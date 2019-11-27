Boeing Suffers 737 MAX Cancellations

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends, and we will have detailed insights into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

Source: The Boeing Company

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of October. You can read the September report here.

What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics. Starting in 2019, Boeing has decided to fully recognize the costs and revenues for military derivatives such as the Boeing P-8A Poseidon (based on the Boeing 737) and the Boeing KC-46A (based on the Boeing 767) in the Boeing Defense, Space, and Security segment rather than a partial recognition in the defense arm and a partial recognition in the commercial airplanes arm. We think this gives more clarity on Boeing's commercial airplanes business but will continue to add orders and deliveries for military derivatives fully valued in our monthly overview as it gives us a somewhat broader insight in order and delivery values. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we also have started putting a value on the cancellations and closely track cancellations and order reveals per customer.

Orders in October

Figure 1: Orders Boeing October 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the month, Boeing received a total of 29 orders valued at $3.6B after discounts:

Lufthansa (DLKAF) ordered two Boeing 777Fs.

Air Lease Corporation ordered five Boeing 787-9s.

An unidentified customer disclosed as Biman Bangladesh Airlines during the Dubai Airshow, ordered two Boeing 787-9s.

A second unidentified customer ordered one Boeing 737 MAX.

The following changes in the order book took place in October:

Turkmenistan Airlines cancelled its order for three Boeing 737 MAX 7s.

An unidentified customer cancelled its order (but also re-ordered an airframe during the month).

Air Lease Corporation converted orders for 15 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and will take five Boeing 787-9s instead.

Saudia was disclosed as the customer for one Boeing 787-10.

Air Tanzania was disclosed as the customer for one Boeing 787-8.

Boeing Capital Corporation cancelled orders for two Boeing 787-9s, but these orders were likely taken up by an unidentified customer during the month.

During the month we saw weak order inflow. The orders for the Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 MAX were either order conversions or order transfers leaving the order from Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) as the only “real” order.

Year-over-year gross order inflow decreased by eight units to 18 units. The three- and five-year averages for October are 55 and 46 net sales, respectively. For October, the net order inflow was -11 units. What we are seeing is that the order inflow was far below the three- and five-year average. We are seeing that Boeing’s ability to book orders has been dented because at this point booking sales is not the company’s utmost priority, and for airlines, there's no reason to finalize orders at this stage. Cancellations including ASC 606 adjustments increased by 21 units to 275 units driven by Air Lease Corporation (ALC) converting part of its Boeing 737 MAX order.

If we look at the data for the first 10 months of 2019 and compare it to the previous year, we observed that Boeing's order tally is now negative for the year at -95 units, down from -84 in the previous month, indicating that there were more cancellations than orders while last year Boeing still had 642 net orders. This significant decline in net orders and order activity is driven by Boeing customer Jet Airways ceasing operations, the Aeroflot cancellation and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis while customers currently are not feeling to urge to finalize business with Boeing.

Deliveries in October

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing October 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Boeing has set a delivery target of 895-905 units. In December 2018, AeroAnalysis set a 2019 delivery estimate of 891 units, including tanker deliveries, and up to 917 at the high end, the midpoint is at 904 deliveries. These numbers were reasonably close to Boeing's guidance prior to the jet maker pulling its full-year guidance in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX jet.

In October, the company delivered 20 aircraft, a decrease of six units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered one Boeing 737s, clearly below the production rate as Boeing is running low on Boeing 737NGs backlog and cannot deliver the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 747 during the month.

Boeing delivered three Boeing 767s during the month, two freighters and one tankers.

Boeing delivered three Boeing 777s, two Boeing 777 Freighters and one Boeing 777-300ER falling short of the production rate after a strong September delivery volume (to end the quarter on a strong note).

Boeing delivered 12 Boeing 787s, two -8s, 6 -9s and four -10s, which is lower than the production rate of 14 aircraft per month.

Deliveries were down by six units in October. The delivery numbers continue to be impacted by the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and that's to continue well into late 2019 and probably early 2020. What we are seeing is the delivery profile of a company that's facing incredibly big pressure at the moment. We’re actually seeing what Boeing’s delivery figures look like when the company has no single aisle product. On top of that we are seeing that Boeing seems to be experiencing challenges delivering aircraft in line with the loading and roll-out rates of the Dreamliner program.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2019, Boeing expected book-to-bill in the one-to-one range. Obviously, shareholders are hoping to see Boeing having a book-to-bill ratio of one or higher for the full year. With the recent problems with the MAX, we no longer are expecting a strong order year for Boeing.

Looking at the monthly book-to-bill ratios does not say a lot, but you have to start somewhere. In October, Boeing booked 10 gross orders while delivering 20 aircraft, indicating a book-to-bill ratio of 0.5. In terms of value, this ratio also was 0.5.

For the first 10 months, we are looking at a gross book-to-bill of 0.56 and 0.69 in terms of value. The net figures, however, also reflect the big cancellation that the jet maker had to add to its books: -0.3 when looking at the units and 0.21 when looking at the value. This indicates that the negative order inflow was around 30% of the number of aircraft delivered and on a net basis the value additions to the order book are small relative to the delivery value of the aircraft.

Conclusion

October was another slow month for Boeing, which is the “new normal” for Boeing. For good reason, the deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX were halted in March and this has been visible in the delivery profile since March.

At the start of the year, expectations were high for Boeing regarding order inflow and deliveries. All of that is gone now and Boeing is in crisis mode, where orders and deliveries only matter to a certain degree and rebuilding trust in Boeing, its people and products has the highest priority.

We’re expecting that this type of order overviews with a low order inflow and delivery profile will continue as long as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded. With that in mind, we already can conclude that even if Boeing starts deliveries later this year, which is no given, 2019 will be a bad year for Boeing - a self-inflicted bad year.

One key takeaway, however, is that the huge fall out in the order book that many were expecting after the Boeing 737 MAX has not (yet) happened. We are seeing some relatively small orders falling out of the books and some conversions from the MAX to the Dreamliner, but that's about it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.