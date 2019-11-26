Reach And How To Catch A Falling Knife

Current market value discounts worst possible scenarios and does not factor any possible positive surprise.

The company is trading at EV/EBITDA of 1.9x (4x if pension liabilities are considered), a price that fully discounts the worst possible scenarios.

Traditional media is a sector in deep transformation. Reach is not different but it has kept on making positive cash flow and used it in a sensible way.

Owner of 6 national newspapers and 110 regionals with 55% market share in the UK and a digital audience of 39 million people.

Reach (OTCPK:TNMRY) is a UK media company owner of 6 national titles, more than 110 regionals a few magazines and a bunch of websites. Their market share on daily paper market is 55% and 58% on Sundays. Employs close to 4,800 people in 72 sites within the UK.

As of Jun19 total assets of the company were close to $1,600ml, including $1,100ml in intangible assets (mostly publishing rights and some acquisitions goodwill). Market capitalization is $370ml.

A sector in transformation

A newspaper has a dual product approach. It sells content to its readers and publicity space to its clients while managing a wide range of activities like news and opinion content, printing, distribution, advertisement contracting, etc.

At the end of the 19th century the first modern newspapers were born from journalists and entrepreneurs like Pulitzer or Hearst. Since then, the general practice was to subsidize, the printing and distribution cost with part of publicity revenues. The biggest groups integrated their activities and small or big they were not very reluctant to use their social leverage in their favor, becoming the so called fourth power of our societies.

Starting in the 21st century they have been forced to compete also in a dual front, the physical and the digital market. This happens to all media groups, no matter their nature, size or profile. It is not strange that many have struggled with the implications of that transformation after decades around the culture of "making it to the front page".

First came the control over marketing decisions taken by Google and Facebook, then the 2008 crisis forced many media clients to shrink down their budgets and focus and the most effective cost-wise alternatives.

On-line database services erased another source of business for traditional media. The classified ads section migrated and evolved into all sorts of services in anything from cars to houses or job positions.

If all that wasn't enough, platforms with only-digital-content, like Huffington Post or Buzz Feed, came to attack the very last defense of traditional media, the content itself. And they did it with very deep pockets, complete digital focus and zero legacy assets or organizations.

Initially the focus of legacy media, as they started to be referred to, was on fixed costs, namely personnel, with severe cuts in numbers and salaries, and then premises and headquarters.

Circulation figures began to fall and migrate to digital and price for the printed copy began to increase to extract a bit more value from the loyal-classic readers to compensate the fall.

Then they started to concentrate their distribution territories and tried to increase in any possible way possible their new digital audience in a desperate effort to extract some money from digital.

In the US, a country dominated by regional titles (given its geographic size), more than 1,800 newspapers are estimated to have disappeared in the last fifteen years and anything between 800 to 1,000 of the existing ones are ghost-papers waiting for some miracle.

It is obvious that this sector has been struggling for survival for the last two decades. Many have foreseen their extinction, but the fact is that a few media are still alive and a few of them even make some decent returns.

A bit of history on Reach

In 1999, eight years after the disappearance of Mr. Robert Maxwell together with $500ml in pension assets of its battered Mirror Group, Trinity Inc. (owners of the Liverpool Daily, the Post and the Echo) merged with the Mirror forming the Trinity Mirror group.

In 2004-07 a phone-hacking scandal affected several papers, including the Mirror, led to a recognition of legal provisions in 2011 (since then up to $45ml have been provisioned or paid in legal expenses) and an overhaul of the top management. First came a new chairman (David Grigson, previous CFO of Reuters Group) and then Simon Fox followed as new CEO after leaving the same position in HMV, the music and film retailer.

Mr. Fox concentrated its efforts in overheads trim on the first years. He took a group with $440ml in overheads in 2011 and drove it down to $350ml in 2015 while writing down $290ml in publishing rights along the way.

In 2015 Trinity Mirror bought Local World for $284ml, or 4x EBITDA. The acquisition served the group in three ways:

Provided a facial increase in revenues and results at a reasonable price to be paid with the cash flow from the legacy business. Consolidated its position as leader in the regional market. The bigger the audience, the more credible became to make some return out of it in the future.

