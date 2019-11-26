Royal Gold: The Coming Quarters To Be Plagued By Several Issues

Problems at Penasquito and especially at Andacollo will have a negative impact on the coming quarters.

The Q3 2019 earnings season has ended for the precious metals streamers. While it is possible to conclude that Franco Nevada (FNV) had a very good quarter and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) had a good quarter, Royal Gold (RGLD) somehow lagged behind its main peers. Its Q3 (Q1 of its 2020 financial year) performance wasn't quite bad but it didn't impress either.

Royal Gold's volume of gold equivalent sold declined by 8.7% quarter-over-quarter, to 80,700 toz. Since the beginning of 2018, the gold equivalent sales were lower only in Q4 2018 (79,600 toz). The decrease is attributable especially to the timing of deliveries from the Andacollo mine.

Although the sales volumes were disappointing, the increased metals prices helped to push Royal Gold's revenues up to $117.7 million. It is 2.5% more than in Q2 and 19.3% more than in Q3 2018. However, while the operating cash-flow increased by 59.6% year-over-year, it declined by 1.5% quarter-over-quarter. The net income shot up to the $70.5 million level, but a major part of this amount is attributable to discrete tax benefits related to the Swiss tax reform. The benefits amounted to $32.3 million, or $0.49 per share. As a result, the EPS increased to $1.08.

The volume of cash and cash equivalents remained almost unchanged. It increased from $119.5 million as of the end of Q2 to $122 million as of the end of Q3. The cash position hasn't changed, as the majority of cash flows generated during the quarter was used for debt repayments. It led to a reduction of debt from $214.6 million to $164.6 million, or by 23.3%. The volume of net debt decreased by 55%, to $42.6 million.

The fact that Royal Gold is getting rid of the debt is positive. Moreover, the company is also able to grow the dividend payments. As the announcement from November 19 states, the annual dividend for the calendar year 2020 will be $1.12, which equals to $0.28 per quarter. It is by 5.7% more than in 2019, when the annual dividend equaled $1.06, or $0.265 per quarter.

Another good news is that the Khoemacau copper mine, where Royal Gold owns an 80% silver stream, is approximately 11% completed, with the first production expected in 2021. The mine should be able to produce around 1.9 million toz silver per year, which should boost Royal Gold's annual production by approximately 1.52 million toz silver, or by more than 17,000 toz of gold equivalent (at the current metals prices of $16.9/toz silver and $1,460/toz gold).

Some good news arrived also from British Columbia, where the very good season of rains resulted in high water supply levels at the Mount Milligan mine. As a result, Mount Milligan's operator, Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF), announced that this winter season, it will not have to slow-down production.

But this is where the good news end. And the bad ones start. Centerra was able to solve the water issues (at least for now), but it is not able to deal with the growing costs and declining recoveries. Therefore, it expects, that an updated resource and reserve estimate will lead to a notable reduction of resource and reserve volumes.

At the Penasquito mine, an illegal blockade resulted in the suspension of operations. The blockade has already ended and the mine was restarted, but only in late October. It means that lower attributable production from Penasquito should be expected in Q4.

And probably the worst news is that at Teck's (TECK) Andacollo mine, a strike disrupted the operations. The mining operations were suspended on October 14, due to a workers union strike, and it is still unknown how long the suspension will last. The problem is that Royal Gold owns a gold stream covering 100% of gold produced at Andacollo. As Andacollo's 2019 gold production was projected at 62,000 toz gold, we are talking about one of Royal Gold's most important assets.

The technical picture doesn't look too positively. Since early September, Royal Gold is in a downtrend. Last week, the share price didn't manage to break the $120 level, where it also met its 50-day moving average. Right now, the share price stands around $115 and it has even crossed its 10-day moving average to the downside. The quicker moving average is situated below the slower one since the mid-October cross-over. Neither the RSI gives a reason for optimism, as its value is approximately 45 and it is far from the oversold territory. Given that there are several reasons to expect that the following quarters should be relatively weak (Andacollo, Penasquito), it is possible to expect that the support at $108 will be tested over the coming weeks. If it is broken, the next stop should be around $100.

What I like about Royal Gold's Q3:

The net income jumped nicely (however, it was mainly due to the discrete tax benefits).

The total debt, as well as the net debt, decreased notably.

The dividend was increased.

The Khoemacau project development progresses well.

The Mount Milligan mine will not have to slow-down production during this winter season.

What I don't like about Royal Gold's Q3:

The gold equivalent sales, revenues and operating cash flow were not too impressive (however, this was partially caused by the timing of some deliveries).

The volume of reserves at Mount Milligan is expected to be revised down.

The illegal blockade at the Penasquito mine will have a negative impact on the Q4 results.

The Andacollo mine suspension is a big problem, as it delivers Royal Gold around 15,000 toz gold per quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.