Mobile Telesystems: Strong Results And Special Dividends Lead To 13% Dividend Yield

The company is going to sell it's Ukranian subsidiary and pay special dividends from the proceeds.

Mobile Telesystems (or MTS) (MBT) published strong financial results for the third quarter slightly beating the consensus. With a stable outlook and subsided delisting risks, MTS retains its status of a safe harbor in the Russian market paying stable and generous dividends.

Q3 Results

The revenue went up to 133.9 billion rubles, an increase of 4.6% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Solid operating results of MTS Bank and growth in sales of mobile services in Russia and Ukraine were major contributors to revenue growth. Revenues came in 2% above consensus, which prompted profitability guidance upgrade.

OIBDA amounted to 62.8 billion rubles, which is 5.9% higher Y-o-Y. OIBDA margin increased to 46.9% and reached its new highs since Q2 2018.

Net profit for the third quarter was 18.4 billion rubles vs. a loss of 36.3 billion rubles a year earlier. In Q3 2018, the company paid one-off charges for the Uzbekistan corruption case.

Capital expenditures increased to 21.8 billion rubles (+2.9% Y-o-Y). The investment program over the past 12 months amounted to 92.2 billion rubles.

Free cash flow showed tremendous growth to 44.4 billion rubles, which is 4.7 times higher Y-o-Y. The main growth factor was the increase in the article “Increase in bank deposits and liabilities”.

Net debt as of Q3 2019 amounted to 307 billion rubles (-1% Q-o-Q). The net debt / OIBDA ratio decreased to 1.34x which is an average level for Russian telecoms.

Overall, MTS has managed to stabilize its financials after the Uzbekistan case payment and now the company can gradually reduce its debt burden while paying substantial dividends.

The revised guidance for 2019 includes 6-7% revenue growth, 4-5% OIBDA growth and 90 billion roubles or less of capex excluding investments required to comply with the Yarovaya law. It should be noted that the current estimate of 50 billion roubles will be spread out over several years.

There's not much to add to the slide above because the management realistically estimates its ability to maintain such growth rates. However, in 2020 the Big-3 of Russian telecoms will have to deal with a strengthened competitor - the merged Rostelecom-Tele2. If Rostelecom can take advantage of the synergy with Tele2, the Russian telecom market will likely face a new wave of fierce competition for mobile users.

The Sale

On Monday, November 25, MTS announced the sale for $734 million of its Ukrainian subsidiary Vodafone Ukraine to Telco Solutions and Investments, which also owns the Azerbaijani operator Bakcell. The management explains the sale with an intention to focus on the Russian segment, which generates more than 90% of the company's revenue.

The MTS Board of Directors also recommended paying dividends in the amount of 13.25 rubles per share (in aggregate - 25.6 billion rubles), which includes a dividend based on operating results for 9 months of 2019 and a special dividend related to the sale of the Ukrainian business segment. The combined yield will be around 13%. If you want to receive the dividend, the last day to buy the stock is expected on January 10, 2020.

The Strategy

In addition to selling the Ukrainian subsidiary and paying special dividends, MTS also introduced a new three-year strategy for 2020-2022. MTS plans to create an ecosystem of services to increase customer loyalty and ARPU.

As part of the strategy, the company will single out four main business lines: telecom, fintech, media, and solutions for corporate clients. MTS also intends to develop new digital solutions and partnerships, spending up to 20% of capex in this direction in the coming years.

MTS plans to increase the number of convergent subscribers (those who use several services of the company). The number of such customers should reach 40% (vs. 1 million or 1.3% in 2019). The company also expects that at least 10 million users of the MyMTS application will start buying paid video content, including streaming services and interactive TV (now 4 million), the number of active users of financial services will also increase to 10 million people (now 3 million).

Such a strategy is consistent with the general industry trend to ensure a greater presence of telecom companies in complementary markets with faster growth rates compared to traditional telecom services.

The strategy of MTS doesn't look disruptive, but it has several interesting nuances that, if successful, could allow the company to maintain leadership in the Russian market in the long term.

Besides all that, MTS confirms its dividend policy for 2019-2021 and is going to pay at least 28 rubles per ordinary share.

Final Thoughts

In my view, it would be a success for the company to maintain mid-single-digit revenue growth over the next 3 to 5 years. Telecoms are about stability and not about playing "disruption games" with unpredictable results. MTS is best known as a company paying stable dividends with attractive ~10% yield and it looks like this won't change in the near future.

