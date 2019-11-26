Qudian: An Opportunity After Selloff

Last week, after presenting 3Q results lowering FY guidance, the stock had a plunge of over 40%. We believe it was an overreaction caused by panic, margin calls and a short attack, and current share price represent a good entry point.

There are 4 potential risks to keep an eye on: Rising delinquency, China macro, Open Platform sustainability and unforeseen Regulatory changes.

The company just announced they finished a large buyback of $195 million. This will reduce current basic share count from 279M to 253M, increasing future EPS and book value.

QD is transitioning into a fee-based fintech service provider with their Open Platform initiative. If successful, this will reduce risk, increase margins and deliver enormous growth.

We are bullish QUDIAN on strong income growth (52% y/y) and solid balance sheet with net cash trading at 20% discount to NCAV (Net Current Asset Value).

Introduction

Qudian, one of the leading Chinese online lenders, had a 40% share price drop on 5x trading volume last week due to market concerns about reduced full-year guidance, rising delinquency ratios and sustainability of their business units.

In this article we discuss why we believe the selloff was largely unwarranted and was mostly caused by a chain reaction started by panic selling, margin calls and a short attack.

We'll discuss Qudian' strengths, backed by company and 3rd party data, as well as potential risks we see in the horizon, and lay out our thesis that the stock price is currently greatly undervalued and offers an interesting risk/reward ratio.

About Qudian

Qudian is one of the leading providers of online small consumer credit in China. Currently, they offer cash credit products that provide funds in digital form. Qudian mainly generate financing income from cash credit products, and referral commission fees from their Open Platform initiative, where they created an unique system for financial institutions to share borrowers credit data in real time and make syndicated loans in split seconds.

The company is one of the largest online providers of small cash credit products in China in terms of active borrowers (6.3 million) and overall user base (78.3 million) as of 3Q.

They operate a pure online platform, with nearly all of the transactions facilitated through mobile devices. Prospective borrowers can apply for credit on their mobile phones, and receive approval within a few seconds. Approved borrowers are then able to draw down their cash credit with cash disbursed immediately into their accounts in digital form.

They are based in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China and they have approx. 1,200 employees. They have been listed in the NYSE since October, 2017.

Why we like Qudian?

1. Strong Balance Sheet.

As of September 30, 2019, Qudian has a NCAV (Net Current Asset Value) of $4.94 considering 279 million basic shares outstanding. If we factor in the recent buyback of $195 million that was just finished, we’ll end up with a NCAV per share of $5.50. At current share price of $4.53 that represents almost a 20% discount to NCAV.

At the same time, at the end of 3Q, QD reported $509 million in cash, equivalents and restricted against debt (including convertible notes) for $482 million, giving the company a net positive of $27 million.

The company has RMB 8 billion ($1.2 billion) in short-term loan principal receivables in its Current Assets. 90% of this amount is Qudian’ own capital (after deducting short-term borrowings). Under their current strategy, Qudian will keep lending this “zero cost” capital at the same time they reduce off balance sheet 3rd party leverage, and will generate from this roughly USD 160 to 210 million in additional pretax earnings the upcoming year. This will be possible as Qudian stabilize delinquency ratios going forward while maintaining their low operating costs policy, thus generating a net take rate of around 15-20%.

With a Current Ratio of 5, very low leverage, and Equity of $1.6 billion, the company has ample margin to withstand any credit downturn that may arise in the horizon.

2. Low leverage.

In the sector, Qudian has the most conservative approach to leverage among peers. Currently, they have a very conservative 2.2x Loan Book/Equity ratio, down from 2.3x in 2Q. Total loan book amount dropped from RMB 28 billion to RMB 26 billion in 3Q.

Management suggested in the recent conference call that they will continue to deleverage and wind down their loan facilitation business to focus on the balance-sheet-risk-free Open Platform initiative, which doesn’t need any leverage at all.

We expect Qudian to operate in the near term with a leverage ratio between 1x and 2x. For this reason we believe QD is better equipped to handle macro risk than any of their peers.

Qudian commands the lowest leverage among peers, thus, is the safest bet in the sector.

3. Management & Buybacks.

Min Luo, the CEO, has no salary at all and the company paid in 2018 an aggregate cash compensation of just RMB 6.9 million ($1.0 million) to directors and executive officers as a group. They did not pay any other cash compensation or benefits in kind to directors and executive officers. They have not set aside or accrued any amount to provide pension, retirement or other similar benefits to directors and executive officers.

That’s one of the most important reasons we invest in Qudian. It show us management is truly committed to long-term growth, to the value of the company and in protecting minority shareholders, instead of pushing for expensive corporate perks, massive pay packages or exceptional dividends, very common for chinese listed companies, that greatly affect us, minority shareholders.

