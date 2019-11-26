O'Reilly Automotive: Another Winner

We have covered the auto parts sector many times, and while we have mentioned O'Reilly in passing, we have never analyzed it.

O'Reilly (ORLY) is a name that we have only mentioned in passing but have never really looked at in depth. It is a shame, because great profits could have been made here as it is a very reliable trade as it ebbs and flows. Still, investors in the name over the longer term are all winners, not just traders. We have long traded and invested in competitor AutoZone (AZO), but we have to tell you that we really like what we see in O'Reilly. We think it is time our members looked at this growth name and consider O'Reilly for the longer-term. We do believe a pullback is warranted before pulling the trigger, but we like what we see here. Several pieces of evidence suggest there is continued growth and momentum in this name, particularly if we can acquire shares closer to $400. The company continues a solid buyback which ensures additional earnings per share growth over time. We believe that as the stock retraces, you should be acquiring shares of this quality company. Let us discuss

What we thought of Q3 performance

We spent a good part of the day looking into O'Reilly and digesting the Q3 report. In our opinion, the post-earnings rally was driven by nice gross margin expansion and great comparable sales. Let us be clear. We think many are buying in here as the quarter was strong in many aspects. The company has crushed sales expectations and even exceeded with authority its own same-store sales expectations. It is a stock for winners, but we suspect a few days of market pain will knock this back toward $400, where we view it as a solid buy. We want you in here. In Q3, O'Reilly registered sales of $2.67 billion, which was a 7.4% year-over-year increase, and was a decent beat versus consensus analyst estimates by $25 million. Sales continue to reliably grow each year:

While sales continue to grow, we need to of course have a handle on what is driving these sales. As such, we turn to comparable sales which have been improving each year in Q3 since 2017. This is a critical metric, and we were bullish on comps. We expected at least 3.75%, while the Street saw comps of as high as 4%. O'Reilly far surpassed expectations here:

This comparable sales beat was way ahead of expectations. This was a nice rise from last year's Q3 which saw an increase of 3.9% in same-store sales. After these results, we are projecting for the remainder of 2019 a comp sales figure of over 4% for the year, and preliminarily in 2020, we see at least 3.5%. It is lofty but we think the company is trending in this direction. We think this is a bullish but realistic range and will be attained.

The thing is, compared to even last year, comparable sales are still improving. While the percentage increase in comparable sales cannot rise forever realistically, the trend is absolutely solid as shown in the figure above. Comps rose 5.0% on top of the strength of last year's Q3. Further boosting the top line is that the company also continues to strategically open new shops to fuel future growth. The company plans to open another 200 shops by year-end, and currently operates 5,420 stores in 47 states. Continued sales growth is bullish as the company is reliable on this metric.

We mentioned above that margins may have been solid. Well margins rose 30 basis points in Q3. Wow. We saw gross margins widen due to better merchandise margins as a result of the sales mix in the quarter. While O'Reilly's gross margins are pretty stable, it has worked hard to cut costs. Gross margins have generally improved of late. The gross margins are the story here. Margins came in at 53.3%, up from 53.0% a year ago. We think this will help drive the Street's excitement. It is so bullish. Take a look at the trend the last few Q3s:

This revenue and margin expansion helped EPS grow:

We saw EPS rise to $5.08 per share and it is worth noting this trounced consensus by $0.29. What about as we move forward?

Looking ahead

Our firm is looking to see the company continue to focus on increasing sales while controlling expenses, particularly those impacting gross margins. We would love to see margins approach 55%, that is $0.55 or profit on every $1 in sales. That is mighty fine.

If O'Reilly manages to do this, earnings will not only rise even more, but the stock should react more positively. This is on top of new stores opening and existing store comparable sales simply being stellar. But you know what else? To drive earnings per share higher and boost shareholder value, O'Reilly continues to have a stellar buyback. The bottom line is that earnings per share continue to grow nicely. Speaking of earnings, this is why one invests in a growth company like O'Reilly.

O'Reilly invests a good chunk of excess cash into the buyback program, which we believe is one of the best approaches to building shareholder wealth. In 2020, we expect O'Reilly will continue its buying streak. In Q3, O'Reilly invested another $387 million into new purchases at an average price of $364.84 per share. This helped drive EPS to $5.08, smashing estimates by $0.29. With expectations for at least $4.10 in EPS in Q4, we see 2019 EPS approaching $18. As we look ahead to 2020, we could see the stock earning over $20 per share in fiscal 2020. Incredible.

Valuation

So we see earnings grew another 13%. We are projecting nearly $18 per share in earnings this year. Based on the present share price of $430, the stock is at 24 times forward earnings on the high end, which is slightly pricey. The valuation metrics are pretty unattractive at these levels to be honest. So it's more of a growth name, where there are some solid metrics.

Factoring in the buyback and continued strength, 2020 earnings could grow beyond $20 per share, not just on organic growth and the acquisition of Mayasa, which will be synergistic, but especially if share repurchases really ramp up. This continues to be cheap relatively speaking factoring in this growth. We think based on comparable names in the sector, when we look at retail, and when we look at the trading history of O'Reilly, the name is still a value buy with this incredible growth.

Take home

We want the stock to fall back toward $400, but we want O'Reilly on your radar. Earnings per share growth is phenomenal. We continue to project low single-digit sales increases, mid-3% comp growth, controlled store openings, and of course, the lucrative buyback program. Let the stock fall. Then consider coming in and acquiring shares of this quality company.

