Luckin Coffee: At An Inflection Point

Background

3Q results sent Luckin’s shares up some 35%. We see many cautioning on entering the stock at these levels, but we think otherwise. 3Q was not simply a quarter of gangbuster growth as headlines suggest, and this has significant implications for its valuations.

A look under the hood tells a different story this quarter

Luckin’s shares were down 17% post 2Q’s results, despite posting strong growth in several operating metrics. While quarter-on-quarter revenue growth and (store-level) profit margins were up 90% and 38% respectively, the results depicted a falling return on invested capital as the company grew. Specifically, revenue growth was led by store growth, per customer spending and the rebound from 1Q’s seasonally weak Chinese New Year sales period. Growth in average monthly transacting customers came in light at 40%, netting just 14% on a per store basis, even with a 29% increase in cost of free product during the quarter. Combining this with a 6x jump in advertising expenses to RMB 246m, the read-through was that Luckin struggled to retain and drive more paying customers per store, despite a record quarter in advertising and promotional activity.

Enter 3Q. While net revenue and store profit margins continued to print gangbuster growth as guided, the underlying picture was different. Customer retention rate on a system-wide basis accelerated 300bps to 30%, while free product cost leveled at RMB 6.5 per new transacting customer during the quarter.

(Source: Sunny Research, derived from disclosed operating metrics)

The key pivot from last quarter was that Sales & Marketing (S&M) expense per transacting customer declined 6% to RMB 19.9, compared to last quarter’s 66% increase. During 3Q’s earnings call, management commented that this quarter would be the peak marketing investment quarter going forward, primarily due to bulk media expenses coinciding with the launch of Luckin Tea. Backing out this sizable extraordinary item, S&M expense on the like-for-like transacting customer was likely much lower, possibly in the RMB 10-15 range. As such, Luckin was able to take in RMB 12-17 more per average transacting customer, substantially widening the gap between revenue collected and acquisition cost.

(Source: Sunny Research, derived from disclosed operating metrics)

Furthermore, new transacting customers per new store opened in the quarter rebounded to 11%, from 2Q’s 32% decline, suggesting that Luckin was again seeing success in driving more new customers to its platforms. This likely relegated 2Q’s concerns of potential misjudgment in Luckin’s “digital flywheel” model or execution ability.

(Source: Sunny Research, derived from disclosed operating metrics)

Pivoting back to the promised land

A few developments this quarter steered Luckin back on an elusive path of high growth with increasing profitability. The most impactful of which was accelerating the roll-out of non-coffee products (i.e., freshly-brewed tea, NFC juices and other non-beverage items), departing from its initial narrower focus on coffee products. To be sure, Luckin still aims to capture the market for freshly-brewed coffee, as growth in Chinese coffee consumption is still in the early innings – totaling an expected RMB 1tn in market size in 2025 (representing CAGR of 15%-20%). However, offering primarily coffee products has limited the potential growth inherent in its “New Retail” setup.

From previous quarters, we noted that while Luckin had achieved exponential top-line growth (which handily beat guidance too), it was more costly that expected. Customers had to be wooed repeatedly with contra revenue tactics and promotional spend, which depressed ASP, unit volume growth and company-level net margins. We find a report from Mintel offering hints to where the issue might lie. The research firm expects growth in new retail coffee to slow down in 2019/2020, largely due to “Chinese consumers’ traditional behavior of drinking tea and the country’s thriving tea shops”. It goes on to note that “while new retail coffee is experiencing a lot of growth at the moment, customer engagement remains low – partially because they are relatively new”. Luckin had racked up huge costs getting its targeted mass-market segment to cultivate the coffee habit, but apparently the shift has not occurred quickly enough for Luckin to scoop up massive numbers of loyal customers to fuel its “New Retail” strategy. Instead, it has left Luckin with a higher customer acquisition cost, uncertain customer monetization and weaker retention – certainly not the ideal momentum as the company rapidly commits capital in expanding its store network.

The introduction of non-coffee products helped Luckin get back on track. This quarter, Luckin ramped up tea offerings at its coffee outlets and opened the first Luckin Tea store, and announced a joint venture with LDC for NFC juices. As Mintel notes, “there is opportunity for new retail coffee houses to catch up in terms of popularity by offering aggressive discounts and delivery service.. but this alone will not be sufficient.. there needs to be other merits”. We think that the menu expansion further qualified Luckin as an option for the majority of on-premise beverage consumers in the market. For starters, freshly-brewed tea in China already has a huge market (10x larger than coffee) with ready demand in a fragmented landscape of small tea players. This quarter, we saw Luckin absorbing this ready demand with the mix of non-coffee products accelerating to 45% (of which already 20% is Luckin Tea), with management expecting non-coffee to go beyond 50% of mix by 4Q.

