Healthy New Drug Sales And A Refreshed Pipeline Helping Lundbeck Set A Bottom

Holding H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.CO) (“Lundbeck”) has definitely had its ups and downs; while I lightened up some during the very optimistic summer of 2018, the company has nevertheless had its challenges with multiple late-stage pipeline failures, a relatively bare cupboard in the early-stage pipeline, a CEO change, and some ongoing challenges in driving sales of branded drugs against well-established generic options.

With the shares up more than 10% from my last update (when I switched from a pretty neutral stance to a more bullish one), and encouraging news in both sales and clinical efforts, I think the bottom may be in for this part of the cycle. To be sure, Lundbeck still has a lot to prove, and a Phase I-heavy CNS pipeline is a high-risk asset, but I believe sentiment and valuation make this one a name to consider for more contrarian-minded investors.

A Mixed Quarter, But With Some Encouraging Takeaways

Lundbeck’s third quarter gave something for both bulls and bears, as the company posted slight misses for revenue and operating income and guided to even higher expenses in 2020 to support the launch of its recently-acquired migraine drug eptinezumab (“epti”). On the positive side, though, sales of new drugs were 4% better than expected and sales of the older portfolio were also slightly better than expected; the shortfall was in the very profitable but sometimes-volatile contract manufacturing business, and this (arguably) non-core business is what drove the operating income line miss.

Revenue fell 11%, with new drug sales up almost 32% and older drug sales down 32%. Brintellix/Trintellix sales improved 29%, slightly beating expectations, while Rexulti sales rose 25% and missed slightly. Abilify Maintena revenue rose 21% and beat by about 4%, while Northera was up strongly (up 32%), and beat by about 13%. In the older portfolio, Onfi and Sabril saw greater-than-expected erosion to generics, while Lexapro was significantly stronger than expected (up 7%).

Gross margin held up nicely, flat on a reported basis and up almost a point on an adjusted basis. Core operating income declined 22%, though, with a 460bp margin decline largely due to lower contract manufacturing income. Lundbeck continues to generate positive cash flow and the balance sheet could support another $2B-plus in M&A to help rebuild the near-term pipeline.

Lundbeck’s R&D Day Sheds Light On The Company’s Path Back To Sales Growth

The lifeblood of revenue growth in pharma is new product development, whether that comes from internally-developed compounds or acquired properties, and Lundbeck has taken steps to both refine and expand its clinical development efforts. Lundbeck put five new drugs into the pipeline in the third quarter and now has 15 projects in various stages of development.

Before getting into the pipeline properties themselves, I do want to talk a bit again about how Lundbeck is changing its approach. As I mentioned before, Lundbeck is going to take a stricter approach with its trial design and will not move compounds into Phase III unless there are strong, clear signals in Phase II testing. This can be challenging in CNS drug development as equivocal signals are not at all rare, but it looks as though management has shifted away from “move it to Phase III and hope for the best” and toward a greater willingness to either snuff marginal Phase II programs entirely or at least run additional Phase II studies before taking on the greater expense of Phase III testing.

Lundbeck is also increasing its focus on biomarkers to validate targets and drug efficacy. Although Lundbeck has long sold a story to the Street about using more precise drug design to achieve positive effects and avoid side effects, the pipeline productivity of recent years is what it is and has failed to impress. While this is most definitely an apples-to-oranges comparison, RNAi drug developer Alnylam (ALNY) has leaned heavily on genetic biomarker data in its drug development efforts and has been rewarded with above-average success rates in its clinical development.

Early Stage

Looking at Lundbeck’s new pipeline, it seems that the company is taking a “shots on goal” approach of testing numerous compounds in Phase I and letting the data sort them out. While this can be a wasteful approach to drug development (it’s the opposite of what Neurocrine (NBIX) does, for instance), it makes a certain amount of sense when it comes to drugs for indications like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and schizophrenia where the predictive value of animal models is limited.

