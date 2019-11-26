Macy's Should Consider Dividend Cut

Five months ago, I discussed how the dividend at retailer Macy's (M) was safe at that moment. Between decent yearly free cash flow and significant proceeds coming in from asset dispositions, there was more than enough to fund this annual payout. However, I did state that if the situation worsened, I would revisit the issue, and today I'm back to make the argument that a dividend cut could be warranted.

While Macy's was thought to be holding up rather well, the major guidance takedown last week was a bit of a surprise to many. Sure, the street thought that management might guide to a slight revenue decline, but to say the top line will be down at least 2% is troublesome. Worse yet was the EPS forecast reduction to a range of $2.57 to $2.77 versus a prior view for $2.85 to $3.05 and $2.80 street consensus.

In my previous article, I showed how the cash flow situation looked, both as you would normally calculate it as well as an additional way using the asset dispositions. I've added to the table below, showing how the first three fiscal quarters of this year have developed (company's fiscal 2020 is shown as calendar 2019 below). The orange highlighted box is the main area of focus.

(Source: Recent earnings report and company 10-K filings, seen here)

While free cash flow was down in the first half of the year, I wondered if there would be some improvement moving forward. Well, things actually got worse in Q3, so normal free cash flow is now down almost $400 million over the prior year nine month period. Asset dispositions also were lower than in the past, so adjusted free cash flow is down $440 million for the nine month period.

If the situation doesn't improve in Q4, total yearly dividend payments will likely top free cash flow, meaning the payout ratio will be over 100%. Asset dispositions will make the adjusted situation look better, but what happens if next year is even weaker? At some point even the adjusted numbers won't look good if the recent pattern continues.

I'm bringing up the idea of a dividend cut today because over the next five years, Macy's has well over $2 billion in debt coming due. While the company could likely refinance most to all of it, wouldn't it be good to reduce the leverage profile? As the graphic below shows (dollar values in millions), many of these debts coming due in the next few years have below 5% coupons, which the company may not be able to get next time around.

(Source: Most recent 10-K filing, seen here)

Let's say for example that Macy's decides to cut its dividend by 25%. Over the next five years, that would save about $600 million in cash, which would be able to eliminate at least one of the 2021 or 2022 notes and then some. Even with that reduction, the stock would still be yielding almost 7.5% at current levels, which is certainly a lot more income potential than fixed income instruments in this low rate environment. Reducing the amount of total debt might help the company's credit rating too, saving some interest costs when you do need to refinance.

In the end, last week's disappointing earnings report from Macy's brings the idea of a dividend cut into the picture. While the company still generates enough cash after asset sales to fund the annual payout, the weakening business situation does make me think more about upcoming debt maturities. A dividend cut would be a proactive way to start thinking about future financial flexibility, and even a 25% reduction would still result in the name being a high yielder at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.