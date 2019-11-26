Global Blood Therapeutics: FDA Approval Of Oxbryta Moves Company Into A Large Market Opportunity

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) announced that it had received FDA approval for its drug Oxbryta (voxelotor) in treating adults and children ages 12 years and older with sickle cell disease (SCD). This is a good approval for the biotech, and it will be able to target a large market with its newly approved drug. There might be some competition from a newly approved drug from another pharmaceutical company in a small sense, which I will describe below. However, this is good news for the company which is looking at expanding the market potential with another ongoing mid-stage study.

FDA Approval Gives The Green Light For Large Target Market

The FDA approval of Oxbryta for Global Blood Therapeutics was made possible thanks to a highly positive phase 3 study known as HOPE. This late-stage study recruited about 274 SCD patients who were ages 12 years and older. The global SCD market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2023. These patients have a major issue with hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is very important because it is a protein that is found in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the patient's body. For this study, patients were randomized to either receive oral drug of 1,500 mg Voxelotor or placebo. The primary endpoint of the study was established to where it would see if Voxelotor would be able to cause patients to see an improvement in hemoglobin over placebo. It was revealed that those who took Voxelotor did achieve an improvement in hemoglobin of greater than 1 g/dL compared to placebo at 24 weeks. That is about 51.1% of those who took Oxbryta had achieved a greater than 1 g/dL increase in hemoglobin. This compares to those in the placebo group who only obtained a 6.5% improvement in the same time period. This difference was statistically significant with a p-value of p<0.001. Besides achieving the primary endpoint, there is something far more important to consider here based on this drug in question. Now, to be marketed as Oxbryta, the drug gets to the root cause of sickle cell disease (SCD). There are treatments out there which go after the symptoms, but nothing targeting the underlying cause of the disease. What do I mean by this? Those with SCD have red blood cells that become sickled (mis-shaped/broken down) in a process known as hemoglobin polymerization. The point here is that Oxbryta is a polymerization inhibitor, thus treating the root cause of the disease. The FDA must have thought this treatment was highly important for this patient population, because it approved the drug 3 months ahead of schedule. Oxbryta already had a priority review action date from the FDA set for February 26, 2020. That means the review time was already cut down from 10 months to 6 months for that date. Instead of the FDA waiting until then to decide upon approval, it approved the drug a lot earlier than anticipated. The FDA doesn't always tend to take such an action, but for a drug such as Oxbryta which targets the underlying cause of SCD, I can see why it did.

Potential Competitor

There is a potential competitor who also recently received FDA approval for SCD by the name of Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Novartis received FDA approval for Adakveo for SCD patients with a major symptom known as Vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC). Specifically, in adults and children ages 16 and older. VOC occurs when sickle shaped red blood cells get stuck to the lining of blood vessels causing blockage. This leads to injury of organs and other problems. This is a painful event for these SCD patients and is the leading reason why they immediately go to the emergency room. Having said that, Novartis' Adakveo won't necessarily be a severely direct threat to Oxbryta. The reason why I state that is because about 52% of the patients with SCD don't have a VOC event. There is a drug that Global Blood Therapeutics does have that may ultimately directly compete with Novartis. Global Blood Therapeutics had licensed an SCD drug from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) back in 2018 known as inclacumab. Specifically, Global Blood Therapeutics paid $2 million upfront and then will have to ultimately pay $125 million in milestone payments plus royalties for it. This was a phase 3 ready asset that it had acquired. Inclacumab is being developed to treat VOC.

Conclusion

Global Blood Therapeutics obtaining FDA approval of Oxbryta to treat adults and children ages 12 and older with SCD is very good news. Patients will not only be able to receive an oral drug but one that can treat the underlying cause of their disease. There will be some competition in terms of Novartis' latest approval for its SCD drug Adakveo, however, that is more focused on those SCD patients with VOC. On the flip side, Global Blood Therapeutics is even working on its own VOC drug inclacumab, which it had acquired from Roche back in 2018. On top of that, there is an expansion opportunity for the company. It is in the process of running a mid-stage study using Voxelotor as an oral treatment for pediatric patients with SCD ages 4 to 17. This could end up being another approved indication in the coming years, which would ultimately increase the potential market opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.