Lundbeck now has seven Phase I programs with six novel compounds (the seventh is a reformulation of Abilify Maintena that would be administered every other month instead of monthly). LuAG09222, acquired in the Alder deal, is being tested in a range of headache/migraine types, while LuAG06466 (acquired in the Abide deal) is in Phase I testing for neuropathic pain. Among the internally-developed drugs, LuAF87908 is a tau antibody that could work in Alzheimer’s and/or Parkinson’s, LuAF88434 is being tested for cognitive impairment in schizophrenia (and could be tested in Alzheimer’s), LuAF28996 is an oral compound in testing for the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s, and LuAF82422 is an antibody targeting alpha-synuclein in Parkinson’s.

Later Stage

Moving to Phase II, Lundbeck has two acquired drugs and two internal candidates in development. Abide’s LuAG06466 is in Phase II testing for adult Tourette’s, while foliglurax is in Phase II testing for Parkinson’s patients who’ve developed levodopa-related dyskinesia. LuAF11167 is being tested as a treatment for the negative symptoms of schizophrenia (meaning things like apathy, anhedonia, loss of motivation, et al), while Rexulti is being tested the add-on indication of borderline personality disorder.

Rexulti is also in two Phase III label extension studies, one for post-traumatic stress disorder and one for Alzheimer’s-related agitation. The former is a well-known condition, but hard to treat as the few treatment options available now are either marginally effective or carry significant side effects (or both). Alzheimer’s-related agitation is an under-appreciated co-morbidity of the disease and the main driver of moving patients from their home into nursing homes.

Finally we come to epti – the migraine that was the centerpiece of the Alder deal. Approval should come relatively early in 2020, but because the drug is administered through an IV, it will require a J-code and that will mean a slower launch post-approval than what investors may be accustomed to from oral or injected drugs.

Management certainly tried to make its case for why and how it thought epti would be a winner. Management indicated that they believe epti may be more effective than the three CGRP migraine drugs that have come before it (from Amgen (AMGN), Teva (TEVA), and Lilly (LLY) ). While I can see how the mechanism of action and administration could potentially support a greater level of efficacy, particularly over time (if there’s a larger serum concentration of the drug), the fact that management won’t run a head-to-head efficacy study with another CGRP essentially makes this a Canadian girlfriend claim to me.

Lundbeck management also noted that it believes that IV administration will be more appealing to some patients, and here I agree. Doing some due diligence on the CGRP space, a lot of doctors want to see their headache patients on a quarterly basis anyway, and that can dovetail conveniently with the administration of an IV, and I’d also note that IV drugs have more economic incentives for the doctor. Last and not least, some patients would just prefer to get an IV every three months than inject themselves on a more frequent basis. Management also indicated that they’re not intending to develop a subcutaneous form of the drug, believing that the IV administration is actually a point of positive differentiation.

Last and not least is the greater onset of effect for epti. Even the biggest critic of epti and the Alder deal seem to acknowledge that the drug works faster than other CGRPs; bears argue that the drug will only gain traction with patients who are refractory to other CGRP drugs or emergency room use.

The Outlook

I’ve made some minor tweaks to my model after the third quarter earnings and R&D update. While the reloaded early-stage pipeline is a positive, the very low odds of Phase I stage CNS drugs reaching the market mean that the pipeline additions have minimal impact on the valuation – once there is credible Phase II data, then the contributions to the model become more significant. Accordingly, I’m still valuing Lundbeck on the assumption of low single-digit long-term revenue and FCF growth, though that growth rate is more in the mid-single digits adjusting for lower base of 2019 versus 2018.

The Bottom Line

Moving ahead to using 2019 as the base year for an EPS-based approach, both my DCF and EPS valuation models give me roughly the same fair value – around DKK 305/share or a little more than $45/ADR. With a low double-digit long-term annualized return potential, I think Lundbeck is worth a look for those investors who can look past the near-term revenue pressure and investment spending to support the epti launch and appreciate the longer-term potential of Lundbeck’s rebuilt R&D approach.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNY, NBIX, lun.co. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.