In other words, the transaction provided some light at the end of the tunnel. In 2016 the group starts up the The New Day, the first UK national newspaper launch in 30 years to become a big flop and was closed in only two months. Also, in that year, and given that most of the debt of the group had already been repaid, the company approved a small share buy-back program for 10ml shares, equivalent to 3.5% of the outstanding shares. The plan was filled up by the end of 2017.

In the first quarter of 2018 a new opportunity came from Richard Desmond's Northern & Shel group, owner of Daily Express and the Star and celebrity magazines as OK! And Star.

Desmond's group had entered administration and Trinity Mirror was able to secure a deal in reasonable conditions of price (5.4x EBITDA, 3.4x after synergies) and payment structure. Out of the $163ml total price, 48% was paid upfront, 16% in shares, and the rest (36% or $76ml) in deferred payments, from 2020 to 2023, including $53ml to be paid to Express & Star pension schemes.

Since Jul19, Reach is in the selling process of JPI Media, another competitor in difficulties. The acquisition of Express & Star followed the same logic as the one of Local World and the company seems to have taken it as a turning point in its history:

After the acquisition the company changed its name to Reach .

. In Mar18 a new Chairman, Nicholas Prettejohn, came in with experience from Legal and General and Lloyds of London.

The Board used 2018 accounts to do some house-cleaning making a $260ml write-down of intangible assets, and $66ml of pension adjustments, legal cost provisions, from the phone-hacking scandal, and synergy costs.

In Mar19 a new CFO came in with experience from McColl's and Tesco.

In Jul19, Simon Fox and gave his last webcast as Reach CEO and it seemed to be a friendly-controlled handover.

In Aug19 a new CEO, Jim Mullen takes over the helm of the group.

European Sector performance

I will concentrate on a few editorial-media-public companies in Europe (Roularta, Northmed, Almamed, Ilkka, Keskisuomalainen, Punamusta, Sanoma, Reach, Cairo, Caltagirone, Ceditori, Gedi, Monrif, Poligrafici, Polarismed, Prisa, Vocento, Tamedia) as the most comparable with Reach.

After having gone through the main transformation topics of the sector it is not hard to imagine that traditional media performance has not been very positive.

The average company increased revenues up to the beginning of the 2008 crisis and since then they declined almost by half in 2015, only to recover partially until 2018.

Reach, that was bigger in revenues than the average company in the sector, started its decline earlier than the rest. Since 2004, Reach revenues declined every year, except for the years 2016 and 2018, when acquisitions changed the business perimeter (see Figure 1).

In 2004, Reach made roughly four times the average company EBITDA but, since then, along with the decline in revenues, its EBITDA quickly declined towards the average. In 2013 and 2018, Reach EBITDA went negative because of write-offs. In the last year's, 2014 since 2016 and write-offs apart, Reach has been able to recover some lost ground and its EBITDA has increased from $140 to 190ml (see Figure 2).

The EBITDA margin of the sector had usually been in a range of 10 to 18% until 2012. Since then it moved down to a 5-10% range, showing the deterioration of the whole industry fundamentals (see Figure 3).

In the case of Reach, its margin has been generally above the sector, except for 2002, 2013 and 2018 when the company made significant write-downs of intangible assets, but without escaping from the general downward trend of the sector. The best margins of Reach in the last year's, are below the best ones of the previous decade.

Regarding turnover, the sector has historically moved in the 0.7-1x range and Reach has been systematically lower, probably because of the high amount of intangible assets of the company ($1,900ml in 2000 down to $890ml in 2018), belonging to historical publicity rights from the Mirror and Trinity Group.

The evolution of leverage (for simplicity I use here total assets to equity) of Reach and the sector was quite similar until 2010 when they started to diverge. While the sector continued with its upward trend Reach has been decreasing its leverage since 2010 (see Figure 4).

