Endeavour Silver: Avoid The Laggards

While a few silver miners (SIL) continue to hang out within 10% of 52-week highs, there are a few that have made very little progress despite the push higher in silver (SLV) prices. One of these massive underperformers is Endeavour Silver (EXK), and it currently has a negative year-to-date return despite the 16% return the Silver Miners ETF has enjoyed. The sluggish performance is not surprising, as the company has suspended operations at its El Cubo mine, and the company's mine performance elsewhere is nothing to write home about. Worse, the company has financing obligations of nearly $80 million to bring their Terronera Project into production, and negative earnings per share combined with current working capital are not nearly enough to cover off these costs. Based on this, I see the stock as an Avoid in the sector, regardless of the leverage it may provide to the silver price.

The Silver Miners ETF has enjoyed a mid-double-digit return thus far for 2019, and a few silver producers have provided bountiful returns for shareholders. Unfortunately, every silver miner is not equal, and there are some that are best to avoid at all costs. I would assume that Endeavour Silver was an obvious Avoid candidate, given that it has climbing costs and declining production. Still, the stock has been tattooed with buy recommendations from analysts over the past six months. While it's easy to do a rudimentary analysis and come to the conclusion that a stock is attractive as it's well off of its highs, any basic due diligence on Endeavour Silver would reveal that the company leaves a lot to be desired from an investment standpoint. Let's take a closer look below:

The arguments from the buy-side seem to be that Endeavour Silver is the best way to play a rally in the silver price, as it has the most exposure to silver vs. its peers, at 57% of total revenue coming from silver. While this is true, there's a litany of things to dislike about the company that massively offset this one silver lining. First and foremost, the company continues to see declining silver equivalent production, with production down from 2.6 million ounces in Q4 2017, to 1.7 million ounces in the most recent quarter. This is not an anomaly or a single bad quarter, but production has clearly been trending this way over the past two years.

Based on the recent mine closure at El Cubo due to a depletion in resources, we can expect silver production to fall further below 1.5 million ounces into the first half of 2020. Therefore, we have a silver company that has seen silver-equivalent production nearly halved over a two-year basis, from 2.6 million silver-equivalent ounces per quarter in Q4 2017, to 1.5 million silver-equivalent ounces or less in Q4 2019. Based on this information alone, there's very little to like here. An investor would have to be extremely presumptuous to assume that any miner seeing production decline 40% would be able to grow earnings in this same period. The only way this scenario would work out favorably is if costs were also trending lower but at a more significant pace. Unfortunately, for Endeavour Silver investors, this is not the case.

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see from a cost standpoint in the below chart I've built, all-in sustaining costs per silver ounce are relatively flat since Q4 2016 levels, but trending higher at breakneck speed since Q4 2017. Q4 2017 marked the strongest quarter for the company, with all-in sustaining costs of $12.70, but prices have since shot up to $21.53/oz in the most recent quarter. Notably, this is a 3-year high for costs, and more than 20% above the price of silver currently. Therefore, we have a silver producer with declining production and costs increasing over the past two years. Adding insult to injury, the new mine closure at El Cubo will cost $3.5 - $4.0 million, including final severance payments for all employees. To be polite, there is very little to be excited about here.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, we can at least applaud the company for realizing there was a problem and remedying it, as El Cubo was quickly transitioning from a cash-cow into a money pit. As the below table shows, all-in sustaining costs soared from $9.34/oz in the first nine months of 2018, to $13.65/oz in the first nine months of this year. The nail in the coffin was the most recent quarter, where costs came in at $20.77/oz, and grades dropped from 165 grams per tonne silver to 128 grams per tonne silver. Therefore, while the closure is undoubtedly not ideal for anyone, nor the company's production profile, it had to be done given that there was no point in mining at a loss.

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

However, we cannot discount management decisions on this one. The El Cubo Mine was bought as part of a $250 million deal from AuRico Gold (NYSE:AUQ) in 2012 and managed to lose money over the 7-year mine life. As Inca Kola News points out, total revenue over the mine life under Endeavour Silver was ~$394 million, while the cost of goods sold was $410 million. Therefore, the acquisition was a massive net loss for the company.

(Source: Inca Kola News, Endeavour Silver Data)

If we look at Endeavour's other operations, there's not a lot to write home about here either. Bolanitos continues to have its challenges, with high arsenic in the ore contributing to the elevated costs at the mine. All-in sustaining costs per ounce came in at $22.38 for the first nine months of the year, more than 30% above the current silver spot price of $17.00/oz. In addition, grades are a significant issue. Reserve grades stand at 109 grams per tonne silver and 1.90 grams per tonne gold, but production grades continue to come in between 15% - 30% lower in both categories. Production grades for silver came in at 77.0 grams per tonne in the most recent quarter, with gold grades coming at 1.62 grams per tonne. Between high arsenic content that comes with penalties from their concentrate buyers and substantially lower grades than expected, Bolanitos has been a significant disappointment. Unfortunately, these lower than planned grades are expected to continue for the foreseeable future based on the areas they're currently mining.

