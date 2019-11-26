MannKind - A Company Based On A Pipeline Or A Pipe Dream

I will explain why MannKind thinking its a good idea to jump into a market where 18 other drug companies have entered over the last few months really isn't wise.

The MannKind (MNKD) saga continues to unfold as it travels a desolate highway to a future that is becoming bleaker for those opting to own their common stock. Within the next two months, we will have seen Afrezza being FDA approved during seven (7) calendar years. As for being actively marketed, it will be six (6) calendars years of total futility where every marketing approach known by the drug industry has fallen flatter than an IHOP pancake. In each attempt, the effort has proven to be a total failure.

When traversing a roadway leading to a casino, one can expect to see numerous billboards extolling and luring gamblers into their venue. In bold letters and vivid graphics, the billboards entice you into the venue of glittering lights and massive numbers waiting their turn to win and retire to an exotic island - somewhere! What is amazing about these siren calling billboards, no one heeds the small print that viewers never seem to see, nor can they comprehend it if they see the warning. Buried in this small print is a warning that if you have a gambling problem, you should call an 800 number where you can be counseled about your gambling issue. But, we know such warnings never seem to work, especially when they are in small print buried inside something that people will never read - such as MannKind's required SEC filings where there is critical and vital information for investors.

Reading the Small Print:

In the latest 3rd-Q SEC filing, one can see the massive bailing out of the stock by the most important insider in the MannKind story. I'm sure there will be the standard response from the "True Believers" - wait until tomorrow! Just wait - things are turning our way. Just Wait! As the largest MannKind insider holder of stock is fleeing the scene - and this being done in conjunction with Al Mann's final instructions for those he gave control of his family estate. All this and still there are those who think everything is well with the future of MannKind remaining a viable operating corporation.

Three Months Ago:

Related Party Arrangements as found in the 2nd-Q, 2019 SEC filing:

(Numbers in the Thousands): June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Principal amount $ 71,506 $ 71,506 Unamortized premium 520 639 Unaccreted debt issuance costs (45) (56) Net carrying amount $ 71,981 $ 72,089 (See also Note 13 - Subsequent Events) In October 2007, the Company entered into a loan agreement (the "Mann Group Loan Arrangement") with The Mann Group LLC ("The Mann Group"), which has been amended from time to time. On March 11, 2018, the Company amended and restated the Mann Group Loan Arrangement to, among other things, (i) reflect the current outstanding principal balance of the existing loan of $71.5 million, after giving effect to the partial cancelation of principal in exchange for shares of the Company's common stock described below; (ii) extend the maturity date of the loan to July 1, 2021; (iii) for periods beginning after April 1, 2018 require interest to compound quarterly; and (iv) permit the principal and any accrued and unpaid interest under the Mann Group Loan Arrangement to be converted, at the option of The Mann Group, at any time on or prior to close of business on the business day immediately preceding the stated maturity date, into shares of the Company's common stock. The conversion rate of 250 shares per $1,000 principal amount of the Note, which is equal to $4.00 per share subject to adjustment under certain circumstances as described in the Mann Group Loan Arrangement. The Company analyzed this amendment and concluded that the transaction represented an extinguishment of the related party note and recorded a $0.8 million loss on extinguishment of debt. As a result of the extinguishment the Company recorded a debt premium of $0.8 million and debt issuance costs of $0.1 million during 2018. On March 11, 2018, the Company and The Mann Group entered into a common stock purchase agreement pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue to The Mann Group and The Mann Group agreed to purchase 3,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a price per share of $2.72 which represented the closing price of the Company's common stock on March 9, 2018. As payment for the purchase price for the shares, The Mann Group agreed to cancel $8.2 million in principal amount under the Mann Group Loan Arrangement, with the principal payment to be reflected in the amended and restated Mann Group Loan Arrangement. The purchased shares were issued in a private placement.

This early 2018 event clearly reflects the Mann Group opted to receive 3,000,000 shares of stock based on the then price of $2.72, where no actual money was exchanged in this deal. The deal simply involved the Mann Group taking 3,000,000 shares of stock and then forgiving MannKind $8.2 million of the debt amount owed to them. One can't spin this story any way other than the fact this doesn't bode well for those who believe MannKind's stock is a savvy investment opportunity. The reality is simply the fact the Mann Group finally realized the outstanding loan note they held was worthless paper. The only thing of tradeable value that MannKind has is their common stock, so it's important to see what the Mann Group has done with these 3,000,000 newly owned shares - and millions more held in the Alfred E. Mann Living Trust.

