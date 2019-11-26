Puregold Price Club: Improvement In Profitability Is Key Re-Rating Catalyst For The Stock

The weak supplier support for advertising and promotions has continued to hurt Puregold's profitability in 3Q2019, but the worst could be over.

S&R saw a +227 basis points expansion in gross margin to 23.3% in 3Q2019, but new store opening delays and slow membership growth are things to watch out for.

Elevator Pitch

Philippines-listed Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCPK:PGCMF) (OTC:PRGLY) [PGOLD:PM] or PGOLD, is the second largest retailer in the Philippines after SM Retail, the retail arm of conglomerate SM Investments Corporation (OTCPK:SMIVY) [SM:PM]. I will be referring to the company as "PGOLD" and the brand for the hypermarkets & supermarkets retail format as "Puregold" for the purpose of this article. PGOLD operates via two main retail formats. The Puregold-branded hypermarkets & supermarkets target low-to-middle income consumers and re-sellers (local mom and pop or "sari-sari" stores); while S&R-branded warehouse stores similar to Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) are focused on middle-to-upper income consumers.

PGOLD trades at 14.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 19 times. PGOLD also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.2%.

Looking ahead, the increase in revenue contribution from the higher-margin S&R format, a higher level of supplier support for the Puregold format, and continued cost management & store optimization should drive a further improvement in PGOLD's profitability.

This is an update of my initiation article on PGOLD published on August 20, 2019. PGOLD's share price has declined by -11% from PHP45.05 as of August 19, 2019 to PHP40.00 as of November 25, 2019. I maintain my "Bullish" rating on PGOLD, as the stock trades at a significant discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E, with a further improvement in profitability being the re-rating catalyst.

Both Retail Formats Saw A Slowdown In Same-Store Sales Growth

PGOLD's S&R and Puregold retail formats both saw a slowdown in same-store sales growth for 3Q2019. S&R achieved a same-store sales growth of +7% in 3Q2019, versus +14% in 3Q2018 and +9% in 1H2019. Similarly, Puregold 3Q2019 same-store sales growth of +4% was slower compared to +6% in 1H2019 and +5% in 3Q2018. PGOLD's overall same-store sales growth declined from +7% in 1H2019 to +5% in 3Q2019. The slowdown in same-store sales growth was attributable to a mix of factors.

Firstly, the African Swine Fever has negatively impacted demand for pork products. The decrease in the sales of pork products, due to consumer fear and a ban on the import of live hogs and pork products in the majority of the country's provinces, is partially offset by an increase in the sales of chicken products which act as substitutes. However, substitutes do not exist for all pork-based products. One example is longaniza, a pork sausage with Spanish origins that is popular in the Philippines, where there are no chicken substitutes available in the market.

Secondly, certain new regulatory policies are not in the favor of PGOLD. The Department of Education in the Philippines has banned soft drinks and snacks containing high amount of sugar, calories or saturated fats in public and private schools in the country. Furthermore, Manila's (the capital of Philippines) mayor Isko Moreno signed an executive order in end-July 2019 mandating the strict implementation of city ordinances prohibiting the sale of liquor near schools in the city, or more specifically within a radius of 200 meters from schools. PGOLD has approximately 20 large stores (out of a total of 423 stores in the country and 159 stores in Metro Manila as of end-September 2019) that are being affected by Manila's liquor ban.

Thirdly, there are factors specific to PGOLD's S&R and Puregold retail formats. Puregold's customers in Metro Manila are changing their shopping habits by reducing the number of shopping trips they make per month due to traffic jams getting worse, and buying a relatively larger amount of goods per trip to partly compensate for that. For S&R, its existing stores in Lipa City are suffering from a certain degree of cannibalization due to a new store opened in Lipa in 1Q2019.

Notwithstanding the above-mentioned headwinds, PGOLD has raised its full-year FY2019 guidance for same-store sales growth for both retail formats. Same-store sales growth guidance for S&R has been increased from 3%-5% to 6%-7%; while Puregold's same-store sales growth is now expected to be 4%-6% for the year, versus the earlier guidance of 3%-5%.

Margin Expansion For S&R Segment But Watch Out For New Store Opening Delays And Slow Membership Growth

The net profit from S&R membership stores grew +35% YoY in 3Q2019, on the back of a +11% YoY increase in revenue and a 227 basis points expansion in gross margin to 23.3%. S&R's gross margin expansion was due to a strengthening of the Philippines peso against the US dollar (60%-65% of S&R's products are imported and the majority of imports are sourced from the U.S.), and increased economies of scale in procurement (bulk purchasing discounts and greater bargaining power with suppliers) and logistics (positive operating leverage as a result of spreading fixed logistics costs over a growing revenue base).