On top of that, Qudian’ management has been very active repurchasing shares since the company went public in 2017. Total buybacks amounted to $572M since the company’s IPO.

This year alone, $117 million were used to buy out Kunlun’s stake in Qudian. Kunlun was a Chinese gaming firm and one of the largest QD shareholders, that was forced to sell its complete stake due to own financial problems. In addition, the company paid $195 million to Citibank for a forward share repurchase program announced in August that was recently completed.

Total basic share count will drop to 253 million shares for 4Q results, boosting EPS and other valuation metrics in the short term. Management seems to be extremely confident in the prospects of the company, as these substantial buyback programs and the absence of abusive pay compensations or corporate perks are indicative that controlling shareholders see the price of the stock severely undervalued, and are willing to put up the company' big cash reserves to back this conviction, instead of going for unnecessary capex or dividends.

4. Open platform & potential growth.

Since beginning of this year, Qudian started to aggressively growth a new system they developed called “Open Platform”. This is essentially an online platform where QD’s financial partners can share borrowers credit data between all of them and make syndicated loans in split seconds.

This allow for a better risk management as financial institutions can benefit from using other FI data on a specific borrower to come up with a much accurate credit assessment, which in turn, allows QD to offer specific borrowers a larger loan size than those from their direct lending unit.

The micro-syndication of each loan in the Open Platform to multiple lenders in almost real-time is also unique and offers an interesting competitive advantage for Qudian, as this offer their lending partners the possibility to lower risks even more while providing enhancements in the credit side, as previously mentioned, allowing Open Platform to focus on higher quality borrowers. In the previous sort of non-fintech world, syndication used to happen over a big loan portfolio, but the buyers or lenders didn't know what were the assets inside. What Qudian have done is created a technology to know, so their partners know exactly what they're dealing with, on the very detailed single individual borrower level. We believe this is one of the key advantages of Open Platform.

As an example, Open Platform provides a very good solution to the ‘staking’ problem, where an individual borrower takes several loans from different platforms, increasing repayment risks. With OP, if a borrower may be borrowing from other platforms, one funding partner may not know, but another funding partner will know. Now Qudian brings all that information together in a process where it's open, that's why it is called Open Platform and they share that information and quickly decide on a credit that the user can borrow.

Since its inception a year ago, Open Platform grew from just 16,000 borrowers up to 1 million in 3Q with $1.74 billion in loan balances, with zero balance sheet risk for Qudian, which is making a 10% referral fee commission per loan, representing $141 million in revenues for 3Q.

We like that the current Borrowers Repeat Rate (1) is 79%, meaning customers are very satisfied. We also like that funding partners grew from 1 up to 11 in Sept-19 with Qudian aiming for 20 by years end, meaning financial institutions are also satisfied with the product and there’s no concentration risk on the credit side that might impact future growth.

(1) Repeat user ratio refers to the ratio of users who have made at least two drawdowns on the open-platform and have at least RMB1,000 of remaining credit during the month, divided by users who have made at least one drawdown on the open-platform and have at least RMB1,000 of remaining credit line during the month.

So, what’s the future for Open Platform? Management is expecting to growth to 2 million active borrowers next year, a 100% y/y growth. Given that Qudian’s funding partners already approved a credit limit for a whitelist of 21 million people (from QD’s overall user-base of 78M), we believe 10% of that is an achievable goal.

And most important, Open Platform carries very little operational costs vs their old core business of direct lending, which requires a big headcount for compliance, collection agents, etc. so this new core business, if successful, will command even better margins at lower risks than today.

5. Regulatory compliance.

The online micro-lending industry in China started mainly funded by P2P (peer-to-peer) models, where individual investors lended money to borrowers using online platforms as channels.

At the end of 2017, the Chinese government started a crackdown on the industry, increasing legal requirement and releasing P2P regulation, lowering the max APR to 36% and cutting down on fees. Qudian was always one step ahead of this, as they got out of the P2P model before any of their peers (as soon as early 2016), some of which are still dependant on P2P funding. Qudian also was compliant on max APR even before it was officialized and got all necessary licenses to operate.

We believe management is committed to be the most compliant company in the sector to assure its future operations in China, and this should give investors ease of mind in a sector under intense scrutiny by local authorities.

6. Operational Efficiency.

One of the most fascinating aspects of Qudian is how low their operating expenses are in absolute terms and compared to peers, but at the same time they are able to keep a steady growth trajectory both in terms of active users and revenues.

This was in part due to the fact that thanks to their previous relationship with Ant Financial, they were able to build one of the largest userbases in the sector, around 78 million users, and then because of Qudian strong use of data mining, AI, big data analytics and machine learning they are able to turn portions of that base into active borrowers with little costs associated.

