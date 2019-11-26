Indosat: Positive On Recent Tower Sale But Competition Concerns Remain

Indosat's subscriber growth in 3Q 2019 came at the expense of lower ARPU due to the company's unlimited data plan offerings which were stopped since October 2019.

The company's three-year $2 billion capital expenditure target for the FY2019-FY2021 period is meant to support the company's expansion in the ex-Java region and improve its network quality.

Elevator Pitch

Indonesia-listed telecommunications services company PT Indosat Tbk (OTCPK:PTITF) [ISAT:IJ] is the third largest mobile operator in the country, after market leader Telekomunikasi Indonesia's (TLK) (OTCPK:TLKMF) [TLKM:IJ] 65%-owned mobile/cellular subsidiary Telkomsel and the second largest player PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCPK:PTXKY) (OTC:PTXAF) [EXCL:IJ].

Indosat has recently signed an agreement in mid-October to sell 3,100 telecommunication towers for IDR6.39 trillion, which would help to support the company's expansion in the ex-Java region and improve its network quality. However, Indosat's 3Q 2019 financial results were disappointing. Indosat's QoQ mobile revenue growth of +0.4% in 3Q 2019 was significantly behind Telkomsel and XL Axiata, which delivered QoQ mobile revenue growth rates of +1% and +4%, respectively, in the same quarter. Indosat added 2.1 million net new subscribers QoQ in 3Q 2019, but that came at the expense of a -5.8% QoQ decline in ARPU or Average Revenue Per User.

Indosat trades at 4.9 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, which is on par with its historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 4.8 times. Indosat is also trading on par with XL Axiata on a forward EV/EBITDA basis, but at a discount to Telekomunikasi Indonesia. Telekomunikasi Indonesia and XL Axiata are valued by the market 6.8 times and 4.8 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, respectively.

This is an update of my initiation article on Indosat published on August 19, 2019. Indosat's share price has dropped by -14.5% from IDR3,650 as of August 16, 2019 to IDR3,120 as of November 25, 2019. I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Indosat. While I am positive on Indosat's recent sale of towers to help fund its expansion plans, I am concerned about the company's value proposition (more expensive than smaller peers, but inferior network quality compared to larger competitors) and ability to withstand competition from its peers. Also, I don't think Indosat is justified trading on par with XL Axiata on a forward EV/EBITDA basis, given that XL Axiata has achieved higher QoQ revenue growth in 3Q 2019 and boasts superior network quality.

Sale Of Towers To Fund Future Capital Expenditures

In my earlier initiation article on Indosat three months ago, I had highlighted the possibility of a sale of towers for the purpose of deleveraging and funding future capital expenditures. In mid-October, Indosat signed an agreement to sell 3,100 telecommunication towers for IDR6.39 trillion as part of a sale-and-leaseback transaction. The divestment is expected to be completed by end-2019 after seeking shareholders' approval at an extraordinary general meeting.

Independent tower operator PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk's (OTCPK:SMNUF) [TOWR:IJ] subsidiary PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Protelindo) and Telekomunikasi Indonesia's tower subsidiary PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel) respectively acquired 1,000 and 2,100 towers for IDR1.95 trillion and IDR4.44 trillion from Indosat. The combined acquisition price of IDR6.39 trillion for Indosat's 3,100 towers implies a per tower valuation of IDR2.06 billion, which is higher than the IDR1.3-1.6 billion per tower valuation for peer XL Axiata's sale of towers in 2014 and 2016. This was because XL Axiata's 3,100 towers had a relatively higher tenancy ratio, defined as the aggregate number of tenants divided by the aggregate number of sites occupied by these tenants, of approximately 1.9.

Apart from the favorable valuation for its towers, Indosat is expected to receive preferential leasing rates as part of the agreement to leaseback the 3,100 towers from Protelindo and Mitratel for 10 years. Indosat will also receive the entire divestment proceeds from the sale of the 3,100 towers in cash, which will help to fund its future capital expenditures. Indosat has guided for capital expenditures of $2 billion or IDR28 trillion for the FY2019-FY2021 period, and specifically IDR10 trillion in capital expenditures for FY2019. For the first nine months of FY2019, Indosat has already spent IDR8,578 billion on capital expenditures. With a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.7 as of end-3Q 2019 and a covenant ratio of 4.0 times net debt to EBITDA, Indosat could have needed to seek equity fund raising to finance capital expenditures, if it had not sold its towers.