This is the latest SEC filing - 3rd-Q, 2019, filed on November 8, 2019:

6. Loan Arrangement with Former Related Party In October 2007, the Company entered into a loan agreement (the "Mann Group Notes" or "Promissory Notes") with The Mann Group LLC ("The Mann Group"), which has been amended from time to time (including in August 2019 - see Note 7 - Borrowings). During his lifetime, The Mann Group was controlled by Alfred Mann, who also served as the Company's chief executive officer until January 2015 and its chairman until February 2016. Following Mr. Mann's death in February 2016, control of The Mann Group was assumed by the trustees of the Alfred E. Mann Living Trust (the sole member and managing director of The Mann Group). None of the trustees is a member of the Company's management or has the ability to influence the Company. At the time of Mr. Mann's death, he beneficially owned approximately 36% of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock, including those held by The Mann Group. Over the next three years, the trustees disposed of a substantial portion of these holdings in accordance with the terms of the applicable trust documents and with Mr. Mann's instructions. As of October 22, 2019, Mann Group holds approximately 9.2 million shares, which represents less than 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. The Company has reserved an additional 14,000,000 shares for issuance to The Mann Group upon the conversion of outstanding amounts under the Mann Group Notes. The Mann Group convertible note contains a provision that limits conversion to the extent that doing so would result in The Mann Group beneficially owning in excess of 9.99% (19.99% upon 65 days' written notice from The Mann Group) of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock. Given that the trustees of the Alfred Mann Living Trust have no influence over, or involvement in the operations of, the Company, the Company has ceased to identify The Mann Group as a related party in its condensed consolidated balance sheets, condensed consolidated statement of operations and the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows. Specifically, the condensed consolidated balance sheet reflects $70.0 million in carrying amount in respect of the Mann Group Notes whereas the Company's Form 10-Q filed on August 7, 2019 reflects $72.0 million as related party notes and $9.1 million as accrued interest due to related party in the corresponding condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2019.

Shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 199,906 153,597

(Shares as of 3rd-Q 2019 = 199,906,000 vs. Shares as of 3rd-Q 2018 = 153,597,000 represent a 30% increase in shares (where did the money go for all this dilution and opportunities for further shorting of the stock - at the detriment of the common shareholders?)

Using the shares outstanding at the end of the 3rd-Q 2018 (rounded up to 155,000,000), this translates to the Alfred E. Mann Living Trust owning 55,800,000 shares of MannKind stock (36% of 155,000,000). As of November 3, 2019, SEC filing, we now know they have sold 46,600,000 of those shares leaving them holding only 9,200,000 of those original 55,800,000 shares.

In the 1st-Q 2019, they agreed to take 3,000,000 shares of MannKind stock based on a conversion price of $2.72 per share. In exchange, they cancelled $8.2 million of the outstanding Mann Group Loan Arrangement. It is my assumption the trustees knew they would never be able to see MannKind generate enough revenue and profit to pay off their loan. The current stagnation of prescriptions continues to prove this is the case. With current prescriptions merely matching Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) results in 2015, these results are not only showing stagnation but also on some weeks, there is a regression. Five years on the market and they don't appear to solve the massive dropout rate of users. The excuses are becoming very repetitive and falling on more deaf ears.

The Trust has unloaded 86% of the shares they held control over. And if the "True Believers" had taken the time to review the Promissory Note between MannKind and the Mann Trust signed in August 2019, they would understand the dire situation that is developing for retail investors caught holding on to their shares. Starting October 1, 2019, and then on a quarterly basis, the interest payment is due. But now, the trustees have with the ability to receive this payment with MannKind issuing common shares of MannKind's stock - and such stock doesn't need a registration to sell these shares on the open market. Going forward, investors can expect more and more shares becoming available for shorting or simply unloading on the naïve investors who can't understand why the stock is trading for a dollar and small pocket change.

If anyone thinks the recent MidCap Financial loan covenants were created by excluding terms that didn't protect their ability to extract blood from a turnip, the Mann Group has shown you the way this is done and why the 14,000,000 shares pending issuance will cap the stock in the near and long term.

Pipeline or Pipe Dream:

During the recent 3rd-Q SEC filing:

Finally, our long-awaited AFREZZA pediatric study protocol is now down to FDA for review, and we expect to have feedback by the end of the year."

