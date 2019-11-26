Uber Technologies: There Might Not Be Any Gold At The End Of The Rainbow

Will Uber be able to reach an inflection point and show investors that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow?

Uber does deserve credit for creating a product (ridesharing) that consumers truly love, and their large userbase is certainly an asset that has potential.

For Uber Technologies (UBER), the hits just keep coming.

For a while now (and especially during its years as a private company), investors have given the company a pass, with the expectation that there will be a big pot of gold lying at the end of the rainbow when the company fully matures. That premise is beginning to unravel, and some real concerns have emerged.

Since its May 10th IPO at $45, shares have dropped more than -35% on a deluge of negative news. The latest that came out Monday was that the London transportation authorities decided not to extend its license to operate in the city due to continued safety issues.

Prior to this, the company's post-initial public offering lockup expired on November 6, flooding the market with shares and swiftly causing the price to crater to new lows. To compound matters, co-founder Travis Kalanick dumped $1.5B worth of shares (or roughly half his holdings), raising questions as to the future outlook of Uber.

Fundamentally, the company continues to bleed massive amounts of cash, losing roughly $1B in the third quarter alone. From the market reaction, it seems that investor patience is wearing thin. At the current run rate, the company will burn through its cash pile in roughly 3 years, upon which they may have to raise additional equity/ debt, or sell down their lucrative investment holdings in various ride-sharing businesses around the world (recorded at roughly $12B as of 30 September 2019).

In the technology world, 3 years is plenty of time to reach critical mass and unleash the innate profitability potential that investors dream about. Will Uber be able to reach an inflection point and show investors that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow?

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi seems to think so.

During the company's third quarter earnings call, Khosroshahi said he expected Uber to reach profitability by 2021 - at least on an EBITDA basis. Looking at the company's financials, it looks possible (though not too certain) despite the large losses now.

Source: quickfs.net

Although not the best business model among the tech universe (those with 80%+ gross margins), Uber's gross margins has hovered at roughly 50%, giving it a decent base upon which to achieve positive operating leverage. However, when thinking more qualitatively (and less quantitatively) about the business model, some important questions start to arise.

Source: UBER Q3 2019 10-Q

As can be seen from the exhibit above, any meaningful operating leverage in Uber's future is likely to come from below the COGS line (cost of revenue). Gross margins seem to have plateaued, and it's not hard to imagine that there will be limited elasticity going forward in terms of how much more the company can squeeze out of driver pay without causing mass migration. That's why there's been a lot of questions as to how Uber will reach profitability, even if revenues continue to rise (because the associated costs of producing those revenues will likely rise closely in tandem).

If you cannot leverage your cost any more, obviously what's left is to cut/ optimize whatever is below. And that is where Uber's uncertainty lies.

Ridesharing seems like a very commoditized business that is very price sensitive (both on the supply and demand side). Given this underlying dynamic, how can one ridesharing company differentiate itself from another outside of price? Sales and marketing are the obvious answers that first comes to mind. But if Uber must continue to market itself just to stay relevant/ on top of consumers' minds, then is there really much room to cut costs there?

Uber is currently trying to expand into other verticals (payments, food delivery) in an attempt to create a superior ecosystem in order to differentiate themselves and lock-in customers and drivers. However, the complication there is that they are expanding to verticals that are already very competitive, and it's not exactly clear what added value proposition they're bringing to the table. Even if there is some special sauce in their adjacent verticals expansion that I am missing, it is highly likely that the expenses incurred to finance such expansions (pretty much every expense line below COGS) will continue to burn cash for a long time (not easy markets to corner).

In the end, Uber does seem to have the correct idea - that they need to create an ecosystem to reinforce their industry position and generate economies of scale. It's a playbook that has been repeated over and over by many tech platform companies in recent years (the most famous being Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)). But the problem (and concern) with Uber is that thus far, none of their verticals are profitable to subsidize/ fund the other parts. All their verticals are hungry for cash. This is probably the biggest concern when trying to determine whether or not Uber's business will inflect beautifully in the years to come.

Despite the evidently cautious tone, Uber does deserve credit for creating a product (ridesharing) that consumers truly love, and their large userbase is certainly an asset that has potential. However, a large userbase and popular product does not necessarily get you to the end of the rainbow if married to a fundamentally flawed business model. Not to mention, even with the decline in shares, Uber still sports a market cap of roughly $50B, which doesn't scream cheap given their margin profile and growth rate.

Uber may or may not be a technology platform chock full of flawed business models, but at least for now, that pot of gold still looks very far away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.