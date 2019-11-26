Why AbbVie Might Fall After The Mega-Merger With Allergan

Markets are bipolar in their sentiment on AbbVie (ABBV). When it first announced the buyout of Allergan (AGN) in June, the stock began a four-month-long descent. By September, sentiment changed. Drug stocks staged a broad rally, taking AbbVie stock with it. Strong Q4 results, a dividend hike, and healthy demand for its $30 billion bond offering sent ABBV stock to $90. Yet, as the merger looms, AbbVie may underperform in the short term.

Allergan Acquisition Generates Significant Value

Generic competition for AbbVie's Humira forces the company to find other ways to grow in the long term. And although Humira sales proved resilient in the fourth quarter, AbbVie needed Allergan to offset a drop in its sales. The deal mitigates the impact of 2023 U.S. Humira LOE. Plus, the FDA approved Pfizer's (PFE) biosimilar to Humira on Nov. 15. Still, Pfizer settled with AbbVie over Humira last year in Dec. and will get royalties on Pfizer's sales. Pfizer also acknowledges the validity of patents covering the reference Humira.

From a high level, upon closing by early 2020, AbbVie forecasts ROIC exceeding corporate cost of capital in the first full year of combination. EPS will increase by 10% while peak accretion will be over 20%. Allergan effectively adds $15.7 billion in durable assets:

As shown above, Botox is a durable business that leads to a strong performance in medical aesthetics. Botox therapeutics also includes migraine, movement disorders, and overactive bladder. The broader indication suggests that Botox will contribute meaningfully to the firm's revenue post-merger.

Strong Third-Quarter Results

Markets did not expect AbbVie to report a 9.5% sales growth in the quarter for Humira. It benefited from strong volume growth across all three segments: rheumatology, dermatology, and gastro. Still, international Humira sales fell 32% on higher direct biosimilar competition in Europe and other international markets. AbbVie forecasts U.S. Humira sales of 8.5% for the full year. International sales will fall 28% to $4.3 billion.

With steady results in the quarter, why should investors be concerned after the merger? AbbVie even raised its dividend by ~10% to $1.18 a share. At a recent share price of $87.36, the stock yields a generous 5.38%. Interest rate costs on its $30 billion senior notes are as low as 2.15%. But senior notes maturing in 2049 pay an interest rate of 4.250%. So, should Allergan sales lag after the deal closes or generic competition for Humira picks up, investors may opt instead for AbbVie's bonds. The bonds also pay almost double that of the 30-year Treasury (TLT) and the 10-year bond (IEF).

Underperformance from Allergan

AbbVie built a fairly conservative model for its Allergan transaction. But it also modeled growth for Botox. This is a reasonable assumption because it is difficult to create a biosimilar version of Botox. The cautious investor may want to model underperformance from Allergan to calculate a downside fair value on ABBV stock. In a 10-year DCF Growth Exit model, assume that revenue grows just 1% annually. In this scenario, the stock (at $87.30) trades at 5% above its fair value:

(USD in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 18-Dec 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec 24-Dec 25-Dec 26-Dec 27-Dec 28-Dec Revenue 32,753 33,315 33,981 34,321 34,664 35,011 35,361 35,715 36,072 36,433 36,797 % Growth 16.10% 1.70% 2.00% 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% EBITDA 13,676 16,748 15,292 15,445 15,599 15,755 15,912 16,072 16,232 16,395 16,559 % of Revenue 41.80% 50.30% 45.00% 45.00% 45.00% 45.00% 45.00% 45.00% 45.00% 45.00% 45.00%

Conversely, AbbVie's commitment to growing its dividend and paying down future debt suggests that the stock deserves a higher P/E multiple. At an LTM P/E multiple of 29.9 times, the stock is worth over $100 a share.

Your Takeaway

Speaking from experience, companies that complete acquisitions of this side tend to underperform for shareholders afterward. The same may be the case for AbbVie shareholders in early 2020. Investors still get well compensated for taking the risk, with the 5.38% dividend yield. Alternatively, investors who bought AbbVie stock recently and at higher prices may want to lock in profits. That gives them the opportunity to monitor the company's performance post-merger before re-entering the position.

