospects over a multi-year holding period – and not the dividend income in any given year or quarter.

Retaining more cash flow for reinvestments would likely be a positive in the long run and help the company recover to its historic highs. This is what matters. Whether they pay 20% more or less is quite irrelevant in the end. The NAV per share would benefit from a dividend cut and allow the company to boost its growth rate.

Bottom Line

We are fully aware that a cut is a legitimate risk, but it's calculated risk that we are willing to take at such a discounted price, and even if it was to happen, it does not break our investment thesis.

Over the long term, MAC's premium real estate in the nation's top markets will only go up in value, regardless of its short-term dividend policy. This is the primary reason why we favor MAC over some its closest peers such as Tanger (SKT), CBL (CBL) and Washington (WPG).

To quote from our initial thesis on MAC: “The market can remain irrational for a long time and you must be able to remain disciplined and patient if you invest in a company like MAC. We cannot predict when the market finally recognizes the growth story in MAC and it could well take years. This is a long term investment for contrarian real estate investors.”

The dividend cut is not in my mind. I'm a long-term driven landlord. I expect to make an addition at every $2 drop unless the fundamentals deteriorate materially.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.