Turnaround Tuesday: Bed Bath Might Be The Next GE; We Chart It, Nutanix, Square, Splunk, Amex

We are approaching my 3,150 top, and now it seems like Phase 1 will get approved. I now have no concrete reason why the market may sell off. That means people won't be psychologically prepared for it.

For the last few weeks I've been promoting the idea of riding the rips. I think now that this powerful rally is well accepted the market could favor relative laggards.

As The Rally Continues, The Perceived Laggards Should Pick Up too

Yesterday morning, I had the notion that it might make sense now to look for names that may have been poorly treated by the market. By poorly treated I mean stocks that the market had misread their earnings and under a bit more review would have been found to be innocent.

Take Nutanix (NTNX), they are rocking today after a great report. They say global spending on cloud is up. NTNX has fallen quite a bit over the last year or so. The big problem, actually two problems, is, first, the transition from a hardware-software "go to market" to a purely cloud-based subscription service. As the hardware portion of the sales goes away, it drives down the revenue; however, the software is where all the profit is. The last earnings report also showed some lumpy contract wins which really spooked the bulls. We have seen other young companies that have lumpy sales with delayed contracts. A great example is Arista Networks (ANET), which I am going to leave alone today but I think is a buy too. Let's chart NTNX, and see where it might go...

Source: tradingview.com

I can't believe I am saying this, but with the stock being up 5 points now, from a chart point of view, there is only about 4-5 additional points to the upside. Don't get me wrong, an inverse head and shoulders is very bullish, but it looks like the chart has already sniffed out the rally. If you look at the bottom of the formation which is the "top" of the head, you see that the low was about $17, then if you go up to the neckline, you have about $27ish. If you subtract the bottom from the top, you get 10 points which take us up to $37ish for an interim top. Could NTNX go higher? Of course. But we need more data, an analyst meeting, and new product announcements to take us higher. I think there might be a risk that NTNX falls to the right shoulder near $29ish. Let's wait a few days to decide to get in.

Bed Bath And Beyond Is the star of "Turnaround Tuesday"

The Bed Bath And Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) bull case has elements similar to the emerging recovery of General Electric (NYSE:GE). The new CEO of BBBY who has been fingered as the savior of BBBY is Mark Tritton. Mark was once Chief Merchandising Officer of the resurgent Target (NYSE:TGT). The similarity to Larry Culp, CEO of GE, is striking. Once the CEO of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) and credited with its fantastic growth over many years, it is Culp that is now widely credited with righting GE and putting it on a sustainable path. In the beginning, there was hope but also skepticism that he could get actually make a difference so late in the game. Similarly, Mark Tritton has a big task in front of him, but there seems to be optimism that he is the right man for the job. There have been reports of major and repeated call option buying in this name, meaning that market participants are expecting results pronto. We now have a new upgrade from Bank of America Merrill Lynch with a $20 PT. It promptly popped 5% yesterday and looks like there is more room to run. While BBBY has been improving for a while, it is up about 16% while the overall market is up about 25%. Let's see what the chart says...

Source: tradingview.com

Wow, this is the 2nd negative surprise. The chart is not too exciting looking. Even though BBBY is up like 6% now, it looks like the stock is struggling at this level. I would wait for either the price to fall to the trendline of $13ish or wait for BBBY to break above $15. We seem to be in no man's land.

We recently made note that Square (NYSE:SQ). It broke above a meaningful interim top of $66.37. I stated that since that level was broken significantly, it was likely that SQ was going back to the yearly highs. We aren't there yet, but SQ has been toying with the $69 level this week. Now we have an exciting upgrade from a Macquarie analyst, based on the Square Cash app and its torrid growth justifies a PT of $105! That is pretty close to its all-time high. I have felt for a long time that market participants have not been giving SQ their due. Let's see what the chart says...

Source: tradingview.com

Finally, a bullish chart, what a relief for me since I have been touting SQ for a long time. We see a long-established uptrend (first ascending line), then we have an accelerating uptrend (Second diagonal), and we have a huge gap down that will pull the price up like a magnet. Aside from my own bias, you can look at the chart to decide. I can make a long-winded defense of SQ from the fundamental side. I don't think that payments are the only reason that SQ is an excellent risk. I believe in the narrative that small business is doing much better than what is being tracked by economists. Main Street is doing better than Wall Street. SQ is a fantastic champion of small business, not just about low cost and convenient point-of-sale tools, but its lending business. In any case, the chart agrees and I am relieved. SQ is a BUY

Splunk (SPLK) beat on revenue and earnings in their just-released earnings report; they also raised fiscal year guidance. SPLK is another young company that has had lumpy sales. The fact that they raised guidance goes a long way to reassure investors that have been burned before. It jumped more yesterday when Argus Research pointed to SPLK as an ideal acquisition target. It is a best-of-breed big data tool that can surface machine generated data. SPLK can be used in enterprise application performance to cyber-security, among other uses. Let's look at the chart and see where it could run...

