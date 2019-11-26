Weekly Cannabis Report: U.S. Outdid Canada On Q3 Earnings

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks had a wild week as heavy losses were followed by a big rally mid-week before the selloff resumed on Friday. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) rose 6.0%, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) rose 4.5%, while the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF rose 0.5%.

Canada: Cannabis stocks bounced back after a wild week. Canopy Growth (CGC) jumped despite Constellation (STZ) denying plans to increase its stake in the company. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) fell 1% after over 90% of debentures holders elected to convert. Cronos (CRON) rose 13% after Altria (MO) increased its stake in the open market. The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) rose 36% likely due to short covering after heavy losses recently.

The U.S. and International: A number of U.S. firms reported strong earnings last week. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Green Thumb (otcqx:GTBIF) rose 8% after reporting strong growth and positive EBITDA. Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) jumped 35% after an acquisition in New Jersey, in addition to tracking Canopy's 20% gain. Trulieve (otcpk:TCNNF) rose only 4% despite a very strong Q3. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) plunged 44% after announcing last Friday night that it will lay off 190 people to stem losses. Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF) also plunged 41% after its President resigned, leaving its U.S. operation in shambles. TILT (OTCQB:TLLTF) and Plus Products (OTCQB:PLPRF) both jumped more than 40% as investors flocked back into risky small-cap cannabis stocks after the House passed the MORE Act.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

A large number of U.S. cannabis firms reported earnings last week. Overall, the earnings were strong with more players reporting positive EBITDA. Our prediction that the U.S. cannabis sector will outperform its Canadian counterparties is proven during this earnings season. As Canadian companies report deepening losses and declining revenue, U.S. firms are expanding at a rapid rate and many of them have now reached positive adjusted EBITDA. The industry leader by revenue is Trulieve which reported $71 million in revenue last week, more than Canopy and Aurora despite having only a fraction of their market cap. Trulieve has also consistently delivered >40% adjusted EBITDA margin which could only be a dream for most Canadian firms. Based on the chart below, the top 3 revenue generators are all U.S. firms now, not to mention that most Canadian firms have substantial non-cannabis revenue through acquisitions such as Tilray's (TLRY) Manitoba Harvest acquisition that accounted for ~30% of its Q3 sales.

We expect the performance gap between U.S. and Canadian cannabis firms to widen in the coming months based on current momentum. Canadian firms are expected to continue struggling given that oversupply will only get worse as more facilities come online in the next 12 months. Moreover, demand remains soft for legal cannabis and we think any adjustment to retail strategy in Ontario will take 12-18 months to take effect. The U.S. firms are on much better grounds and federal legalization is gaining momentum. Currently, the U.S. firms are hampered by state-level regulation and the restriction on cross-state commerce is putting a huge burden on the industry. U.S. cannabis companies have to replicate its entire infrastructure in each state it operates in, resulting in massive inefficiencies (especially given the limit on retail stores in many states). We think the Canadian industry has entered the consolidation phase, which will last a few years to weed out the weak players before 3-5 consolidators can achieve equilibrium in the market. For the U.S. market, federal legalization remains the single biggest potential catalyst that could spur a big rally in the future. For the reasons above, we remain overweight on the U.S. cannabis sector over Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.