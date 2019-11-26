Zhongchao Initiates U.S. IPO Process

The firm is part of a significant number of Chinese firms seeking U.S. public market capital in a challenging IPO environment.

ZCMD has grown quickly and is producing net profits and nearly breakeven cashflow.

The firm is a medical education content provider in China.

Zhongchao has filed to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Zhongchao (ZCMD) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $15 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as an online and offline professional medical education content provider in China.

ZCMD is growing revenue and producing net profits and is near breakeven cash flow from operations.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based Zhongchao was founded in 2012 as Zhongchao Medical Consulting (Shanghai) to provide online and on-site medical education services in China, under the brand MDMOOC.

Management is headed by Founder, President, and CEO Weiguang Yang, who was previously general manager at Medwork.

The firm’s MDMOOC platform currently has about 1,429 education and training programs, about 95% of which are self-developed by the Zhongchao’s research and development team.

The firm provides interactive programs through Practice Improvement [PI], Community of Practice Share [COPS], Continuing Professional Development [CPD], Continuing Medical Education [CME], and Continuing Professional Development [CPD] courses.

The firm’s operating subsidiaries include Zhongchao Medical Technology (Shanghai), Shanghai Maidemu Cultural Communication, Shanghai Maidemu, Horgos Zhongchao Medical Technology, Shanghai Zhongxun Medical Technology, and Horgos Zhongchao Zhongxing Medical Technology.

Customer Acquisition

The firm employs 11 sales and marketing personnel and plans to generate awareness through online and offline advertising, promotions, media coverage and word-of-mouth support.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but trending downward, per the table below:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 18.7% 2018 17.6% 2017 27.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was stable at 1.3x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 1.3 2018 1.3

Source: Company registration statement

Average Revenue per Customer has been uneven but at its lowest point in the last three reporting periods, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC Variance Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $139,752 -22.9% 2018 $181,209 29.2% 2017 $140,233

Source: Company registration statement

Market

According to a 2019 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global medical education market was valued at nearly $31 billion in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% between 2019 and 2027.

The main factors driving forecast market growth include the growing number of medical schools and increase in cost of medical education.

Data from the World Directory of Medical Schools shows that around one-third of medical schools are located in one of the five countries, namely India, the U.S., China, Brazil, and Pakistan.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow due to a rapidly growing number of medical schools being built to satisfy more medical students in India and China.

Financial Performance

ZCMD’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue at an accelerating rate

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Uneven operating profit and operating margin

Variable cash flow from operations, negative in the most recent period

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 6,987,623 33.6% 2018 $ 12,865,870 31.1% 2017 $ 9,816,312 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 4,750,346 35.9% 2018 $ 8,409,517 43.8% 2017 $ 5,846,244 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 67.98% 2018 65.36% 2017 59.56% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 1,260,268 18.0% 2018 $ 3,274,647 25.5% 2017 $ 1,048,625 10.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 1,708,888 2018 $ 3,001,489 2017 $ 1,494,928 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ (1,290,429) 2018 $ 1,312,647 2017 $ (537,654)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $6.6 million in cash and $2.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($3.3 million).

IPO Details

Zhongchao has filed to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders will have fifteen votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

30% for development of the online course content; 20% for platform technology upgrade and system integration; 50% for business expansion, i.e., to expand our existing locations to develop new customers by hiring more qualified personnel, and marketing effort.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Network 1 Financial Securities.

Commentary

Zhongchao is a growing medical education firm in China attempting to secure growth capital from U.S. investors in a difficult IPO market in general, and especially so for Chinese firms.

U.S. investors have been shying away from most Chinese IPOs due to generally poor post-IPO performance of firms in the past two years.

ZCMD’s financials show a company that is growing topline revenue from a moderate base, accelerating growth and producing net profits but uneven cash flow from operations.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been fluctuating and the firm’s sales efficiency has remained stable as its revenues have grown.

The market opportunity for Chinese medical education would appear to be strong. The country’s population is aging and the healthcare industry as a whole is growing substantially as the nation builds medical facilities at a rapid pace.

ZCMD is seeking a small IPO amount, so the firm may be able to cobble together enough demand from sympathetic Chinese investors located in the U.S.

The company has a positive growth trajectory and story but will have challenges going public and producing catalysts to power the stock post-IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.