The increase in S&R's revenue and gross profit margin is a significant positive for PGOLD as a whole, because S&R's 9M2019 gross margin of 22.6% is 780 basis points higher than Puregold's 14.8% gross margin for the same period. S&R accounted for approximately 45% of PGOLD's net income in 9M2019, up from 38% in FY2018.

While I am positive on S&R's improvement in profitability in the recent quarter, I am slightly concerned by a delay in new store openings and slow membership growth for S&R.

S&R has reduced its FY2019 guidance for new store openings from four new S&R warehouse stores earlier to just two for the year. S&R has already opened a new store in 1Q2019, with the other new store planned for opening prior to the end of this year. The other two new S&R warehouse stores originally planned to be opened this year will be deferred to 1Q2020, due to construction delays.

The number of members for S&R grew by a mere +0.5% YoY from 860,000 as of end-September 2018 to 864,000 as of end-September 2019. At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 13, 2019, PGOLD assured investors that while membership numbers are not as growing as fast as expected, S&R's revenue continues to grow at a much faster rate (+15% YoY in 9M2019) than membership growth. That suggests the quality of S&R's members is improving i.e. they are buying more frequently with increasing basket size.

Nevertheless, new store openings and the increase in the number of members are key performance indicators and value drivers for S&R, so it is necessary to keep a close watch on these numbers in coming quarters.

Weak Supplier Support Continues To Hurt Puregold's Profitability But The Worst Could Be Over

Puregold's gross margin declined from 15.8% in 9M2018 to 14.8% in 9M2019 due to continued weak supplier support for advertising and promotions. But the good news is that the worst could be over already. Puregold's gross margin YoY decline in 3Q2019 was -90 basis points, compared with a YoY decline of -150 basis points in 2Q2019. The narrowing gross margin decline could be a sign suggesting that the current depressed level of supplier support has bottomed out in 3Q2019.

At its 3Q2019 results briefing on November 13, 2019, PGOLD has guided that "the rate of decline (for Puregold in 4Q2019) would be less compared to what we have experienced in the third quarter." PGOLD has already started to engage with Puregold's key suppliers on their advertising and promotions support for 4Q2019, and the company is hopeful that the level of supplier support for Puregold in 4Q2019 will improve.

Earlier, Puregold's suppliers have reduced their level of supplier support due to rising inflation and weak consumer sentiment in the Philippines. The country's inflation rate slowed to +0.8% in October 2019, representing the fifth consecutive month of a slowdown in the inflation rate and the slowest pace of inflation in over three years. Consumer sentiment in the Philippines has also improved in tandem with the slowdown in inflation. Nielsen's latest Global Consumer Confidence Survey for 3Q2019 suggests that consumers in the Philippines have the second highest level of consumer confidence globally after consumers in India.

Cost Management And Store Optimization Have Also Contributed To Improving Profitability

PGOLD's overall net core earnings, excluding one-offs, were up +12.1% YoY in 9M2019. Apart from an increasing proportion of higher-margin S&R sales (as highlighted in an earlier section of this article), the company's cost management and store optimization efforts have also helped to grow the company's earnings.

PGOLD is managing its existing stores very efficiently such that year-on-year cost inflation for existing stores is in the +1%-2% range. In other words, the bulk of PGOLD's increase in operating expenditures comes mainly from expansion of new stores.

In terms of store optimization, PGOLD is closing selected existing stores and reducing the size of new stores. The company shut down two Puregold hypermarket stores in 3Q2019. The first store in Imus suffers from regular flooding in the area, while the second store in St. Francis Square Mall has seen lower foot traffic as the building is being renovated. PGOLD is also reducing the average size of new Puregold stores, particularly those in provincial areas, from 3,000-4,000 sq m (typical of Metro Manila stores) to 1,500 sq m.

M&A Is A Medium Term Catalyst

PGOLD raised PHP4.7 billion in new funds via a placement of 104 million shares or approximately 3.8% of the company's outstanding shares at PHP45 per share in January 2019. The new funds are believed to be allocated for the purpose of new acquisitions.

The company updated at its 3Q2019 earnings call on November 13, 2019 that it has nothing to disclose with regards to M&A as of now. But PGOLD remains on the lookout for M&A opportunities, specifically targeting larger retailers which own and operate more than 10 stores in the Philippines.

Currently, net cash accounts for approximately 16% of PGOLD's market capitalization. The potential conversion of the company's excess cash to incremental earnings via value-accretive acquisitions of retailers is a medium term catalyst for PGOLD.

Valuation

PGOLD trades at 16.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 14.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of PHP40.00 as of November 25, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 19 times.

PGOLD offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of approximately 1.1% and 1.2% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for PGOLD are lower-than-expected same-store sales growth, weaker-than-expected profitability, lower-than-expected supplier support for the Puregold retail format, a weaker-than-expected Philippines peso relative to the US dollar which hurts S&R's profit margins, cannibalization among existing stores, and overpaying for future acquisitions.