They do have the largest active borrowers base among peers, as we can see:

This is an incredible strategy and one of the reasons that turns QD into our favorite bet in the sector, as the company is very conservative in keeping cost down and margins high.

Qudian has the lowest Sales&Marketing expenses as % of revenue and the highest net profit margins among peers, set to increase as Open Platform further develops.

7. Cheap valuation & ratios.

After last week selloff, Qudian has a very cheap valuation from a fundamental point of view and very attractive financial ratios that we believe provide a large margin of safety.

Valuation Data

Market Cap: $1.26 billion

Est. FY19 Revenue: $1.30 billion

Est. FY19 Income: $570 million

Forward P/E: 1.80

Book Value / share: $5.88

Price / Book Value: 0.77

Profitability

Net Profit Margin: 44.87%

Return on Assets: 17.63%

Return on Equity: 34.97%

Balance Sheet

Total Equity: $1.64 billion

Total Cash: $508.9 million

Total Debt: $482.2 million

Debt to Equity: 0.29

On top of these ratios, when Qudian announces the results of their recent $195 million buyback program, they are going to improve even more, as they retire aprox. 10% of their shares.

What are the risks?

1. Rising delinquency & sustainability of institutional funding.

We saw Qudian’ D1 delinquency pick up in 2Q and 3Q. Should this trend continue, it will affect bottom line as higher default provisions will eat up any profits from the loan facilitation business, and could in turn pull out institutional funding that Qudian is currently receiving.

Qudian’ CFO says that the slight pick up in delinquencies is temporary and that we should see stabilization towards the first quarter of 2020. Three factors, according to him, were responsible for this increase. 1) Chinese macroeconomic downturn 2) Credit trial program and 3) liquidity pressure by the exiting of P2P players.

The Chinese economy is experiencing a slowdown but nonetheless, still growing at 6% per year. The nominal GDP growth (8%) should provide cushion moving forward with delinquencies. Jumps in delinquencies generally occur in economies in recession and/or in economies experiencing jumps in unemployment rates. We are not seeing those factors kicking in yet, and this should provide security moving forward as Qudian moves on the defensive side.

The credit trial program accounted for 20% of delinquencies in the third quarter. Management commented in its recent conference call, that the credit trial program was already paused, and that we should be seeing the end of these micro loans by the 1st or 2nd quarter of next year, resulting in an improvement of delinquency ratios.

In addition to this, the crackdown by the government on the P2P sector generated a liquidity crunch on the consumer base served by QD. This effect is temporary, as consumers (still employed) adjust to current market conditions. This effect will be subdued by the second quarter as most loans are short term and will be rolled off by then.

We also believe the on-boarding cycle of 3-6 months reduces institutions’ willingness to abruptly terminate partnership with loan facilitators; online lenders with better risk control and more diversified exposure to funding partners are at less risk.

Also, we should keep in mind Qudian is actually reducing 3rd party lending and could operate with its own “zero-cost” capital, even in the worst economic scenario, should they choose to continue lending directly to borrowers.

So, if the credit cost erodes margin or institutional funding is pulled out, QD will continue to operate the on-B/S lending via its own equity, for which net profit take-rate is ~9 pp higher.

2. China macro risks.

Some market participants are under the opinion that China is heading for a credit crisis similar to that of the USA in 2008/2009. As we can see from the graph below, overall debt-to-GDP in China is rising rapidly.

Should the world fall apart and a China credit crisis implodes in the medium term, it will greatly impact this industry as a whole. Many of the listed companies in the online lending space will go under. But, we believe Qudian, even with their income greatly affected, with almost no debt and without 3rd party leverage can still survive and probably benefit from a much bigger market share after the market stabilize after a crash.

3. Open Platform dependency.

As of 3Q, Open Platform unit represented 90% of Qudian’ net income and the company already laid out it’s future growth strategy for the upcoming years around OP. This indicate there’s a possible concentration risk here.

The risks Open Platform are facing are, first, competition from other similar offers that could appear in the near future and could drive commission fees down. Here, we believe competition is far behind Open Platform current services, capabilities and volume of data, so Qudian enjoy a good first-mover advantage. Furthermore, the company is already prepared for a long term sustainable and competitive commission fee around 5-8% as opposed to 10% now, as they informed us in the recent conference call.

Second, there’s the risk of financial partners willingness to continue using OP. Here we argue Qudian was able to growth financial institutions using OP from just 1 at the beginning of the year to 11 as of 3Q and aiming for 20 by years end. This show us a strong willingness to join the platform as they provide several competitive advantages with low delinquency ratios.

Also, Qudian is operating in an environment of over 5,000 financial institutions that could be potential customers for Open Platform. Obviously, they won’t be reaching for 100% coverage but from current 11 financial partners in the system, there’s plenty of room to growth and mitigate concentration risks from this side.

