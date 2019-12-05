The Dark Side Of BDC Investments

With a strict selection of the best BDCs, most of the landmines can be avoided and investment performance can be materially improved.

Dilutive growth, "fake value,” and biased investment reports are among the common reasons that lead to poor investment decisions.

Opportunities are real in the BDC segment, but you must be really careful to not step on a landmine.

What's your idea of a perfect investment?

That's a tricky question, but those looking for above-average current returns, along with reasonably good price appreciation prospects over time, will certainly want to consider Business Development Companies, or BDCs in short.

Similar to REITs, BDCs are regulated investment companies that must distribute 90% of their taxable income to shareholders. They are very popular among income investors and rightfully so:

(1) High Dividend Yield: In a low yield environment with Treasuries paying just ~2%, BDCs catch all the attention with their 8-12% dividend yields.

(2) Simple Business Model: BCDs source capital at cost X and attempt to reinvest it with return Y - aiming to earn the spread in between. It's simple to understand and particularly profitable if done well.

(3) Strong Growth Potential: In an expanding economy, BDCs tend to outperform. Demand for loans is high and BDCs are filling a void that traditional banks cannot fill.

(4) Prospects for High Total Returns: With high dividend yields and strong growth potential, BDCs are in a great place to produce superior total returns as long as the economic expansion continues.

Yield Spreads BDCs vs. S&P500:

Higher yield combined with high growth and upside is a recipe for spectacular investment results. However, as you have probably heard in the past: "There ain't such thing as a free lunch."

Often do-it-yourself investors have gotten seduced by juicy yields and have been too quick to accept management's rosy projections of how future growth prospects will come to fruition without any hiccups and will, therefore, support their enormous distributions and shower investors with riches.

What these investors fail to realize is that there's a dark side to the BDC sector with:

A dishonest management team who target growth at all cost.

Higher volatility and significant disparities in performance.

And lack of dedicated investment research.

Needless to say, this is a sector where you need to be very selective to maximize returns and avoid landmines. As an example, at High Yield Landlord, for every investment that we make in REITs, MLPs or BDCs, we reject about 10 other alternatives:

Source: High Yield Landlord Real Money Portfolio

BDCs can provide ample rewards to those who do their homework, but they also are remarkably unforgiving to those who ignore the problems.

Below we discuss the "dark side" of BDCs and explain how we seek to avoid landmines.

#1 – Pay Attention to Dilutive Growth

Just like any other public company, BDCs want to grow to achieve greater scale and notoriety. The issue here is that often this growth may not be beneficial to investors. In many cases, it's actually quite the opposite if this growth comes at the cost of dilution.

We regularly see BDCs take on new investments to grow an ever-larger portfolio. However, there is no benefits in doubling the cash flow if you also more than double the share count – leading declining cash flow on a per-share basis.

In reality, the management teams are often eager to grow the portfolio in order to justify higher fees and/or salaries. We call this behavior: “empire building” and it's the main reason for underperformance in the BDC sector.

To avoid the cost of dilutive growth, we suggest that you stick to high-quality BDCs that are well-managed for the benefit of shareholders. This comes with a price tag – but it's well worth it. We primarily look for internally-managed BDCs that have high insider ownership and a track record of respecting shareholders.

Finally, trust, but verify! If a BDC suddenly starts raising more equity, but its share price is at a low level (high yield and/or discount to NAV) - this is a good indicator of pain ahead.

#2 – Don’t Go for the Cheapest Option

There exist large disparities in valuation multiples between different BDCs. As an example…

BDC A may trade at 8x Cash flow…

may trade at 8x Cash flow… While BDC B trades at 12x Cash flow.

Many investors are quick to suppose that BDC A is undervalued here, when in fact, it could well be overpriced relative to BDC B. Investment research is relatively limited in this sector and analysts are quick to jump to conclusions.

In reality, there are a lot of valid reasons that can lead to a lower cash flow multiple and concentrating the analysis on the valuation can be very dangerous.