Source: tradingview.com

Clearly, SPLK is breaking out. This means there is no overhead resistance. Hard to figure out where it can go, but the chart pattern seems to have a periodicity of about 18 to 20 points. That would take us to about $158 to $160ish. Argus Research had their PT at $157. This is also the average PT among 39 analysts that cover it. The outlier has a PT of $202. Just beware that SPLK has popped about 18% in just a few days.

American Express (AXP) has been in business news the last few days because it is making big cash rewards to retailers to incentivize them to carry the AMEX card. I applaud the more aggressive stance by the C-Suite of AXP, if not the exact tactic. Based on the strength of Square Cash app, you might think that I would be an AXP bear, but I think there is tremendous room in the Fintech space. I think AXP could raise its profile both at the register and in the stock market. If the Phase One trade deal comes through, then the AMEX card or at least the brand and service could find a more companionable environment in China. Right now they have to be in a joint venture. Phase One is purported to free up the financial sector in China. The chart says:

Source: tradingview.com

You have a nice inverted "head and shoulders". When you count the lowest point of the "head" to the neckline, you get about 8 points. That should get you to the previous high, not that big a pop, but this is not a high beta name. This is more of a slow money situation, but if they do get freed up in China, this could be a runner.

My final name is Home Depot (HD). This name has been on my radar to pull the trigger. Finally, HD has started turning. I think stock market participants unfairly dumped HD. Check out the chart...

Source: tradingview.com

I think HD will offer a chance for alpha now. I don't think it's going to charge back to old highs in a week. I think that if you are looking to find a stock that can work with all aspects of homebuilding - new homes, old homes, sales, renovations - HD offers a 2.5% dividend so it qualifies even for conservative investing as well.

Analyst Corner

Chesapeake Energy (CHK): Scotiabank analyst upgraded from a Sector Perform to an Outperform.

My Take: As you may recall, we observed insider buying after the "Going Concern" filing. I was very tempted to pull the trigger then. So the fact that a known name iBank is upgrading this dicey name has my attention. Who doesn't love an underdog? It's trading for pennies. Obviously, you don't put anywhere near significant money on something like this. If you have bet on football for 100 bucks, then yeah throw a few bucks at this one. I still will have this name on my radar and looking for another confirmation, so for me, it's not a buy yet. I will keep you posted, but I am even more interested.

M&A Still happening

AIG's (NYSE:AIG) Fortitude Re goes to Carlyle and T&D Holdings for $1.8 billion.

StubHub sold to Viagogo by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) for $4 billion.

The bottom line, the real market participants are looking to transact business before the year ends.

IPO Lockup Expiration List

Revolve Group (RVLV) 12/4

CrowdStrike (CRWD) 12/9

Fiverr (FVRR) 12/10

Chewy (CHWY) 12/11

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) 12/17

*Slack (WORK) 12/17

RealReal (REAL) 12/25

My Take: I want you to be cognizant of the fact that these names could come under selling pressure next month. Whether you own them now, or are looking at them from an investment perspective, you should plan around these dates. They don't always fall with the lockup expiration, just be aware.

Hedging

The VIX is under 12; you can create a 12 by 18 call spread with a January expiration for just under $300 per contract. Please don't over-hedge.

If you are a first-timer, don't hedge more than 2-3%. You should also include a put spread on the SPY. At this point, the chatter is that the deal is really happening, so I have no idea what could sell this market. I am at this point working off of the notion that 3,150 is probably the highs for 2019. The way the rally is running, we may just hit 3,200, which was my original top. We are heading for an overbought condition as well. So this is just trading hygiene. The best hedge is cash. Please chip off a few shares of each older position you are in, in your trading account. The goal is building a 25% cash cache minimum.

My Trades

I added to my Anaplan (PLAN), DocuSign (DOCU) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) calls. I spread my Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and DOCU calls. I am looking to go long on the VIX today or at least before the week ends. I swept some cash out of my trading account and bought more GE equity for my investment account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am looking to get long the VIX, but already got long in PLAN, AMD, DOCU. I expressed all my long positions in CALL options