The key point here is that this looks like an inflection point for the business. We note that, for the first time, management felt comfortable guiding that peak marketing investment has occurred this quarter, while projecting a 43% jump in revenue next quarter (to RMB 2.2bn) that implies higher retention rate and ASP as stores are only expected to grow 22% (to est. 4,500). Guiding peak marketing while store expansion is still on-going at a breakneck pace (11,000 stores by 2021) is significant because management effectively capped the only lever that could instantly juice growth if organic growth fell behind. This conveys management’s confidence in the organic demand for its “New Retail” model, but more importantly that company-level profitability is well within reach.

A significant re-rating is warranted

Luckin, for all its start-up woes, has traded with an EV of 2.5x NTM sales (prior to 3Q results), despite its immense growth potential. Even post 3Q earnings, Luckin shares have only expanded to 3.5x, in-line with Starbucks’s multiple of 3.6x.

(Source: Capital IQ)

With this pivot, we feel comfortable re-rating Luckin’s multiple to at least in-line with Starbucks, and then more. Here is why it is appropriate for Luckin to be rated substantially higher than Starbucks. Luckin’s returns trajectory has changed to reflect the inherent growth and profitability potential of its beverage-agnostic “New Retail” model, which departs from Starbucks’s largely coffee-first and on-premise sales model.

Firstly, we expand Luckin’s total addressable market by at least 10x (as detailed above) to include non-coffee beverages, but assign a lower eventual market share, as the freshly-brewed tea and juices market is far too big for any one player to capture a majority. Luckin’s transaction growth is likely to outperform Starbucks by a large margin for the foreseeable future, even when omitting the impact of the “digital flywheel” effect accelerating customer retention. To understand the magnitude of transaction growth here, 3Q already saw a 20% rise in Monthly Transacting Customer per average store (graph above). Management has also mentioned that Luckin is on pace to overtake Starbucks in unit volumes next quarter, in just two years since founding.

Secondly, Luckin’s current blended beverage ASP is only RMB 11.0 due to promotional coupons and vouchers still depressing its effective ASP. That is 35% less than management’s view of longer-run sustainable ASP at the RMB 16-17 range, whereas Starbucks is already rated based on optimal pricing of RMB 35 for its target segment. 35% spread out across 5 years is equivalent to whopping 8% CAGR in ticket growth.

The above SSSG projections would not result in a re-rating if the growth does not accrue economic profit to Luckin. Here is where the surprise 12.5% in reported store-level margins in 3Q really shines. Management has truly been able to exploit scale economies on a per-cup basis as the items sold per store jumps, beating even their own projections of breaking-even. Daily items sold per store jumped to 444, up 56% y/y and 29% q/q. Rental and operating expenses more than halved, while raw material costs dropped 21% y/y despite a significant larger tea mix in revenues (which surprised the street as it is widely-understood that freshly-brewed tea costs more than coffee). Besides, we note that Luckin’s 12.5% store-level margin at this nascent stage of store maturity is already higher than quite a few publicly traded food chains out there. Based on management’s cost commentary, we think that store-level margins can reach 40%+ based the fact that its earlier stores (located in office buildings in Beijing and Shanghai) have already demonstrated sales of >1,000 items per day.

(Source: 3Q Earnings Presentation here)

We think Luckin is finally on track to unleash the potential of “New Retail” model targeting the mass-market segment with an everyday product. It’s current trajectory is a combination of superior top-line growth, stronger store-level margins, translating into superior company-level margins once marketing spend normalizes. It should trade much higher than Starbucks, possibly closer to its earlier multiples of 5x-6x post its IPO.

But winter is still coming

Luckin’s current potential is mainly based off of a “blue ocean” competitive landscape. Thus far, it is the only pure-play “New Retail” at this scale, and its most comparable pure-play rival – Coffee Box – is still tiny in comparison. Starbucks, Costa Coffee, and other international chains rapidly expanding in China are mostly focusing on the premium segment, rather than directly competing for the mass-market, high-frequency consumer that Luckin targets with its cheaper drinks. However, as we note above, the market is way too big for even a few players to control. While Luckin is trying to scale as fast as it can (which is probably the right strategy at this stage), new well-capitalized players would probably join the fray in the next few years. At the moment, there is simply no way to know the future competitive landscape as no pure-play players have even come close to breaching the threshold of materiality in competing with Luckin. Until then, Luckin should trade at our suggested revenue multiple.

Takeaway

Luckin is probably a genuine tech-adjacent unicorn that is doing what it’s supposed to do, compared to the WeWorks and Ubers out there. We initiate coverage at 6x sales, and recommend accumulation of the stock until the competitive landscape changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.