Reach performance; Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

We already know, from the sector comparison, that Reach is a good performer in relative terms but within an industry in transformation and great difficulties. Its revenues suffered earlier than the sector, but its margins have been consistently better, it has kept on cleaning its balance sheet, and it has wisely used its positive cash flow to reduce leverage taken opportunities for consolidation from the market.

Reach revenues have been in a downward trend from 2001 until 2015. They went from $1.460ml to $765ml in that period. Their EBITDA divided by three times in the same period, from $454ml to $151ml. The company, in its struggle for survival has intensively cut costs and has depreciated its intangible assets on publishing rights coming from the merger of Mirror and Trinity Group, writing down its capital invested in the business.

But the market has been merciless. Not only base figures have kept on falling but multiples have done it too. Maximum market cap was in 2004 with almost $1.5bl and it went down to $120ml by 2011. Therefore, the market value of the company was divided by twelve times.

In 2004 EV/EBITDA stood at 5.3x, which is relatively low but still within the logical range, given the circumstances. At 2011, the same ratio was at 2.4x but applied to an EBITDA that was 4.6x smaller than in 2004. Lower and lower multiples are applied to decreasing base figures, exacerbating the downward spiral in value.

When business outputs are low, multiples that are applied are low and vice-versa. That does not seem logical nor efficient, despite it is very easy to imagine why it happens. A very solid negative trend in revenues and lack in visibility of anything like a floor on sight.

But the business reality, being negative, or very negative, is not dreadful.

Acquisitions effect

Since 2009 the fall in revenues has been significantly smaller, close to 0% overall, than in 2004 to 2009 (-8% p.a. in average). Acquisitions have brought back annual revenue figure in 2018 to $934ml, very close to the $982ml of 2010.

Acquisitions in the case of Reach are not made for boosting growth but to diminish the fall, but their value effect is the same than in a growing business. They are not necessarily good or bad, it depends on its economics.

In this sector environment it is more a buyer's market than the opposite. Acquisitions have been made at reasonable conditions, or so it seems to me, and with favorable payment conditions and in cash (except for a bit of share component in the last Express&Star acquisition in 2018). Despite that, revenues per share have increased 1.7% p.a. (compared with 6.9% in revenues) in the last 3 years.

The acquired media goes through a medicine of fixing debt and pension schemes, increasing price and concentrating circulation which brings a fall in revenues but an increase in its profitability. The new media acquired shares a bigger digital and publicity platform and synergies arise.

It's very difficult to know if acquisitions are value accretive or dilutive. If I had to bet, I'd say that the ones made by Reach made strategic sense and belong to the accretive side.

Revenues breakdown

There is not a complete and continued information by segment or by newspaper, given the refocus of the group into printed-digital segments vs. nationals-regionals of the past and the change of perimeter from acquisitions. Nevertheless, we can extract some very clear trends on revenue composition:

Number of printed papers . The four main national titles where selling 6.53ml units monthly in 2001 and they've fell to 2.4ml by 2015, that is 3x less in 14 years (-8.1% CGAR). Regional newspapers have behaved similarly but there is not a continued information for all of them.

. The four main national titles where selling units monthly in 2001 and they've fell to by 2015, that is 3x less in 14 years (-8.1% CGAR). Regional newspapers have behaved similarly but there is not a continued information for all of them. Circulation revenues , that is revenues from printed copies, have decreased more slowly (closer to -5%) thanks to cover price increases. Besides, acquisitions have softened more the fall and CGAR stood at -0.2% if we consider 2018 acquisition. As of 2018, circulation revenues ($467ml) accounted for 53% of all publishing business (all but printing for third parties) vs. 34% in 2002.