Looking ahead, I expect Indosat's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to decline from 2.7 times as of end-3Q 2019 to approximately 2.0 times as of end-FY2019, taking into account the recent sale of towers. Indosat still has approximately 5,500 towers following the recent tower sale. At the company's 3Q 2019 earnings call on November 6, 2019, Indosat replied that "nothing has materialized yet" when asked a question on the possibility and timing of future asset monetization. Nevertheless, Indosat is likely to sell more of its remaining 5,500 towers, if the need for further financing arises. Additional debt financing is possible too, since the company still has debt headroom considering its debt covenant ratio of 4.0 times net debt-to-EBITDA.

Investing To Expand In Ex-Java and Improve Network Quality

Indosat's three-year $2 billion capital expenditure target for the FY2019-FY2021 period is meant to support the company's expansion in the ex-Java region and improve its network quality.

The ex-Java region currently contributes more than 20% of Indosat's revenue. The company emphasized at its 3Q 2019 results briefing on November 6, 2019 that it is seeing "strong growth in ex-Java" and confident in maintaining its "growth trajectory on both Java and ex-Java in the coming quarter." Telkomsel is the largest mobile operator in Indonesia because it has a nationwide footprint, while its peers XL Axiata and Indosat have been Java-centric mobile players in the past. But in recent years, both Indosat and XL Axiata have been accelerating their expansion in ex-Java, and grabbing market share from the incumbent, Telkomsel. However, note that the payback period for Indosat's investments in ex-Java could be as long as three to four years.

Inferior network quality relative to its peers is one of the reasons why Indosat has remained the third largest mobile operator behind Telkomsel and XL Axiata. OpenSignal's July 2019 Mobile Network Experience Report suggests that the company's average download speed and consumer mobile video experience were below that of its peers such as Telkomsel and XL Axiata. But the same report also highlighted that Indosat's network quality was improving (relative to OpenSignal's prior report in December 2018), especially in areas such as average 4G upload speed. At the company's recent 3Q 2019 earnings call, Indosat reiterated that "in terms of network, both experience and on coverage, we are one of the fastest improving network in Indonesia."

The divestment proceeds from the sale of towers, highlighted in the preceding section of this article, should help Indosat to further invest in improving its network quality to narrow the gap between the company and its peers. Indosat increased its number of 4G base transceiver stations by +152% YoY from 11,636 in 9M 2018 to 29,317 in 9M 2019.

Subscriber Growth In 3Q 2019 Came At Expense Of ARPU Decline

Indosat added 2.1 million net new subscribers QoQ in 3Q 2019, which followed from QoQ net subscribers additions of 3.4 million in 2Q 2019. However, the company's ARPU declined -5.8% QoQ from IDR29,300 in 2Q 2019 to IDR27,600 in 3Q 2019. This was partly due to seasonality, and partly attributable to its unlimited data plan offerings.

However, Indosat no longer offered unlimited data mobile plans for new subscribers starting October 1, 2019, probably in an attempt to focus on better data monetization and ARPU improvement going forward. On the flip side, another aggressive smaller mobile operator Smartfren Telecom Tbk PT [FREN:IJ] continues to offer its unlimited data plans. Going forward, Indosat's strategy is to make its existing offerings more simplified and transparent, while leveraging on customer value management and other analytics tools.

Indosat is withdrawing its unlimited data plans on the basis that it has the ability to monetize its subscribers more effectively, given that its recent investments have driven an improvement in the company's network quality. The risk is that Indosat loses price-sensitive subscribers to Smartfren (with its unlimited data plans), while consumers focused on network experience could choose Telkomsel/XL Axiata for their superior network quality (relative to Indosat). In other words, I am concerned about Indosat's value proposition vis-a-vis its competitors.

Notably, Indosat's QoQ mobile revenue growth of +0.4% in 3Q 2019 was significantly behind its larger peers. In comparison, Telkomsel and XL Axiata delivered QoQ mobile revenue growth rates of +1% and +4%, respectively, in the same quarter.

Valuation

Indosat trades at 5.9 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 4.9 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of IDR3,120 as of November 25, 2019. The stock's forward EV/EBITDA is on par with its historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 4.8 times.

Indosat is trading on par with XL Axiata on a forward EV/EBITDA basis, but at a discount to Telekomunikasi Indonesia. Telekomunikasi Indonesia trades at 7.0 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 6.8 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, while XL Axiata is valued by the market at at trailing twelve months and consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples of 6.5 and 4.8 times, respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Indosat are a loss of subscribers and market share, lower-than-expected ARPUs, a failure to improve network quality to be competitive with peers, a delay in its expansion plans, and higher-than-expected financial leverage.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.