Myovant: High Probability Of Rising

Interestingly, there are several powerful catalysts to be unlocked in close succession. In other words, SPIRIT1/2 and LIBERTY will post results soon. Thereafter, the company will file for regulatory approval.

The reason why the growth stocks do so much better is that they seem to show gains in value in the hundreds of percent each decade. In contrast, it is an unusual bargain that is as much as 50 percent undervalued. - Phillip Fisher

In bioscience investing, a fundamentally-sound stock can trade at a depressed level to its true worth for many months or even years. But as the market sentiment shifts, an aggressive run usually occurs. For instance, a positive catalyst like strong data reporting often rejuvenates the stock by inducing a rapid sentimental shift.

A prime example of the aforesaid phenomenon is Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV). For most of Fiscal 2019, Myovant trades on a downtrend. When news of a strong data of its lead drug (relugolix) hit, the stock rallied over 105.9% in one day. Despite the robust appreciation, my probability analysis revealed that Myovant is poised for another bull run within the next few weeks. My rationale relates to powerful catalysts unfolding in close intervals. In this article, I'll present a fundamental update on Myovant and provide my expectations for this growth story.

Figure 1: Myovant Sciences chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll feature a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the next section. Headquartered in Brisbane, California, Myovant is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of medicines to serve the unmet needs in women's health and prostate cancer.

Though there's MVT-602, I believe that the crown jewel of this pipeline is relugolix and thus focus my attention on that molecule. As an oral, once-daily, GnRH receptor blocker, relugolix is developed as a treatment for uterine fibroids-heavy menstrual bleeding, endometriosis pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Myovant Sciences)

Through a collaborative partnership with Takeda (OTCPK:TKPHF), relugolix is available in Japan as a monotherapy for uterine fibroids. The company is also pushing for marketing authorization to treat endometriosis there.

Relugolix For Prostate Cancer

Since most of Myovant's value is tied to relugolix, you should check where its development is heading. Interestingly, Myovant published the superb HERO data on November 19. Of note, HERO is a large Phase 3 randomized, open-label, multinational investigation of the safety and efficacy of daily oral relugolix 120mg compared to leuprolide injection (in men afflicted by advanced prostate cancer).

Keep in mind, these patients are sensitive to testosterone and thereby required at least one year of continuous androgen (i.e. testosterone) deprivation treatment. At the 48-week follow-up, relugolix passed its primary study endpoint with flying colors. In other words, the overwhelming majority (i.e. 96.7%) of patients treated with relugolix enjoyed a testosterone suppression below castration level (i.e. < 50 ng/dL).

As if that spectacular result is not enough, relugolix cleared all five key secondary outcomes! That is to say, there was a rapid testosterone suppression on Day 4 and 15, plus profound testosterone suppression on Day 1. Additionally, rapid suppression of prostate-specific antigen ("PSA") was seen at Day 15. At Week 24, the follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) is also knocked down. Interestingly, all findings were statically significant, as indicated by the excellent p-value of <0.0001. With that low p-value, you can conclude that the results were not random occurrences. It's because relugolix works better than leuprolide.

In terms of sustained suppression at Week 48, relugolix demonstrated "non-inferiority" to leuprolide. Specifically, 96.7% of patients treated with relugolix enjoyed a sustained testosterone suppression, whereas only 88.8% leuprolide-treated patients achieved the same feat. This translates into a 7.9% difference. Of note, the said finding is important because it supports relugolix approval outside of the U.S.A.

Another significant result is the lack of a testosterone flare after the initial treatment, which usually occurs for leuprolide. After relugolix is stopped for 3 months, the testosterone level returns to normal levels. You want this to happen because there is no point in lowering the patient's testosterone as their disease is cured. Regarding safety, relugolix was overall well-tolerated. Thrilled with the results, the Medical Director of the Carolina Urologic Research Center and HERO Program Steering Committee Member (Dr. Neal Shore) enthused,

An oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone, or GnRH, an antagonist for advanced prostate cancer has been an aspiration for many years. If approved, relugolix would become the first-of-its-kind oral option for men with advanced prostate cancer.