The above was stated on November 3rd, 2019.

The following was stated previously about the same topic:

The next big thing that I think is critically important for those of you who know about diabetes is that a lot of Type 1 patients are diagnosed as children, and they continue to go on through their lives needing insulin. So getting our pediatric protocol off the ground and running and getting patients enrolled is one of my top priorities," Castagna said at a July 12th investor forum."

The year the current CEO said this about his "top priorities" was 2016, three years ago. What the "True Believers" forget, Sanofi had FDA clearance back in 2015 for a pediatric clinical trial. MannKind inherited this clinical trial and all they had to do (if they really had a commitment for doing such a trial) is recruit the 46 children called for in 2015 FDA approved clinical trial. Dragging their feet for five years where they could already have the trial completed is just their latest effort to dangle a promise to the investor.

Erectile dysfunction is the Latest Limp Excursion for Their Pipeline:

90% of every prescription that is dispensed in the United States is a generic version of the original drug. The above is a list of drug manufacturing companies where each has an FDA approved generic version of tadalafil (Cialis). The vast major of these companies has had FDA approval for their generic version since March 2019, with Lilly having their patent version since 2003.

And now, in November 2019, along comes MannKind with a promise, they are looking at getting into the crowded ED market with an inhaled version of tadalafil. Such an endeavor will take huge sums of funding and up to what probably would be 24 months before the FDA will approve or deny their version. United Therapeutics (UTHR) already has a product on the market based on tadalafil named - Adcirca. Adcirca has already gone generic and the revenue for United has dropped by 59%. Based on this precipitous decline, we should see further erosion in the revenue generated in the coming months. So, now MannKind, with their stellar marketing savvy and miniscule sales team has their sights set on dominating the ED market - this is known as a pipe dream!

MannKind investors fail to remember. Technosphere was created for one purpose. And that purpose was to solve the inability to dose insulin as an oral delivered drug. That's it - solve the inability to dose insulin by swallowing an oral pill formulation. Afrezza is simply insulin where it has been blended and dried into a powder formulation - DPI. There are more than 80 inhaled drugs that are currently on the market - and not one of these drugs has infringed on MannKind's Technosphere technology.

There is Teva (TEVA) that already has an FDA approved tadalafil product. Plus, they have a state of the art FDA approved inhaler that has all the bells and whistles that MannKind claims they will have in the future. MannKind makes promises that someday they will have a product they call BluHale, but Teva has already created a product that MannKind says theirs will match. MannKind has spent a decade on their 'new' inhaler. Teva has already gotten approval for a generic version of tadalafil and has FDA approval for an inhaler. If Teva wanted to create an inhaled version of tadalafil, there is nothing that could prevent them from undertaking such an effort. But my assumption is that Teva has no desire due to sound economic factors and not wanting to waste money.

Another example is Recipharm, a Sweden based corporation with more than 6,000 employees where they specialize in dry powder inhalation, nebulizers, pressure metered dosing where they work with a drug company through the development and manufacturing process. Recipharm has development and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and even here in the United States.

As for MannKind, they have one manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut, and their only current US-based partnership deal is with United Therapeutics. And for this deal, United has already informed MannKind they will take over the manufacturing of Tre-T if the FDA gives them approval. This simply means - the Danbury plant isn't needed by drug companies to create any drug they develop. MannKind investors need to wake up and smell the reality - the manufacturing of drugs in the United States is ancient history. I personally take four drugs that are all generics (high blood pressure and cholesterol) and each of them is manufactured in foreign countries. As for MannKind, the Danbury plant doesn't manufacture their inhaler, that product is contracted out to the actual manufacturer - once again pointing out the fallacy for those who think MannKind should sell Afrezza and become a manufacturing company. Such thinking is a fantasy if you think MannKind can be competitive against a plant in India or China. Even United Therapeutics knows they don't need the Danbury plant, so why would any other seek a deal where the COG will be inflated by doing business with MannKind? United has clearly outlined in their contract with MannKind, for Tre-T. Any future products that come from their partnership United have the option to manufacture any such product created. This is United saying - we don't need MannKind's Danbury plant as we can manufacture their products much cheaper - thus, enhancing their COG margins! Plus, one must remember - MannKind has already depreciated their property and equipment by $101,632,000.00 on their books, leaving a mere net balance of all their property and equipment being $27,126,000.00.

