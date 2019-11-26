General Electric's Stock Is Up For A Few (Good) Reasons

There are legitimate reasons to stay long General Electric, and, in my opinion, the change in institutional ownership shows that the big boys are starting to get bullish.

General Electric's (GE) stock has performed extremely well so far in 2019, as GE shares are outperforming the broader market by ~33 percentage points over the last 11-plus months.

Investor sentiment has played a significant role in the strong stock performance so far this year, but let's not forget that there is more to the story than just a positive shift in expectations. To this point, Mr. Larry Culp, CEO and team have given the market plenty of reasons to remain (or get) bullish about this large, complex conglomerate's long-term business prospects.

It All Starts At The Top

GE announced the appointment of Ms. Carolina Dybeck Happe as the company's next CFO. Ms. Happe is currently the finance chief at AP Moller-Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping company, and plans are for her to take over the CFO role at GE in early 2020.

It is obvious that Ms. Dybeck Happe will have her hands full given GE's current state but, as described by Mr. Culp in a press release, the company is excited to have her join the team:

"She is a high-impact executive who brings a compelling blend of strategic and capital allocation discipline, well-honed operating skills, and transformational leadership abilities," Culp said in a statement. "She will be a strong partner as we execute our deleveraging plan and improve our operating results to position GE for sustainable, long-term value creation."

Ms. Dybeck Happe brings a lot to the table. Only time will tell when it comes to how this hire will work out, but I do believe that investors should be excited about the much-needed change at the top of this industrial conglomerate. Remember, GE now has a very different looking board than it did a few short years ago, and Mr. Culp continues to make meaningful changes in the management ranks.

It is typically good news when troubled companies like GE bring in new blood (Mr. Culp being example A), especially at the executive and board levels, but I believe that Mr. Culp is just getting started. Ms. Dybeck Happe is not the answer, but her appointment definitely appears to be another step in the right direction.

The Latest, A Solid Q3 of 2019

On October 30, 2019, GE reported Q3 results that beat the top- and bottom-line estimates. GE reported adjusted EPS of $0.15 (beat by $0.03) on revenue of $23.4B (beat by $460M), which also compares favorably to the year-ago quarter.

Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

The biggest takeaways from the quarterly results:

Net debt was down 11% (or $6B) over the last nine months

The decision to freeze the pension will result in material savings through 2020

The announced capital allocation decisions (BioPharma and Baker Hughes) are expected to bring in cash of ~$29B (or 60% of net debt as of Q3 2019) through 2020

GE has $52B ($17B in cash and $35B in bank lines) available just in case the economy takes a turn for the worst

Additionally, management's updated FCF guidance was well-received by the market.

Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

GE's most recent quarterly results were better-than-expected, but, as I recently described here, it is the "story" that really matters. Moreover, it helps the bull case that the big boys appear to also be buying the story that Mr. Culp is telling.

Institutions Have Been Buyers

Institutional ownership for GE has been increasing since Mr. Culp took over as CEO and the trend continued through the most recent quarter. Two large institutions, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price, put a significant amount of capital to work by materially increasing their GE positions.

Source: CNN Business

It is important to note that other large institutions were buyers, too. As described in this Boston Business Journal article, Fidelity has increased its GE stake in each quarter since Mr. Culp took over and its GE position is now up three-fold since early 2018. Currently, Fidelity is the second-largest owner with over 540M shares of the industrial conglomerate.

Source: CNN Business

I am not saying that you should be a buyer just because institutions are adding GE shares, but I do believe that the institutional ownership trends are encouraging from a long-term investor's perspective. Plus, Mr. Culp has been a major buyer in 2019.

Source: Fidelity

A nice addition to the C-suite, check. Strong quarterly operating results, check. Improving financial position with near-term plans to bring in additional capital, check. Major long-term buyers (including the CEO), check. Simply put, there's a lot to like about GE (and its business prospects) at this point in time.

Risks

Downside risks: (1) the Pharma deal does not close in 2019, (2) Power takes longer than 18-24 months to recover, (3) management has a fire sale and disposes of assets at rock bottom prices, and (4) additional insurance reserve charges are booked.

Upside risks: (1) Mr. Culp keeps winning over the market, (2) the balance sheet - including the funding status of the pension - continues to improve, (3) the business prospects of the Power division turn, and (4) well-known investors [e.g., Warren Buffett] put money to work in GE.

Bottom Line

Investor sentiment has improved significantly in 2019 and it has shown in GE's stock price. The company's biggest bear, Mr. Stephen Tusa, is not yet convinced that the turnaround is occurring, but, in due time, he too may soon believe that GE is a very different company now that it was when Mr. John Flannery handed over the keys.

Is anyone still questioning if Mr. Culp was the right hire for a troubled industrial conglomerate? I hope not because he has given shareholders plenty of reasons to remain bullish. I believe that GE is still a 3- to 5-year turnaround story, but, if you ask me, the future is looking brighter by the day. As such, investors should consider any significant pullbacks, especially if they are caused by Mr. Tusa beating his bear drum, as long-term buying opportunities.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

