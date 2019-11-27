Retirement Advisor: Thanksgiving For Advisors (Podcast)
Thanksgiving is very much a day celebrating economic success, and as such, is something financial advisors can learn from.
William Bradford’s account in “Of Plymouth Plantation” suggests that he and his fellow Pilgrims achieved a measure of prosperity.
I argue that their thriving when their main hope had been to survive was the source of their jubilation. A parallel process leads clients to that same sort of gratitude.
This podcast (5:06) suggests that the advisor's concrete actions in the realm of wealth management over time take on an intangible quality, in which clients can enjoy wealth and financial stability as a result of the advisor's influence over many decades.