Property and Equipment Property and equipment consist of the following (in thousands): Estimated Useful Life (Years) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Land - $ 875 $ 875 Buildings 39-40 17,389 17,389 Building improvements 5-40 37,543 34,967 Machinery and equipment 3-15 61,575 61,217 Furniture, fixtures and office equipment 5-10 3,004 2,954 Computer equipment and software 3 8,355 8,355 Construction in progress - 17 342 Total property and equipment, gross 128,758 126,099 Less accumulated depreciation (101,632 ) (100,497 ) Total property and equipment, net $ 27,126 $ 25,602

Some investors think the FDA is going to approve such a product based on inhaled delivery. The only thing an inhaled delivery will offer is a rapid and increased potential for a sudden drop in blood pressure - greatly increasing the potential for death for the user. 26,451 adverse events, including a huge number of deaths, why would the FDA approve a product whose sole benefit is causing a rapid and sudden drop in blood pressure? There is a simple reason a drug development company would not waste their money on such a delivery method where there are viable and less expensive versions of the drug already in the market. With the known scientific-based knowledge that ED is associated with low blood flow to a man's penis, the FDA will be reluctant to even consider approving a clinical trial using a drug that has a long history of causing a rapid drop in blood pressure. What male will put his life on the line for a product that already has 18 companies manufacturing generic versions of Cialis, just so MannKind can use them as a guinea pig for their inhaled and expensive version?

For those in doubt about sudden death being associated with the moment of sexual ecstasy - try understanding the life cycle of the drones in a bee colony. Beehive drones could give a drug company a lesson about the sex act and dropping dead in a most excruciating manner. So just understand - should the FDA ignore the thousands of deaths already attributed to ED drugs, the Black Box warning on an inhaled version will be a classic warning label. 26,451 adverse events, including death, and the FDA is going to ignore this issue because its MannKind's ED product? Another example of a pipedream!

And why have these 18 manufacturers opted not to go through this expense? From a business and economic position, it should be obvious they know that competing in the generic market the COG for their product must be highly competitive. Merely looking at the retail price for tadalafil from Costco one can find they will sell a month's supply (30) for $18.75, or $0.63 a pill. With MannKind producing their product in a huge wage and taxing state, Connecticut, using a manufacturing process that can't compete with simply making a single oral dosed pill. Merely using a COG cost being 50%, we find that competing with a $0.63 pill MannKind would be netting only $0.315 per cartridge. The economics are not on the side of the cost for an inhaled version and when you add it to the adverse events associated with such a product - investing millions is simply a bad decision for shareholders!

Migraine product or a Pain for One's Investment:

As for the now touted inhaled migraine product, why would anyone think the FDA would change their opinion on such a product? Before investing in such a product contact Allergan (AGN) about the near $1 billion investment they made four years ago where they bought MAP Pharmaceuticals for their inhaled migraine drug - Levadex. After four years and three rejections by the FDA and a name change to Semprana - Allergan cancelled their efforts before trying for the 4th time and wasting more money for an inhaled migraine product. Who believes major drug companies will be forming a long line in Westlake Village wanting to spend at least $2 billion to get their hands on MannKind's product and their antiquated technology product line? What makes MannKind's illustrious history of proposing their plans for expanding their pipeline, like the long-term promise they had developed an epinephrine drug, only to find out the FDA didn't buy their claims.

This is a link for my SA article from 2015 and relates to the never-ending promises that MannKind is going to participate in the pain management market. Now, nearly five years later, they are once again dangling the promise this time will be different. But this requires investors to forget that in 2012 MannKind claimed they had a partnership deal with Torrey Pines for a pain management product. Now seven years later - Torrey Pines is a distant and fading disappoint memory?

How soon MannKind investors forget - for years they promoted the massive amount of work and validation for their proposed epinephrine candidate, only to find out there was a MAJOR problem with the FDA approving such an inhaled version. Promises are cheap, the hard part is delivering the promises made! The only thing investors in MannKind's stock get is merely the latest pipe dream!

Per Q-3, 2019 SEC filing - Accounts Receivable:

Accounts receivable, net consists of the following (in thousands): September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Accounts receivable, gross $ 6,364 $ 5,198 Wholesaler distribution fees and prompt pay discounts (1,358 ) (868 ) Reserve for returns (913 ) (313 ) Accounts receivable, net $ 4,093 $ 4,017

Based on the above data, MannKind has grown net accounts receivable by 1.89% over the last nine (9) months. At the same time, wholesaler distribution fees to MannKind has gone up by 56%. Plain and simple - this is a horrible and bleak accomplishment for five years of marketing a product in the highly competitive drug market.