Riding excellent clinical data, I believe that Myovant is on track to file a new drug application (NDA) for relugolix in 2Q2020. Due to the strong data and high likelihood of approval, market bulls might start to run ahead of the catalyst. If that situation is to occur, this event would be described as a positive "binary run-up."

Relugolix For Uterine Fibroids

Shifting gears, let's check relugolix advancement for the uterine fibroid franchise. Accordingly, Myovant reported strong data for the LIBERTY2 trial in July this year. Of note, the said Phase 3 study assessed relugolix combinations (i.e. relugolix 40mg plus estradiol 1.0mg and norethindrone 0.5mg) in women suffering from uterine fibroids with heavy menstrual bleeding.

In 1Q2020, Myovant plans to publish the 12-months safety data of the other LIBERTY trial. In my view, there is a 75% (i.e. extremely favorable) chance that the results will be positive and thereby sparks another rally. Though each stock behaves differently, I believe that a robust report would galvanize a rally for Myovant.

Now backed by excellent LIBERTY2 data, Myovant will file for a marketing authorization application (i.e. MAA) in Europe in 1Q2020. Though it secured a priority review voucher from Roivant Sciences/Sumitomo, Myovant deferred the NDA filing with the FDA until April 2020. That way, it can ensure adequate timing to get the 12-months safety outcome from LIBERTY.

Relugolix for Endometriosis

That aside, let's quickly go through Relugolix's potential indication for endometriosis. Back in August/October, Myovant completed patients recruitment for the Phase 3 (SPIRIT 2 and 1) trials. Looking ahead, the company anticipates top-line results in 1Q2020 and 2Q2020, respectively.

Based on my forecasting system, there is a 75% chance of positive study results. My main rationale is that diseases of the hormonal axis are highly interrelated. In other words, when relugolix generated positive data for one indication, it'll deliver similar results for another related condition. That's simply how the clock works.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

As a young operator, it's the industry norm that Myovant has yet to generate any revenue. After all, its drugs are still in development. Hence, you should focus on other meaningful metrics. That being said, the research and development (R&D) spending registered at $50.8M compared to $53.8M for the same period a year prior.

Though I'd like to see an R&D increase, the decrease was not significant. And, it's related to LIBERTY2 completion. When you assess a young biotech, you want to see the R&D increase because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow.

That aside, there was $70.6M ($0.79 per share) net loss compared to $65.8M ($0.99 per share) decline for last year. On a per-share basis, the bottom-line earnings improved by 20.2%.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Myovant)

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Myovant is whether Relugolix can deliver positive clinical outcomes for the uterine fibroid and endometriosis franchises (i.e. SPRIT1/2 and LIBERTY studies).

As I believe in the extremely favorable odds of positive results, I correspondingly ascribed the 25% risk of trial failure. In such an event, the stock is likely to tumble over 50% and vice versa. The other concern is if relugolix will gain regulatory approval for the prostate cancer franchise. I believe there is the same risk of regulatory failure. Even with approval, there is no guarantee that relugolix will generate robust sales results.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Myovant, yet I raised my rating from four to five stars. Relugolix is an intriguing molecule that recently gained approval in Japan, as I forecasted in the other article. The recent HERO data is quite strong that relugolix is likely to become the first oral drug for aggressive prostate cancer. With the heroic feat of HERO for over 96.7% of men with prostate cancer who took relugolix, I expect its NDA to gain approval in 2Q2020. That aside, the uterine fibroid and endometriosis franchises also have extremely favorable chances of delivering good clinical outcomes in 1Q2020. As such, the market sentiment will most likely be positive in anticipation of the robust data. Therefore, you are likely to see this stock rally soon.

Of value, I believe that all Relugolix franchises should garner over $1B in sales. In light of the concerns relating to the China Trade war and drug pricing, Myovant is still trading at a depressed level to make it an enticing investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I am also NOT responsible for the actions of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.