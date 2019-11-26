Charles Schwab And TD Ameritrade: A Marriage Made In Heaven

November 25th was a big day for shareholders in both Charles Schwab (SCHW) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD). News broke, following several days of rumors, that the two companies will merge in an all-stock transaction that will see TD Ameritrade essentially absorbed by its larger rival. This move was looked upon with extreme favor by market participants, which is unusual when a company is taken over. Generally speaking, one player (usually the acquirer) is punished for the premium being paid, but in this rare instance, we saw the market push both higher. This was due to significant projected synergies that, if they come to fruition, will create real upside for all parties involved.

A look at the transaction

The transaction proposed by Charles Schwab and agreed to by TD Ameritrade is fairly straightforward. In short, Charles Schwab will absorb TD Ameritrade in an all-stock deal that initially valued the latter at $26 billion. Shareholders of TD Ameritrade will receive 1.0837 shares of Charles Schwab for each share of TD Ameritrade they currently own. At the time this deal was agreed upon, shares of TD Ameritrade were worth $48.13 apiece, while Charles Schwab was trading for $48.20.

This translates to a price per share of $52.23 for TD Ameritrade for a premium of 8.5%. Though this may not seem like much, it’s actually a premium of about 17% over what TD Ameritrade saw for its 30-day VWAP (volume weighted average price). In response to the move, shares of Charles Schwab jumped 2.3%, while TD Ameritrade jumped 7.6%. After this, there’s still a spread of 3.2% to be gained if Charles Schwab does not see its share price change moving forward. In all, this would translate to an effective buyout price on TD Ameritrade of $28.95 billion.

Following the completion of the deal, shareholders in Charles Schwab will still own a bulk of the combined company. In all, they will control 69% of the business, while shareholders of TD Ameritrade will own the remaining 31%. The largest holder of TD Ameritrade happens to be TD Bank which, right now, owns 43% of the business. This will translate to TD Bank controlling 13% of the combined entity, while all other shareholders of TD Ameritrade will own the remaining 18%.

This deal makes a lot of sense

The beauty of all-stock deals is that synergies are generally pretty easy to realize because there are no offsetting costs (other than integration expenses) that get added to the enterprise in question (like interest expense that is common with debt-fueled deals). Together, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade have a lot to work with in order to create value. Charles Schwab, today, controls $3.8 trillion worth of assets, while TD Ameritrade controls another $1.3 trillion. Together, this comes out to $5.1 trillion in assets on their books. As the image below illustrates, this places it right behind the size of Vanguard, which was $5.7 trillion in assets under management, and still quite far behind the $7.8 trillion that Fidelity has on hand.

Though the businesses are remarkably similar, they are also very different from one another. Despite the difference in asset size, TD Ameritrade has a history of working more with smaller clients who trade more actively. Every active trading day, its 12 million account users make 1.096 million trades. This compares to the 769 thousand trades made by the 12.1 million account holders under Charles Schwab. Relative to size, TD Ameritrade also engages more with RIAs (Registered Investment Advisors). According to the presentation released by Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade provides services to more than 7,000 RIAs. Charles Schwab, by comparison, is only marginally larger with over 7,500 RIAs under its belt.

The exposure to RIAs is one of multiple reasons provided by the management team at Charles Schwab behind the transaction. In addition, the company cited the investor education tools, as well as TD Ameritrade’s trading platform that is used by active traders, as reasons for its decision to absorb the company. These things, combined with the awesome scale both companies already command, will help to generate significant synergies over time.

In all, Charles Schwab believes that absorbing TD Ameritrade will allow it to realize tremendous proceeds over time. The company believes that by the end of the third year following closing, it can generate annual run-rate synergies of between $3.5 billion and $4 billion. To put this in perspective, these synergies represent about 60% to 65% of TD Ameritrade’s expense base, and it should easily offset the decision by both firms to no longer charge commissions on many of their trades.

Of the synergies created, management expects that between $1.8 billion and $2 billion will be in the form of expense synergies. Though this may seem hard to imagine, the company is planning to reduce its workforce (Charles Schwab has 19,800 employees to TD Ameritrade’s 10,000) and to optimize its geographical footprint (fancy wording for cutting out duplicate offices). The company also expects some of these savings to relate to technology and marketing, likely optimizing the first across two companies and seeing a net reduction in the second compared to having two standalone companies.

While expense-related synergies will be significant, the company also expects to see between $1.5 billion and $2.2 billion in annual run-rate synergies by the end of year three as well. This will come from the aforementioned disparities between the two firms and how management will try to optimize them across their combined user base. All of these synergies combined, though, will not be cheap. According to management, the firm will need to spend about $1.6 billion in integration costs over the next three years to make these costs fall permanently. Thankfully, though, the benefits will begin to accrue immediately. In the first full year following the combination of the firm, Charles Schwab expects for the cash EPS (earnings per share) of the firm to grow by the single digits in Year 1. By Year 3, cash EPS will have expanded by between 15% and 20%, while GAAP EPS will have grown by between 10% and 15%.

Another reason for the time needed to realize these synergies relates to an agreement that is currently in place. Right now, TD Ameritrade sees a significant amount of its IDAs (Insured Deposit Accounts) go through a cash sweep (and some go through non-sweep deposit accounts) with TD Bank. The company pays to TD Bank a fee of 25 basis points (or 0.25%) on these deposits. As part of this merger, TD Bank has agreed (under a 10-year contract) to cut this fee to 0.15% starting in 2021, plus every year Charles Schwab will be able to reduce the amount held by TD Bank by $10 billion, subject to an annual minimum of $50 billion. This setup allows Charles Schwab to save money on its IDAs, plus it will result in the company being able to probably save even more by allocating those proceeds toward its own banks. No estimate has been provided as to how much of the synergies will come from this revised agreement, but it’s safe to say that it will be significant.

Takeaway

Right now, investors in Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade should be happy with the management teams of both firms. It is true that TD Ameritrade is being absorbed by Charles Schwab, so shareholders are losing control of the business, but even if half of the proposed synergies come to be realized, the benefit for all parties involved will be material. The market, judging by the share price movement of both entities, appears to agree with me, and I would be surprised if the market doesn’t continue to reward investors in both entities in the long run as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.