(1) Excessive leverage

(2) Risky lending strategies

(3) Conflicts of interest

Many BDCs are “seemingly” cheap when you look at their valuation, but really they are nothing more than overleveraged time bombs that should be avoided at all cost.

A notorious example here is the case of Prospect Capital (PSEC). Back in 2016, the company attracted a lot of investors due to its unusually high dividend yield and low valuation multiple relative to peers. Just a few years later, many investors got a taste of what "Fake Value" really is:

However, a prudent investor would have seen numerous red flags signaling the impending dividend cut as it suffered from excessive leverage, dilutive equity issuances, and mistreatment from its management.

Don’t let a low valuation seduce you. More often than not, the discount is well justified and it's a mistake to go for the cheapest option in the BDC space.

#3 – Keep an Eye on the Cycle

You should adapt your BDC investment strategy to your views of the broader economy and the risk of a recession. Not all BDCs are created equal, and some are extremely risky to hold as we approach the end of the economic cycle.

You must keep in mind that BDC clients are more susceptible to an economic downturn. The sector is by nature designed to serve a riskier side of the business world and loan losses are inevitable.

Today, we are 11 years into the expansion, unemployment is below 4% for the first time since 1969, and the yield curve recently inverted for the first time in a decade. We cannot predict its exact timing, but we know that one is eventually coming. Most likely sooner rather than later.

Therefore, we believe that BDC investors should today focus on companies that own more defensive portfolios that can withstand a recession. Just as important, investors should favor companies that have solid balance sheets and well-aligned management teams that will do the right thing in the next recession.

BDC Investment Idea - An Example of a Good Company

A good BDC opportunity is one that trades at a discount to its peer, but most importantly:

Is managed in the shareholder's best interest. Does not target “growth at all cost.” Has the assets and balance sheets to withstand a recession.

BDC can provide ample rewards to those willing to put in the work, but they also can be remarkably unforgiving to those who ignore the problems. Here's one small-cap BDC that passed our stringent selection process: Hercules Capital (HTGC).

Put shortly, HTGC is one of those “higher-quality” BDCs that can be trusted by investors. It is well-managed in the best interest of shareholders by a management team with a track record of excellence.

The company has a sector-leading portfolio with a “true” first lien senior portfolio. Substantially all of its debt investments have short-term amortizing maturities (~3 years) which mitigates risks and provides consistent liquidity.

Most importantly, the company has good potential for accretive growth (on a per share basis) with good access to equity capital at a premium to NAV, and a solid balance sheet which could handle increased borrowing.

It's not risk-free – but this is a high-quality BDC with an attractive portfolio, unique strategy and good management on sale at a 9% dividend yield that is fully covered. Is it the cheapest BDC out there? Sure not. In fact, the shares trade at a healthy premium to NAV at the moment. But for this level of quality, investors are getting good value for a long-term investment that's likely to outperform most peers of lower quality.

It's by targeting this type of high-quality undervalued BDCs, MLPs, REITs (and other real asset investments) that we aim to outperform markets - all while earning higher dividends.

As of today, our Real Asset Portfolio has a 7.2% dividend yield with a conservative 68% payout ratio. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x cash flow - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential.

Source: High Yield Landlord Real-Money Portfolio

Closing Notes: BDCs Are Wonderful (if you pick the right ones…)

Priced at a deep discount to the broader market, there's no doubt that there exist some lucrative opportunities in the more obscure and less crowded BDC sector. You must, however, exercise very prudent attention to your selection as return disparities can be massive.

To illustrate this point, consider that passive market indexes earned 8%-10% over the past decades, whereas the average individual investor earned only 2.6% per year over the same time frame:

Clearly, the average investor are consistently making the wrong decisions, trading too much, and stepping on BDC landmines.

It's important to understand that you do not need to know how to pick the best 1% out of the BDC sector to earn good results. That's not realistic. It's enough if you know how to identify the bottom 20%, eliminate them from your list, and invest in the remaining good companies that are offered at attractive valuations. Investment performance is just as much driven by your worst losers as your best winners. Avoid the big losers, and your average performance will improve tremendously.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.