, that is revenues from printed copies, have decreased more slowly (closer to -5%) thanks to cover price increases. Besides, acquisitions have softened more the fall and CGAR stood at -0.2% if we consider 2018 acquisition. As of 2018, circulation revenues ($467ml) accounted for 53% of all publishing business (all but printing for third parties) vs. 34% in 2002. Publicity revenues have consistently fell since 2002 going from close to $800ml to $228ml in 2018, including acquisitions. Its contribution went from close to 60% o to 25%.

have consistently fell since 2002 going from close to $800ml to $228ml in 2018, including acquisitions. Its contribution went from close to 60% o to 25%. Digital revenues where almost non-existent in 2002 and have grown, with acquisitions, up to $134ml or 34% of the total publishing business. The part where growth is concentrated is in display and transactional income in contrast with decreasing revenues in classified ads.

EBITDA margins have kept on improving since 2012 from a 9.2% in that year to 22.3% in 2017 or 16.5% in 2018 with some effects from the Express&Star acquisition. I would expect that to recover in 2019.

Balance sheet management and ROCE

The capital employed in the business went from a maximum of $2.2bl in 2000 to a close to $1bl in 2018, despite acquisitions. This reduction is mostly explained by an accounting non-cash write-down of intangible assets of $1bl. The rest, $200ml has to do with low capex needs and better working capital management.

The reduction in capital employed boosts ROCE. Adjusting for one-offs and with a constant average tax rate, ROCE has always (since 1991) above 10%, except for 2012 when it went down to 6% because of the low EBITDA margin. ROCE has averaged 14.2% since 1990, 12.1% in the last 10 and 15.3% in the last 3 years.

ROCE evolution depends mostly on EBITDA margin, since turnover has been more stable and maintenance capex needs are moderate (0.5% of revenues in average).

That seems looks like a very sound performance, given what is going on in the sector. The fact that part of it is sustained by a subjective write-off decisions makes us wonder to what extent it is not real but also to what extent it could be bigger if intangible assets, which are more in relation with the past than with the future, were completely written down.

In that case, CE turnover would increase to 6x (vs. 0.7x) and ROCE, pre one-offs, would be boosted to 130%. The numbers would become more the ones of a services company which makes sense to some extent.

From the point of view of the investor that does not matter a lot. What matters is the price that it pays for that capital. Accounted one way or another the price is the same, so the return does not change.

As of today, an investor would only pay 77% of the capital employed value. That comes from the fact that the company is trading at a PTB of 53%. The 47% discount that investors get in equity when transferred to the capital employed figure is equivalent to a 33% discount.

That means that if we take the 14% ROCE figure as a good reference, the investor ROCE would be boosted to 18%. If we take 2018 ROCE as the reference, the investor ROCE would be 24%.

Reach future

Strategic alternatives

In a nightmare scenario for legacy media, cases like the NY Times, WSJ or the FT are well known. They also had to go through their own deep crisis but at the end quality content and top-notch journalism is a strong support on which to lever.

Quality or lasting content is not what characterizes Reach or its newspapers. Their readers expect a mix of sensationalism, local gossip and sports, mainly soccer. The recipe is quite standard, and it has been stable along the years, but the fact is that it is spread among very consolidated regional and national brands.

Probably the rebirth of Reach group as a sustainable media is still to take place. They've done quite a lot to remain alive but there are many changes that still need implementation and some of them might even need to be thought out yet.

In 2015, when Reach acquired Local World it declared in its annual report:

Creating the largest newspaper publishing business in the UK combining both regional and national titles, extending the group regional business into new geographic areas, incorporating a portfolio of titles and websites with strong brands and which represent a strong strategic and a complementary geographic fit, and providing advertisers with greater reach and a more efficient footprint of regions from which to advertise to their target audiences.

That seems like the way forward and probable salvation of Reach. The group has kept on integrating other national and regional titles expanding their base of customers with the hope of being big enough to become an inevitable choice within the UK market.

Their digital audience has become respectably big, almost 40 million individuals and only behind, on a combined basis, of Google, Facebook, Amazon and alike (see Figure 5). The company can get synergies and economies of scale that the Manchester Evening News or the Birmingham Mail, for example, could not benefit from on a standalone basis.

To successfully pursue that strategy, in my opinion Reach has to make a cross shared platform that gets the economies of scale from that 39m audience, and, eventually a bigger one without losing the regional and brand essence of each newspaper. The goal is to avoid becoming a mash of brands and regional papers with a lot of the "same stuff". That requires a very clear mindset by the organization and all its members.

