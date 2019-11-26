Boeing And Other Aerospace Stock Updates As Viewed By Market-Makers

Rankings consider odds for profitable buys, accomplishment credibility of reaching target prices, typical size of captured gains and interim price drawdowns encountered, and holding periods required. These all contribute.

We rank them all based on past price performance subsequent to prior forecasts with balances between upside-to-downside price change proportions like those seen this day.

Buyer-seller negotiations over large-volume blocks of thousands of stocks each US market day produce market-maker forecasts of their likely coming price ranges, including these stocks.

Preface: This article compares coming stock price expectations of well informed market professionals. No technological or industry competitive insights will be discussed, only insights on securities’ market price influences.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis of this article is that a most important reason for investing in any stock is its potential for portfolio wealth-building and that requires informed forecasts of its likely future price. Boeing Corporation (BA) is of most concern; but other stocks providing attractive alternative interim group holdings in a fully-invested, actively managed portfolio include Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW).

Why Read This Report?

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors"or "big-$") have perceived those prospects and made multi-million-dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion-dollar portfolios. That rationale is explained further in my SA blog’s article “Why Read This Report?”

This article is not a study of years-plus effects of economics, technology, politics, or competitive use of resources on earnings per share of securities. Such studies by others are embedded in the big-$ holders' forecasts, prompting their volume-trade transaction orders.

This is a comparison of present-day opportunities for capital gain among many related alternative choices for wealth accumulation as seen by investors with the capital and human resources sufficient to cause such price changes.

Portfolio wealth-building not an interest? Then invest your reading time elsewhere.

The price-forecaster’s foe is uncertainty. This industry's too-big-to-die leader is being seriously challenged. How quickly it can adapt to operations approaching the potential of prior attraction for investors is at this point in time uncertain. But the haze likely will clear only over many coming months, and investment decisions need actions right now.

We suggest that the best time horizons for wealth-building decisions be a few months at a time, with actions taken incrementally as the picture changes, not long-term buy&forget as a strategy. Expect surprises.

Market professionals are alert to the evolving developments, supported by thousands of 24x7 world-wide employee situation-observers and competition-evaluators. They can be useful guides, not only for their employers, but for us as individual investors – in the way they influence the thinking of the market pros.

Best Stock Selection Requires Clear Comparisons

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of TIME and capital to those alternatives with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return among ones compared under identical important measures.

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk ?

and ? How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

is realistic to expect? Why? How often may price-risk disappointment occur?

disappointment occur? How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

and capital may disappointment involve? How frequently may the expected rewards be compounded?

These are questions often neither asked nor answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace approach is to present those aspects of one investment which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants – the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by “open auction”. Such trades set and move public posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, price-wise.

Current MM Reward~Risk Tradeoffs in Aerospace Stocks

Figure 1 compares how the MMs translate their big-money clients’ appetites into upside-to-downside price change prospects, and what that has meant in the past regarding price drawdown exposure on the way to the upside target. This is an update as of November 19th.

Figure 1

source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on forecasts from market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

Our particular interest is in BA at location [1], but also includes SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) as a “market index average” at [6], DCO at [12] and CW at [4].

The severe limits of the Figure 1 tradeoff proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of WHY we see what we do. To probe that exploration further, we offer some history of what has been seen in the market movements of many of these securities when tradeoffs similar to today’s have been seen in the past 5 years. Please consider Figure 2, and in comparison, SPY, DCO, and CW.

We select other Aerospace & Defense stocks for comparisons

The stock price forecast data used in Figure 1 comes from the hedging actions of MMs. These are not always the stocks most used by institutional investors, but investment organizations’ researchers and portfolio managers watch closely, as do individual investors. Note columns [U] and [V] of Figure 2, following.

Most individual investors in their personal transactions will not impact the market to the same extent as the institutions. But we do share in the benefits (and risks) of the institutions’ presence in securities’ market quotes.

Comparing Details

Figure 2 provides future stock price guidance based on how well prior MM forecasts like those of today have worked in prior actual market outcomes. Its columns provide comparative data (vertically) leading horizontally to suggestions of how likely it is that each security may perform desirably, depending on the investor’s preferences for achievement of varied objectives.

Our attitude is that time is a perishable, irreplaceable productive resource and should be kept as fully invested as possible, alongside committed capital. To make those commitments forecasts are needed about size of future payoffs likely, and the time investment which may be needed to bring them about. Also needed are measures of reliability and credibility of the forecasts.

What leads to the price range forecasts in Figure 2? They are the assembly of fundamental competitive and financial facts by people familiar and involved in their conduct. Judgments must be made about future conditions which cannot be known with certainty. One way to grade those judgments is to compare them with similar prior expectations, arrived at under comparable conditions of uncertainty.

That is what is attempted in Figure 2.

Figure 2

source: Author

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts.

That combination result appears in the [ I ] %payoff which includes loser prior forecasts as well as the percentage gains of winners, notable for several of the others. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N]. Again, the top 3 stocks’ performance (at this level of its RI) is an advantage in this element of the investing contest for commitments of portfolio capital.

