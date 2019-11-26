Cannabis Tax Regimes Need To Change Before The Sector Can Take Off

Cannabis is not like other "sin stocks" that can compensate for taxes by consolidating since the barrier to entry is so low.

Despite the positive momentum made in legalizing cannabis in the United States over the last 5 years, we may ironically be right back where we started in terms of cannabis prohibition in 1937. The Marijuana Tax Act, which became law in the US on October 1 of that year, was designed to effectively make marijuana illegal on a federal level by imposing a prohibitive tax on cultivating and selling it. The taxes imposed by this legislation were an unbelievable $100 an ounce for anyone selling to an unregistered entity. Adjusted for inflation that is about $4,200 an ounce.

Essentially, anyone who wanted to make money in the cannabis industry was forced to break the law. It was on this basis that the law was declared unconstitutional in 1969 in Leary v United States because it violated the 5th Amendment of self-incrimination. The Act was ultimately repealed in 1970, replaced by the Controlled Substances Act that simply made cannabis illegal independent of any tax regime.

The Controlled Substances Act is still in force, though of course it is in practice ignored in states that have chosen to legalize. However, as far as markets go, for all intents and purposes the situation hasn’t changed all that much since 1937. That’s because the biggest and most consequential cannabis-producing state of California is structurally similar to the regime under the original Marijuana Tax Act. Granted, the penalties are more lax and the taxes are payable, but they are still way too high for the legalized market to function properly, and the situation is getting worse.

According to New Frontier Data, a whopping 82% of the 2019 US cannabis supply has come from illicit markets. That number is set to become even higher in 2020 when California is set to increase cannabis taxes even higher. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) has announced that cannabis taxes will rise to an 80% markup effective January 1, plus a 15% sales tax, plus a tax hike on dry flower to $9.65 an ounce from $9.25.

Ostensibly, the level of these taxes is set according to market data compiled by the State of California. This would theoretically keep tax levels in balance with market dynamics, except for the fact that the market data collected do not incorporate the illegal black market.

The numbers are not encouraging.

As can be seen from the New Frontier Data chart above, California is actually in a better position than other states that have legalized in terms of the percentage of demand satisfied by legal sources. Yet, I believe the numbers shown are even worse for the legal cannabis industry than it looks. In order for illegal supply in a state like California to so thoroughly trounce the legal supply, the price differential has to be so extreme between the legal and illegal markets that it compensates for the added risk, difficulty in procurement, and lower quality of the illicit supply. The fact that people would prefer going through the hassles and danger of the black market versus the convenience of buying at a licensed dealer shows just how extreme the tax situation is. Even if say the situation were reversed and 70% of supply came from legal production, that still means that 30% of consumers prefer the risks of the black market.

The cannabis market is not like other sin stocks that can try to compensate for higher taxes by consolidation, say in the gambling industry. The barriers to entry in marijuana are very low and almost anyone can join in.

The implications of these dismal numbers out of California are also quite negative for the medical cannabis market. Certainly, the fact that the legal market is such a small percentage of the overall cannabis market throughout the country attests to the efficient functioning of the black market in cannabis. It has been around for decades after all, more than enough time to organize itself into a well oiled machine. The reason this affects the medical cannabis industry is simple enough. Taxes on recreational marijuana are equivalent from an economic perspective to the cost of pushing a medical candidate through FDA clinical trials. Black market actors do not have to invest hundreds of millions of dollars pushing their products through FDA clinical trials. Regardless of what the costs are called, they must be recouped and therefore passed down to the consumer.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) for example is still struggling to sell Epidiolex in any numbers even close to making the company net positive. The daily cost of Epdiolex is about $96 a day, and the hassle of getting insurance to cover it may be enough to prevent GW from ever being profitable. The company is set to lose over $300 million this year and its accumulated losses have more than tripled from FY2016 to FY2018.

We often hear bullish projections of cannabis market growth going out to the late 2020s and the market opportunities available for new companies and new investments in the space. But not included in these projections is the percentage of demand that will be met by the black market rather than the investible companies that have, until now, been riding the wave of these bullish projections. If governments cannot drastically reduce their regulation and tax requirements on the industry, then most of the demand projected by bullish analysts will continue to be met by the black market. Hence, we are still in a similar state of marijuana prohibition as existed from 1937 to 1969 in the US.

Given the continued success of black market operators, the only companies in my opinion that have a chance of success in the current tax regime are companies that have truly differentiated and patented cannabinoid products that cannot be replicated by the black market. These are companies such as Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) and others developing cannabinoids that can truly be patented because they are chemically distinct from any cannabinoids that the cannabis plant naturally produces.

True, if California and other state governments do change their tax policies from their foundations and actually become friendly towards the companies they host, then perhaps things can change and pot stocks (MJ) could see a resurgence. However I see this possibility as remote, especially in high-tax high-spending states such as California whose state tax authority is generally considered even more fearsome than the IRS itself.

Overall, I see the recent decline among pot stocks not as a buying opportunity, but a sign of exhaustion among speculators and exasperation at how the companies in the space are being dealt with on a regulatory level. There could be technical bounces from here on short term oversold conditions, but a sustained rally in the sector looks unlikely at least until the tax and regulation issues in the most consequential states can be addressed at the root.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.