Plenty Of Uncertainties To Fuel Gold Demand

The gold bulls have lamented their favorite asset’s’ underperformance in November, and for good reason. The yellow metal has shed 4% of its value in the month to date and has diverged lower against the recently back-in-favor U.S. stock market. And while there may be some additional weakness ahead for gold in the immediate term, gold’s longer-term trend is still supported by that most important of all considerations: the uncertainty factor. In this report, we’ll look at some of the reasons why investors don’t have the luxury of completely abandoning their safety holdings in the metal.

Gold prices have been subdued for most of November but have so far held above their October lows. The biggest setback the metal has suffered this fall has been the abatement (at least temporarily) of the trade war worries that continually gnawed at investors during the first several months of this year. With a diminished “fear factor,” investors had no reason to continue buying gold and instead switched their focus from safety to capital gains and turned their attention to risk assets. Consequently, the stock market has cast a large shadow over the precious metals market as the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has overtaken gold from a relative strength standpoint since early November (see chart below).

Source: BigCharts

Although gold’s underperformance versus equities has only been for the last three weeks, it’s nonetheless not a good sign in the immediate term that the disparity between the metal’s performance and that of the SPX has widened in the latter’s favor. The relative strength of gold versus equities is one of the factors that institutional money managers consider when making asset allocations. If stocks continue outperforming gold in relative terms, gold could see its luster further tarnished as an important source of demand gradually slips away.

While gold may continue to languish for a few weeks, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) prospects are still favorable for higher prices down the road. There are simply too many geopolitical uncertainties right now that will prevent investors – retail and institutional alike – from completely liquidating their safe-haven holdings in the metal. Gold’s chief characteristic is as a portfolio anchor against economic or financial market turbulence. A quick perusal of the latest news headlines will easily prove that there’s still plenty of uncertainty around to float gold’s intermediate-term rising trend.

In a sign that the nervousness which many hedge fund managers have displayed throughout the year still prevails, CNBC reports that the world’s largest hedge fund has staked over $1 billion that global equity markets will decline in the coming three months. Ray Dalio, who runs Bridgewater Associates, has reportedly bet 1% of his firm’s $150 billion in assets on put options that were assembled by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. While it’s unclear whether this bearish bet reflects Bridgewater’s expectation of a global bear market (based on Mr. Dalio's disputation of the report), or is simply a hedge to complement the firm’s existing long positions, the report itself is nonetheless a sign of the times that underscores the nervousness many investors are feeling right now.

Later in that same CNBC article it was mentioned that investors also harbor doubts over the trade truce that was recently announced between the U.S. and China. These doubts were compounded by the U.S. Senate’s vote last week in support of anti-government protestors in Hong Kong. China’s response was less than friendly, suggesting to many observers that trade relations between the U.S. and China may soon suffer another setback. Thus, gold investors have a clear reason for maintaining a long position in the metal for hedging purposes.

An additional support for gold’s intermediate trend is the slowdown in global manufacturing. This is something that many investors are worried about, as evinced by the increasing mentions of this trend in news headlines. A recent example is the Nov. 22 article in The Wall Street Journal, “U.S. Business Activity Shows Signs of Pickup Against Sharper Global Slowdown.” While the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index for the U.S. is showing signs of improving, global industry remains subdued. This in turn is keeping gold’s “fear factor” alive.

Consider the report earlier this month from Industry Week which highlighted the slowing global economy. According to the article, “Global manufacturing shrank for a sixth straight month in October as new export orders extended their longest downturn since 2002.” Meanwhile, the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Index showed signs of stabilizing after hitting 49.8 in the latest month after the prior month’s 49.7 reading. Readings below 50 indicate contraction, however, and as long as this measure suggests contraction then investors will likely retain their interim gold holdings.

Also serving as a potential supporting factor for gold’s intermediate-term outlook is the pattern of higher highs and higher lows etched out by the crude oil price in recent weeks. The chart below illustrates the attempt at an intermediate-term (3-6 month) bottom by the oil futures continuous contract. Long-time readers of this report will recall that I place great emphasis on oil price strength as one of the most important leading signals for future gold price strength.

As previously explained, a sustained rally in oil prices always stimulates interest in inflation-sensitive commodities like gold among commodity fund managers. While the lag between oil’s improved fortunes and a rising gold price can be several months, it’s exceedingly rare for gold to not eventually have a bullish response to an extended oil rally.

Only two key factors are standing in the way of a renewed “inflation trade” for gold right now. The first is that the oil price needs to show additional strength in order to capture the attention of the market-moving institutional crowd. Oil’s 12% rally since bottoming in October is impressive, but it would seriously help gold’s cause if the crude oil price rose above the $60/barrel level. Crude was last seen at $58/barrel as of this writing (below).

Source: BigCharts

Sometimes it’s easy to lose sight of an asset’s big picture when the near-term outlook is cloudy, as gold’s is right now. To that end, it’s worth pointing out that gold prices have risen some 14% in the year to date, and the yellow metal is on track for its largest yearly gain in almost 10 years. The impetus behind this impressive performance has been mainly the uncertainty surrounding the trade war, along with other geopolitical uncertainties such as a Brexit. As these catalysts aren’t likely to be resolved anytime soon, gold’s source of safe-haven demand will remain and the continuation of gold’s intermediate-term bull market is reasonably assured.

On a strategic note, my favorite gold-tracking vehicle – the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) – remains below its 15-day moving average as of Nov. 24. A 2-day higher close above this trend line is required to confirm an immediate-term (1-4 week) breakout for gold based on the rules of my technical trading discipline. For now, I continue to recommend a cash position for short-term traders until the market has confirmed a breakout. Intermediate-term long positions in the metal can be maintained, however.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.