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

At the company's other mines, things are mixed from an operational standpoint. Guanacevi's all-in sustaining costs per ounce came in at $24.35 for the first nine months of the year, nearly 40% above current silver spot prices. Silver-equivalent production came in at 1.85 million ounces for the first nine months, up slightly from the 1.78 million silver-equivalent ounces in the same period last year. While the all-in sustaining costs of $24.35/oz were down 9% year-over-year, they're still tracking at exorbitantly high levels relative to metals prices.

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

At El Compas, all-in sustaining costs were exceptional for Q3 2019, coming in at $3.46/oz. This was the company's second quarter of commercial production at El Compas, and high gold grades have helped to contribute to the impressive costs. However, El Compas is only a 1-million ounce silver-equivalent producer, and therefore only contributes about one-sixth of the company's ~7.0 million ounces of silver-equivalent ounce production per year. While the mine will undoubtedly help to drag down consolidated costs if it can continue to perform as it has, it's not enough to make a massive impact.

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

So is there any good news to report? Fortunately, there's one asset that could propel the company from a high-cost producer to a mid-cost producer, but we're awaiting the final Feasibility Study. The company's Terronera Project has the potential to deliver up to 5.0 million ounces of silver equivalent production. Projected all-in sustaining costs are incredible at $1.76 per silver-equivalent ounce or margins of nearly 90% at current metals prices. These low costs are attributed to the high-grade nature of Terronera, with an average silver-equivalent grade of above 390 grams per tonne. However, we're still awaiting the final study, and putting the project into production will require just below $80 million in capital.

Based on the company's current cash balance of $22 million, and higher costs coming due to the El Cubo closure, there's quite a shortfall between the capital required to build the project and the company's available capital currently. While a positive-cash flow producer could put the mine into production using its current operations, Endeavour Silver does not have this luxury, as it has no positive earnings currently. Therefore, we're likely looking at a shortfall of between $30 million to $60 million to put the project into production. The company has been raising capital through its At-Market-Offering [ATM] thus far in 2019 and has sold 8.9 million shares at an average price of $2.17. Given that there's a little less than $9 million left on the ATM, this could continue to put pressure on the stock over the next few months. Given the shortfall to put Terronera into production, construction may be pushed out, or the company will need to raise capital through debt or equity issuance. I would not be surprised if this put a lid on the stock near the $2.60 level over the next nine months.

(Source: Mining.com)

To summarize, Endeavour Silver is a massive laggard from an operational standpoint, and there's very little to be excited about other than the company's El Compas operations. Terronera is a game-changer for the company, but lackluster operations at the company's current mines have not allowed Endeavour to fund Terronera from its current operations. Due to this, more dilution is likely in the cards in 2020, and likely more money drawn down from the company's ATM.

Based on the weak operating metrics, it's no surprise that Endeavour Silver is one of the only silver producers with declining revenues year-over-year, and negative annual earnings per share [EPS] expected for FY-2019. FY-2019 projections are for a net loss of $0.22 per share, with FY-2020 annual EPS estimates forecasting $0.02. While $0.02 in annual EPS is an improvement from the net losses this year, it leaves the company trading at a forward P/E ratio of 100 with some of the worst-performing operations in the industry from a cost standpoint.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at quarterly revenues, we continue to see declines year-over-year, with Q3 2019 revenues down 24% year-over-year to $28.6 million. While Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 estimates are looking like a subtle improvement in this trend, this is the minimum we'd expect with the commodity being sold up over 10% for the year. For comparison, Pan American Silver's (PAAS) quarterly revenues are also shown below. As we can see quite plainly, Endeavour Silver's quarterly revenues have trended down over the past 18 months, while Pan American Silver's revenues continue to hit new highs. From strictly a growth standpoint, it makes zero sense to own Endeavour Silver when the company's peers are performing like this.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

(Source: TC2000.com)

In case the above synopsis has not yielded an obvious conclusion, I see Endeavour Silver as an Avoid in the sector. To argue that the company is a buy due to higher leverage to silver than its peers but ignore the other weight of evidence is ludicrous. While bounces are possible in the stock as we see with all laggards, I would view any 15-20% rallies as selling opportunities. Endeavour Silver remains in a weekly downtrend while quite a few of its peers have broken out, and this leaves the company with a weak investment thesis on a relative basis to other silver producers. For those looking for exposure to the silver price, companies that have positive earnings per share and can fund their growth from operations are much better prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.