Assessing If Lower Lows Are On The Cards For Banco Bradesco

When evaluating any stock, we always like to go to the long-term charts. Why? Well, although being contrarians on many occasions, long-term charts give us a perspective on how the respective company has been doing which we simply cannot ascertain from the weekly and daily charts. Suffice it to say, there is a huge amount of knowledge at our disposal by consulting the long-term charts which can give us insights on where we believe the stock will trade going forward. One of the core aspects of the technical analysis approach is that history repeats itself. Therefore, from this standpoint, let's look at Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) (which just recently reported earnings) and see how its long range chart leads into how shares have been trading this year.

At present, Banco Bradesco S.A. trades with an earnings multiple of 11.3. The bank has generated 88,791 BRL Million in sales over the past 4 quarters. In fact, its sales have grown by more than 10% per year on average over the past 3 years. Although revenues are expected to fall this year, they are expected to rebound strongly next year by almost 11%.

When we go to the long-term chart, the most glaring piece of information is the strong resistance just below $10 a share. Price attempted to break above this resistance point on multiple occasions this year but failed. Remember the longer support or resistance points are in motion, the more significant they become. It appears now that the temporary higher price which we had above resistance this year was, in fact, a false breakout and may have caught some traders/investors by surprise.

Furthermore, we have a divergence on the monthly MACD, a crossover and the histogram has crossed over into bearish territory. Again, we take monthly signals in this indicator to be much more significant than daily signals for example. The beauty of the MACD signal is that it is a combination of momentum and trend. Let's see if these bearish long-term signals are being confirmed on the daily chart.

As the daily chart illustrates below, we definitely have the possibility of an inverse head and shoulders pattern being played out at present. We state this because:

We have a previous uptrend (From September 2018) We have our left shoulder (March high) on elevated volume Then, we have our rally to our head (July High) on lighter volume Then, we have our decline which moves below our March shoulder Our final shoulder takes place in late October The final piece of this pattern would be a convincing close below the neck-line (down-trending red trend-line) The price target would be somewhere close to the September lows of last year.

Consensus is pretty bullish on this stock as the average price earmarked for Banco Bradesco is well over $10 a share. The reasons are numerous. Earnings growth over the next five years is expected to significantly outperform the past 5 years. Strong loan book growth could easily see the bank achieve its optimistic targets going forward.

Costs though have been an issue this year which the bank is trying to get a handle on. Earnings have remained buoyant up until now, but it will be interesting to see how this plays out in upcoming quarters. This is the beauty of just trading the charts. We have no interest in trading this stock unless that neckline is breached convincingly to the downside. Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental which could affect the share price has already been reflected in the technical chart. Therefore, let's see how the stock trades over the next month or so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.