Also, even if OP represented the majority of Qudian’ income this past quarter, we need to keep in mind this was also due to the fact that their former core business of direct lending was impaired by unusual high provisions mainly from their credit trial program. In the future, Qudian has the potential of delivering strong results from that unit again, just by using their own capital for direct lending, with zero leverage, mitigating concentration risks on the income side going forward.

4. Regulatory risks.

Unforeseen regulatory changes from national and municipal governments can adversely affect the industry and Qudian’s businesses. Regulatory risks around loan facilitation, likely focusing on the practice of guarantee deposit as well as city/rural commercial banks’ cooperation with loan facilitators to extend loan outside of their jurisdiction are possible scenarios, but for us the most visible threat in this front will be a mandatory reduction of the max APR from current 36% to say, 25%.

That could take some of Qudian’s peers out of business almost immediately, but Qudian will still generate profits as they can reduce their financial partners funding to $0 and at the same time continue lending their own capital, as we discussed previously.

Open Platform commission fees will be impacted as well, as the overall profit in the food chain is reduced, but since OP has incredibly high margins, we believe it will be able to withstand the impact of such a measure too.

Our conclusion is that Qudian is the better equipped of all the companies in the sector for any storm coming in the future from the regulatory front.

So, what just happened last week?

On Monday, Nov 18th, Qudian reported 3Q results before the opening bell. By the end of the following week the stock crashed 40% from previous Friday closing ($4.53 vs $7.50).

Keep in mind Qudian reported $362.5 million in revenues (+34.3% y/y) and $145.9 million in net income for the quarter (+52.6% y/y).

Sounds like solid results, so what was all the fuss about? We will explain point by point:

Reduced guidance. Management reduced previous full year income guidance from RMB 4.5 billion to RMB 4 billion. We believe market took this as a sign their business is in fact severely under threat. How we took it? Expected, as delinquency provisions going into Q4 will remain high as they shut down their credit trial program and also due to the fact that the company is decreasing leverage and winding down their direct lending business altogether faster than anticipated. For us this is a positive, as it will mean even less risk on the balance sheet going forward. EPS miss. $0.47 per DILUTED share vs $0.51 expected. An EPS miss is never welcomed. But what really happened? We believe the company accounted for the diluted impact of the convertible notes outstanding (around $300 million with strike price at $9), but at the same time they booked the notes as Liabilities, which is incorrect, as either the company pays the notes as a regular liability or they convert them into shares, thus diluting share count. Not both. Qudian would have reported an EPS beat should they used their basic share count instead. Increased delinquencies. For 3Q Qudian reported an increase of D1 Delinquencies sitting around 12%. Market believes this (together with point #1) shows current business is not sustainable. Our take? Even with D1 around 12%, if we consider Open Platform loan book, overall D1 goes down to 10% (meaning OP carries much better delinquency numbers, thus showing its own sustainability) but if we go to see M1+ (30 days after D1) and M6+ (180 days after D1), we see much better delinquency numbers at 3.4% and 1.6% respectively. Furthermore, the company tell us much of the increase in delinquencies was due to a credit trial program with a new set of borrowers they executed in 2Q and now stopped, so from Q1 2020 and on, delinquency rates should improve. No buyback news. As we saw diluted share count increased due to the convertible notes, market participants were expecting news on the opposite front, the $195 million buyback program announced last August. The company produced no news at all regarding this, increasing doubts that the buyback was ever executed. But, the company just confirmed the buyback was completed and 26,169,241 shares were acquired and will be cancelled, thus 4Q results will show an increase in EPS and book value.

As a result of all this, we believe some big positions exited the stock and initiated a wave of panic selling, which in turn activated some margin calls and gave an excellent scenario for a short attack as we can see in the following graphic:

So, as the trading volume increased 5x after 3Q results were reported, so was the short ratio, up to last Friday where the stock recovered 11% and shorts had to cover. Furthermore, we saw recent articles about QD published last week with a lot of misinformation, false claims and zero backup data, suggesting it could be a coordinated short attack.

Conclusion

We believe last week unwarranted sell-off provided an excellent opportunity to open positions in a company transitioning into a business with much less risk, generating strong cash returns with enormous operating margins, no debt and identifiable risks that can be assessed, along with a shareholder friendly management team, rare for a Chinese listed company.

Among peers ($LX, $QFIN, $PPDAI, $YRD), QD has the highest margins, the lowest costs and the lowest operational leverage, making it the safest bet in the sector.

Our price target for the stock if there’s no impact from unforeseen regulatory changes in the near term, no China macro shocks and they can stabilize delinquency ratios, is $11.50 per share (implying FY20 4x earnings of $700 million with 250 million shares outstanding).

Disclosure: I am/we are long QD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.