Then there are other alternatives like creating a gambling vertical, adding a betting service to its sports coverage. The new CEO worked at ad agency Leo Burnett and News International, which offers the Sunbet service, before Ladbrokes and picking him, suggests that route. It certainly looks like a good addition, but I don't think it is "the solution" to all of Reach's problems.

New Management

Mr. Mullen, the new CEO, brings experience from Ladbrokes, where he was Digital Managing Director and CEO afterwards. He stepped down in Mar18, three months after GVC Holdings bought Ladbrokes for GBP 4b in an ambitious bet into internet gambling.

As CEO in Ladbrokes his biggest move was to merge it with Coral, a high street betting chain attempting to revive the beleaguered Ladbrokes.

It seems to me that the Board of Reach has done a good work in picking the man with all the right ingredients which no guarantee for the future but a good start at least.

With the new Chairman there was no big overhaul on the board, apart from the exit of the previous CFO and CEO and an incorporation of Mrs. Anne Bulford OBE (Order of the British Empire) as chief of the Audit & Risk Committee and with experience as Deputy Director General in the BBC, so the kind of person wouldn't let his image be affected by any accounting misbehavior.

The rest of the Board was left untouched and that also looks reasonable since they all seem to have an input to provide to Reach, with some exposure to companies like Amazon or Facebook and experience in venture capital or marketing.

Incentives

There is not a reference shareholder in the company which is not bad or good in itself but it makes the incentives in place for the management more relevant than usual.

Besides fixed and variable remuneration, management counts with a long-term incentive plan (LTIP) subject to continued employment and to the company's weighted performance over a 3-year period on total shareholder return (TSR) and net cash flow (NCF).

TSR weights 60% of the LTIP and is set in the form of a share price levels at the end of the 3-year period. The TSR tranche goes from 0% on a minimum share price and reaching 100% at the upper share price. NCF weights 40% of the LTIP and is set as the cumulative NCF in the 3-year period also with a 0% to 100% range (see in Figure 6).

TSR targets, weighting 60%, have not been met on last year's, probably because they are reasonably challenging and because of negative share price performance. As of today, on the active plans, it would require a share price increase of 80% to get to 100% of the TSR tranche of the 2018 plan or 130% for the 2017 plan.

The first fear I has was that the NCF targets could easily be met with acquisitions, but the Board decided to review the previous targets of NCF after the Express-Star acquisition which is a reassuring fact.

NCF targets have been met at its maximum on last year's showing that there is a higher degree of control by the management when set by the Remuneration Committee. I find that reasonable and coherent with personal experience so if we assume that as a correct hypothesis it is relevant to look at what is the implied average NCF to be expected from the management view of the company and that is set at a 110-115 million per annuum as it is shown on the table.

NCF are defined as per the plans as the ones generated by the business before the payment of dividends, before pension deficit funding payments, and before any cash outflows in relation to items that have been treated as non-recurring in the financial statements.

Reach valuation, how to catch a falling knife

My approach to valuation is to apply a multiple on some sort of normalized un-levered, net of taxes, business cash flow. I like to make assumptions based on past and foreseeable future performance, based on the understanding of the business, to come up with the probable average return for the coming 3 to 5 years.

In the case of Reach, the main trends in recent history and the assumptions I have made for the coming 3-5 years are the following:

A constant fall in the size of the print run (10% p.a. on average in the last 10 years) to be partially compensated with increases in the cover price, yielding a relatively constant 5% fall in circulation revenues . I have assumed the same -5% for the coming years. With acquisitions, the 10-year average in circulation revenues has been +0.5%, but I'm not considering any acquisition effect in the valuation.