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” – like Eastman Kodak (KODK), General Motors (GM), General Electric (GE), or others – of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results. Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 2’s rows are ranked by the prior results based on forecasts at today’s RI statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 2 we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] ( 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places DCO in first place by a wide margin among most other Aerospace stocks. Its 15.0 bp/day score is far above what BA, the most widely of interest stock in the group, offers: -1.5 bp/day. The market index ETF, SPY, at this time produces a -0.8 bp/d prospect.

Consider the first-row data for BA. MM response to big-money clients’ current portfolio holdings adjustments has not been to reduce expectations for coming BA stock prices once the initial shock of the MAX 737 crashes subsided. Figure 2 now shows a 14.2% upside (from present Price) expectation in column [E] followed in [F] by actual downside price change experiences of -7.2% (average of the worst drawdowns) during the holding periods of the 223 prior Range Index daily forecasts [L] of the past 5 years [M].

Figure 3 details how all daily MM forecasts at varied Range Indexes of the past two years have pictured the MMs’ variance expectations for BA. The January-February shock reactions by big-$ clients quickly recovered in March, along with the minor downside impact.

Figure 3

source: Author

The stability of downside concerns reflects the MM-clients’ informed understanding of the essential nature of BA. But the widened uncertainty between up & down prospects reflects the still unresolved timing of when the involved aircraft equipment may begin returning to “normal” use.

There is reason to believe that when the return is credibly expected some narrowing of the uncertainty may be evident. But where the resolution is more likely to be felt, in up or down direction seems still yet to be revealed.

It may be that parallels to European Courts’ attitudes may parallel to how those pushy Yank companies like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple and others want to intrude on personal identities of age, health, consumer choices and other data, including proprietary intellectual property. Those attitudes may get reflected on how international travel is managed in the future. Those decisions may not work to BA’s best advantage, and are not yet determined.

Further, considerable criticism over BA’s corporate management has arisen, creating stress for members of the Board of Directors.

Meantime, dealing with those risks may provide significant profit opportunity, for individual investors even if not for institutions heavily-embedded in BA stock.

Conventional analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As an example here is how Yahoo Finance reports on DCO:

Description

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

source: Yahoo Finance

An additional sense of how the future may couple with these anticipatory surroundings may be aided by the evolution of MM forecasts thru time. To that end, Figure 4 offers the daily MM price range forecasts for DCO over the past six months.

Figure 4

source: Author

The vertical lines in this picture are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its measurement quantity is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect (the other 80%) as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

The small “thumbnail” picture in Figure 4 shows how these RIs have been distributed daily over the past 5 years. DCO’s current level of a 40 RI has a range of prospects for upside and downside price changes in coming weeks and months between +13% and -8%.

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft and Boeing. The use of the heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

Part of DCO’s appeal comes from its high Realized Payoffs from prior forecasts at the Range Index of 31 seen in Figure 2. The payoff experiences of most stocks are not linear to their Range Index values, and do not have highly uniform characteristics. A look back at the Figure 2 small-picture of DCO’s Range Index distribution over the past 5 years is revealing.

DCO’s RI frequency peaks at around 30, typical of many stocks, and rarely gets above 50. What happens between its now 31 and those few remaining higher RIs is rising prices, often (here usually) reaching the top-of-forecast ranges. Consider it momentum, perhaps. But it has occurred in most of the DCO cases of prior 31 RIs. And the net %Payoffs actually achieved, on average, in the 104 cases were nearly as high (+9.9%) as the forecasted average of +12.7%.

But the nature of momentum plays reinforces the reality of their temporary nature. Thus, once a sell target is achieved, the position should be liquidated. When that Win Odds ratio of 81 occurs the odds-weighted net of +9.9% is well above that of SPY, at 1.6%. Their difference in CAGRs of +73% and +7% is significant. DCO now competes effectively in the broad population of MM forecasts for 2661 stocks, ETFs and market indexes where a CAGR of only 12% is average.

Within the Aerospace & Defense stocks a comparison of DCO on the basis of its current RI forecast odds of profitable outcome and the prior average size of those outcomes is dramatic. Please see Figure 4. Again, as in Figure 1, the favorable directions of the map are down and to the right.

Figure 4

source: Author

The map includes SPY as a “market index average” at [5]. DCO is at location [8] a clear favorite at its current net Payoffs ahead of the other Aerospace & Defense stocks. CW has some better Win Odds, but at a lower payoff rate.

Nothing requires market experiences of the past to be repeated, but they form an auditable prices-record to be referenced. Referenced in the same way, issue by issue, regardless of the varied underlying specifics of the corporate competitions going on. What matters on the portfolio scorecard is told by the ongoing aggregate prices of what is, and has been, held.

Conclusion

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) is an attractive near-term capital-gain buy with a realistic +10% upside target which often has been attained in only 8-9 weeks. Curtiss-Wright (CW) may offer more attractive profit-outcome odds at a slightly lower rate. Interim holdings of BA are not competitive with either in the next 9-10 weeks, with MMs suggesting a prospective slight price decline likely.

There are a number of better-ranked prospects in our MM forecast population than any others in this group at present. For additional information check my SA blog.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.