SNPE: An Ethical Approach To Buying The Market

When I first began investing a few years ago, I couldn't avoid the unsolicited advice that I should invest in ETFs tracking the major indices rather than try my luck at purchasing individual stocks. You won't beat the market, I was told. Warren Buffett suggests you start investing by buying an ETF that tracks the S&P, those ubiquitous armchair financial advisers warned. And, the more I looked into investing, the more I found that taking the index-tracking ETF approach sounded very, very sensible.

But there was one problem: when I started looking into ETFs like SPY, I kept seeing the stocks of companies I had no interest in owning. It wasn't just that some companies like General Electric (GE) or Macy's (M) struck me as dead weight, though. No, there was some part of me that recoiled at the idea of making money off of companies whose businesses I found conflicted with my personal values. In my case, it was the thought of Altria (MO) or Philip Morris (PM) residing in my portfolio that kept me from investing in SPY, despite the fact that I really liked the idea of "buying the market."

So, I poked around the ETF universe and found a few socially responsible funds, but none that seemed to provide the sort of broad market exposure I sought. I started buying individual stocks instead and, to be honest, I have been quite satisfied with my returns.

Nonetheless, I have never quite stopped believing that an index-tracking, broad market-spanning ETF would be a valuable addition to my portfolio. As someone seeking income first and foremost, many of my holdings are conservative dividend-paying stocks with low rates of growth. I think that adding a broad market ETF to my portfolio would be a great way to inject a bit of growth potential while still adding some additional income. Thus, I was intrigued by SNPE's (previously SPYE) arrival on the ETF scene this summer promising investors the opportunity to purchase a basket of securities that closely tracks the S&P while excluding the stock of "companies with disqualifying UN Global Compact scores and business involvement in tobacco or controversial weapons." I decided to take a closer look.

SNPE: The Basics

SNPE is a comparatively new ETF offered by the German asset management company, EWS, as part of its family of Xtrackers funds. The ETF's stated purpose is to produce "investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P 500 ESG Index." The S&P 500 ESG Index, for anyone unfamiliar with it, "aligns investment objectives with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values... in a return profile similar to that of the S&P 500." The construction of the index follows a five-step process to determine which components of the S&P 500 should be excluded:

What I Found

While I was fully expecting to see tobacco producers such as the aforementioned Altria Group and Philip Morris and weapons manufacturers such as Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) on the fund's blacklist, the 154 S&P companies excluded from the index included a few surprises. Among those companies I was a little surprised to see excluded were Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Netflix (NFLX), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), AFLAC (AFL), and Hasbro (HAS). Several companies whose stock I own, including PPL (PPL) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), also make appearances on the exclusion list. The index's factsheet provides an exhaustive list with full explanations for each exclusion.

The ETF does include a handful of stocks that appear on the index's blacklist, however. For instance, while both John Deere (DE) and the aforementioned ADP land on the index's blacklist, shares of those companies traded on international exchanges do find themselves in SNPE's holdings as DE.N and ADP.O. Moreover, despite the fact that Moody's (MCO) and Walgreens are excluded from the index, both appear in the ETF. Significantly, Alphabet A and C (GOOG and GOOGL) are excluded from the index yet appear in the fund's top ten holdings. Of course, some of these discrepancies may be explained by that fact that, while SNPE aims to use a full replication strategy in tracking the underlying index, the prospectus does acknowledge that it may make use of a "[r]epresentative sampling... indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index" instead.

For me, though, I wanted an ETF that excluded tobacco and SNPE does precisely that.

The second thing I looked at was the composition of the fund. While the two funds do have considerable overlap in their top ten holdings, SNPE does have a few notable differences, both in the companies represented and in the concentration of holdings:

SPY Top Ten Holdings SNPE Top Ten Holdings Microsoft (MSFT): 4.34% Microsoft: 5.67% Apple (AAPL): 4.19% Apple: 5.09% Amazon (AMZN): 2.93% Amazon: 3.86% Facebook (FB): 1.83% J.P. Morgan & Chase: 2.02% Berkshire Hathaway: 1.65% Alphabet C: 2.00% J.P. Morgan & Chase (JPM): 1.58% Alphabet A: 1.91% Alphabet C: 1.51% Johnson & Johnson: 1.83% Alphabet A: 1.49% Procter & Gamble: 1.66% Johnson & Johnson: 1.38% Visa (V): 1.59% Procter & Gamble (PG): 1.24% Exxon Mobil (XOM): 1.58%

While I generally like SNPE's similarities to SPY, its ESG focus does lead to a rather high concentration of holdings in the technology sector, which may concern investors with less than bullish outlooks on that corner of the market:

(Graphic courtesy of the author)

SPY, by comparison, looks a bit more balanced:

(Graphic courtesy of the author)

Still, for those of us looking for an ESG surrogate for SPY, SNPE looks pretty solid, especially when one compares the returns of the two funds:

Data by YCharts

Happily, the S&P ESG index appears to follow the S&P fairly closely, suggesting that SNPE will likely continue to be an appealing option for investors seeking to match the S&P's returns in a way that aligns with their values:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Concluding Thoughts

With an expense ratio of 0.11% (compared with SPY's 0.09%) and in excess of 300 S&P 500 holdings, SNPE appears to be a viable option for investors seeking to "buy the market" without compromising their values. While I do not yet own SNPE, it has been on my radar for a while and I will likely initiate a position in the near future. I am not overly concerned with the high concentration of technology holdings in SNPE, though I certainly understand how some of my peers may be turned off by the comparatively heavy weight those stocks carry in the fund. What do you think? Do you see any other broad market funds that might compare with SNPE? I would love to read about them in the comments!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, PPL, MSFT, PG, V, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.