. I have assumed the same for the coming years. With acquisitions, the 10-year average in circulation revenues has been +0.5%, but I'm not considering any acquisition effect in the valuation. An even more steep fall in printed publicity revenues and in comparable basis of 15% p.a., sometimes even more, that has been compensated with acquisitions bringing up the 10-year average to -8.4% p.a. I have assumed -15% as hypothesis.

and in comparable basis of 15% p.a., sometimes even more, that has been compensated with acquisitions bringing up the 10-year average to -8.4% p.a. I have assumed as hypothesis. A constant like for like increase in display and transactional digital revenue of 10-20% in the last 5 years (there is not older information to compare) and a like for like fall in classified ad digital income of -20% to -25%. As display and transactional income is far more important, the combined digital income like for like increase has been close to +10% in these last year's and close to 30% if we include acquisitions. I have assumed a +10% for display/transactional revenues and -20% for classified revenues.

Taking in account all previous assumptions on revenues I came to a like for like growth estimate in total revenues of -5.4% (see Figure 7).

Now we can continue with the rest of the valuation assumptions (see Figure 8):

Given the revenue growth assumptions, total revenues in 3-5 years are estimated at $790-706ml .

. I have assumed a 21.4% EBITDA margin , which is equivalent to the last 5 years average.

, which is equivalent to the last 5 years average. Maintenance capex of 0.5% in line with the 5-10-year average.

in line with the 5-10-year average. Regular depreciation and amortization of 3.2% , the same as in the last 3 years.

, the same as in the last 3 years. Tax rate of 18%, well above the historic average, but it is the reference corporate tax rate in the UK, so I prefer to stick with that for the future.

Given all those assumptions, the normalized un-leveraged, post-tax, business free cash flow is $139-125ml for years 3-5 ahead. Reach might dedicate that cash flow to debt repayment (despite it is only $77ml), dividend payments, share buy-backs, or business acquisitions with different effects in value and share price. The most interesting for us, as potential investors, is probably to channel that cash to share buybacks.

Taking in account that figure of annual cash flow, I apply a 10x multiple to get to a $1.4-1.2bl business value. From there I add other assets and liabilities like cash, pension liabilities and provisions and financial debt to get to an equity value of $883-741ml, equivalent to $3-2.5 per share. Deducing debt now and not in 3-5-year time is not strictly correct since some time value should be deducted from them, but I prefer to be on the safe side, given the company uncertainties (see Figure 9).

The estimated value per share is 150-112% above the current common share price, offering a 60-53% margin of safety.

The implied multiple that the market is using, without changing any assumption, is 6-6.7x (applied to the diminished 3-5 years cash flow figures). Applied to current revenues and FCF, the market value implies a 5x multiple.

That multiple is equivalent to a 20% normalized free cash flow return, but the reality is different, because last year the yield on market cap was closer to 50%. If you look at EV/EBITDA, not adjusted for pension liabilities, it stands at 1.9x, reflecting what I say. This is because the market cap, or a standard EV, does not take in account the $540ml pension liability.

At current normalized cash flow, the investment in Reach shares is recovered in only 2-3 years, even assuming decreasing revenues. Any extra year is a plus, so the value of the pension liabilities does not really affect be of no real concern, unless you think the company could be in big trouble in 3 years' time, which I don't.

A decreasing company implies a decreasing value. From year 3 to 5, for example, the estimated value goes from $3.08 to 2.6 per share, which is a negative 8% rate p.a., but the normalized cash flow that I get on equity is close to 40%.

Conclusion

In my opinion you cannot look at Reach as an investment with a clear exit value (or an exit value at all) but an investment that is recovered in only 3 years with a few upsides down the road, weather it is in the form of some additional years of cash flow, additional acquisitions that get to that tipping point effect where the platform size becomes big enough to revert the decreasing growth or in the form, etc.

The problem is that the tipping point effects could be a bit too far away given that the company still makes most of its revenues from the "legacy business".

In the worst case possible, the company cannot find a viable solution and its value disappears. Given how the company has endured until now, probably in the hardest environment possible, I think that the possibilities of that are very low but cannot be totally discarded.

Therefore, in my opinion, Reach is an investment that makes sense in a small proportion of a larger portfolio looking to an opportunistic exposure.