Long-term MannKind investors fail to remember, no PBM would agree to market Afrezza because they obviously understood there was no viable market for the product. PBMs had seen the failure by Sanofi and they didn't buy into the hype MannKind made when they regained the rights to Afrezza. One can't deny, based on the current and long-term trend, the PBMs got it right. Now MannKind tells us that 3 wholesalers handle more than 95% of the delivery of Afrezza to the retailers in the USA. Furthermore, merely look at the hard numbers that MannKind shared in their latest Q-3, 2019, SEC filing. The wholesaler's distribution fees they collect for such a small revenue stream where they have no financial commitment to MannKind, these fees are enormous. In the last nine months, this number went from $868,000.00 to $1,358,000.00 - an increase of 56%. This massive payment of 56% and MannKind showed a decline in revenue for sales in the US. Sweet deal for the wholesalers - horrible situation for those holding MannKind's stock. And if the distribution fee isn't bad enough, MannKind has basically tripled the allowance for returning outdated stock of Afrezza. How long can MannKind afford these expenses before they realize that making a profit is getting further away from the reality of the situation? Just another example of a pipedream for investors! A company only marketing pipe dreams isn't necessarily a good place to invest hard-earned money!

7. Borrowings Carrying amount of borrowings consist of the following (in thousands): September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Deerfield Credit Facility $ - $ 11,298 Senior convertible notes 9,957 19,099 Midcap Credit Facility 38,798 - Mann Group promissory notes 70,019 72,089 Total debt - net carrying amount $ 118,774 $ 102,486

MannKind promotes the fact they recently refinanced their operation, but they didn't bother explaining they ended up increasing their debt by 16%. Therefore, the likes of Deerfield, and now Midcap Credit, love doing business with MannKind. Deerfield made a small fortune, but now they have opted to let Midcap Credit get in on the gravy train. And the "True Believers" can't understand why the Mann Trust trustees unloaded 46,600,000 shares of MannKind stock!

MannKind is currently carrying a market cap of about $250 million when what seems like yesterday, the stock promoters were predicting revenues would be multi-billions and growing. When you add the $90 million obligation MannKind has with Amphastar (AMPH) for their insulin contract, their debt load is about $209 million. I would suggest that the real market cap of MannKind should be no more than $41 million ($250M less $209M=$41M), or $0.20 a share for the stock.

Giving Credit Where Such Credit is Due:

The current CEO has done a good job, under the circumstance, as it relates to securing outside funding. However, it's important to see the progression and at what cost MannKind is subject to paying the price for this debt. The first thing to note is that even Al Mann's Family Trust is abandoning the ship. Second, we see that Deerfield's funding has been costly and now even Deerfield has taken flight and deposited the huge profits as the expense of the common shareholders. Now, Midcap Credit has entered the picture and implemented prohibitive covenants that protect their investment. As the assets of MannKind dwindle, they are forced into borrowing money they can ill-afford. And now, we see the covenants imposed by the only partnership MannKind has, and this partner is using MannKind and they telling them if anything comes from their partnership - MannKind's only asset is a plant in Danbury that they don't need. Pipe dreams aren't good investments - IMO! Remember - United paid cash in order to own outright Steady's patch delivery system. As for MannKind's product, they are renting it.

Final Thoughts:

MannKind currently has an accumulated deficit of more than $3 billion.

At the current level of the share price when you adjust for the 1:5 reverse split, the current share price would be about $0.24 a share.

Based on the current 200,000,000 outstanding shares, the count would be more than 1,000,000,000 shares when adjusting for the 1:5 reverse split.

Going into the sixth calendar on the market, Afrezza is generating prescriptions lower than what Sanofi achieved back in 2015.

MannKind latest solution for generating revenue is to enter a market already dominated by 19 companies based on the same drug MannKind proposes using.

MannKind also suggests they can dominate the migraine market where the FDA has already rejected another inhaled migraine drug based on three different NDA filings!

With Al Mann funding MannKind for more than two decades with his own money, why would he leave instructions for his trustees to unload more than 46,000,000 shares of stock if MannKind is on the verge of turning a profit?

It is my desire that Afrezza remains available for those patients needing options in treating their medical condition.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.