The Alphies 2.0 - Behind The Idea's Best Of 2019 (Podcast)

We pick out favorite guests, ideas, and stories from 2019 and see if there are any lessons to take away.

For our 100th episode, we take a look back on the year that's been.

by Daniel Shvartsman

More Behind The Idea Podcasts »

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

The waiting is the hardest part, as Tom Petty sang. That rings true this time of year, where the holiday season has been around for weeks. It also especially rings true in 2019, where the end of the decade has ushered in lots of content looking on what happened in the 2010s.

We couldn't wait to get to our year-end review on Behind the Idea either, so we're sharing it before your Thanksgiving week travel. It's our 100th episode, and the last episode of our Gone till November special series, a more introspective quartet of episodes. We also discuss on the podcast one other reason why this episode came out early.

As we look back on the stories we covered this year, we found a few themes. One big one that stood out is the intersection of markets and governments, and how that has affected investing opportunities. Boeing (BA), PG&E (PCG), and Davita (DVA) stood out as stories we covered in three-part series, and stories that seem to speak to our current markets moment. Another interesting trend was that despite covering controversial companies - Trupanion (TRUP), Kinder Morgan (KMI), even Gold (GLD) - we found that a lot of the stocks we covered didn't move much this year. Median returns for the stocks we covered was 3.15%, and average return was 1.06%.

Anyway, we hope you enjoy our year-end review, click play above to listen.

Topics Covered

3:00 minute mark - The Alphies - categories

4:15 - Favorite guest

12:15 - Favorite story

27:00 - Most interesting idea

35:16 - Most surprising stock performance

41:15 - Least surprising stock performance

46:30 - Best performers

49:15 - Listener awards

Thank you for sticking with us on Behind the Idea for 2019 and for the last two years. We've appreciated your support and feedback, even (especially?) the criticism. Have a great finish to 2019 with your investing and in life as a whole!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFIX, DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long SFIX and DELL. Mike is long VAR. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.