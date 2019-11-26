Bed Bath & Beyond: Significant Upside Ahead

Investment Overview

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is a company in the midst of transformation. It plans to close its traditional stores and replace these stores with ones that are lean and visually-appealing. If successful, this plan will improve cost structure and efficiency, leading to higher free cash flows that could be used to invest in retail channels and return cash to shareholders.

The current share price reflects market pessimism with expectations that the company will go bust. With comfortable cash reserves and continued turnaround efforts, accumulating BBBY shares at these levels offers a significant upside opportunity with limited downside.

Bed Bath & Beyond Woes Are Self-Inflicted…

Despite the narrative of an apocalyptic scenario in the retail industry, the furnishing segment is bucking the trend. While there are obvious headwinds, the US home furnishing markets appear fine and will likely remain so in the foreseeable future – with expectations that sales value will reach $79.4 billion by 2024, or CAGR of 6.4%.

For an iconic brand like Bed Bath & Beyond in the home furnishing segment, it is surprising to see market share erosion, impacting its operating margins and net profit figures. While the company managed to report relatively stable sales from $11.9 billion in 2014 to $12.03 billion in 2018, operating profit margins pressures (from 13.1% to 3.5%) have impacted its (adjusted) net profits, dwindling from $957 million in 2015 to $275 million in 2019.

The factors that have driven in the company’s underperformance are as follows:

BBBY’s chains have fallen behind other retailers who have expanded their home goods presence with a new line-up of direct to consumer online brands. Big box retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) have moved into home furnishing private label brands, while Wayfair (NYSE:W) has spent massive advertising to strengthen its brand equity.

The company’s pricing strategy is perplexing. Despite the reduction in lower prices, BBBY is still more expensive than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) on similar items.

Its outdated store design is an unpleasant sight to a discriminating shopper. In a Business Insider article, the company still employs the strategy of cramming as much product as possible – leaving shopping hard and turning off most consumers. While the company’s main advantage in the past was its vast choices of home furnishings, this was chipped away by the ease of ordering these products online from Amazon and Wayfair.

Activist hedge funds accused the founding family of channeling the company’s resources to enrich themselves. These hedge funds highlighted the company’s questionable acquisitions of buybuy BABY ($67 million) and Chef Central ($1 million) and excessive executive compensation.

…But A Turnaround is Plausible

It is easy to dismiss that the turnaround efforts will be a dismal failure with the recent 2Q 2019 financial results. 2Q 2019 net revenues reached $2.7 billion, a 7.3% year-on-year decline – driven by the continued decline in comps, resulting in earlier decision to limit coupon usage, eliminate product SKUs and limit order quantities. Gross margins have also declined from 34.3% in 2018 to 30.5% in 2019, implying that the company is still struggling to find the right pricing strategy and balance between sales and margins. On an adjusted basis (ex-severance costs and inventory write-down), diluted earnings per share are at $0.34, a decline of 10.5% from the prior year.

The company is in the midst of transition, lacking in notable progress. On the operational side, a key driver to improving its top-line growth is to speed up the closure of unprofitable stores with its Next Generation Lab Stores. It plans to close at least 40 unprofitable stores to shift its focus to open 15 test lab stores. Based on its current Next Generation Lab Stores, its customer experience seems better with an enhanced visual presentation on home décor, health and beauty care, and food & beverage, along with reduced inventory to optimize floor space and create a cleaner and more open space. While there are no formal data on store performance, these stores are performing at a mid-single percentage rate better than the standard BBBY stores. Another source of stabilizing its revenues is to improve BBBY’s omnichannel experience and private label merchandise. The omnichannel approach to retail will allow the company to be easily available to various customers, while private label brands could boost customer loyalty in the long run.

On the other hand, cost benefits could take some time to materialize. In its recent 2Q 2019 financial results, there is noticeable progress in cost reductions with the decline in incremental overhead costs. While these are low hanging fruits to cut, the majority of cost savings will be through efficiencies from optimizing various stores and supply chain processes. For instance, improving its inventory turnover alone from 2.96X to 3.5X could bring in cash flows of around $500 million. Also, activist investors believe that liquidating non-core assets, including Cost Plus World Market, Christmas Tree Shops, Personalization Mall, and buybuy BABY, could also generate an estimated $1.4 billion in cash.

Retail turnarounds are hard to pull off and the road for BBBY seems like an uphill one. The bright spot is the recent appointment of Target’s former Merchandising Chief Mark Tritton as the company’s CEO. Mr. Tritton should be the guy who will revitalize BBBY’s store network and trim down the bloated cost structure following his successful run at Target.

Meanwhile, the most significant risk that the company faces is intense competition from online players which have passed their scale and cost advantages to its customers. Another risk is the slowdown in the improvement in the real estate market, reflective of the increased home inventories for sale or slower growth in new and used home prices.

Betting on Zero

The market has discounted a high probability of the company’s demise with the shares trading at 40% off its 2-year peak levels and valued at 0.8X book value implying that the market is writing-off the value of its ongoing business.

Despite an underwhelming financial performance, the company has considerable financial flexibility with virtually no liquidity risk in the near-term. As of August 2019, BBBY has cash reserves of $984 million, with no bank debt maturities for the next 5 years. This will ultimately give the company ample time to execute its turnaround strategy without dealing with its creditors.

Going forward, sales are expected to be flat over the next 2 years as management tries to close traditional BBBY shops and replace it with test lab stores. However, the cost-efficiency initiatives should trickle down to higher free cash flows in the future – from current FCF of $593 million to historical levels of $770 million. Below chart shows BBBY's FCF generation:

Source: Morningstar

That said, I believe that the fair value of BBBY shares is at $28 per share using the company’s 3-year historical cash flow multiples of 4.7X (below the average 15.04X cash flow multiple of home improvement retailers) on estimated free cash flow per share of $5.96, or an upside of 124% from current price levels.

The potential catalysts to unlock BBBY’s value are as follows:

Accelerated implementation of its cost initiatives in the short term which should free up more cash flows. These cash flows could be utilized to invest in new stores or retail channels, as well as repurchase shares in the market or paying more dividends.

Divestitures of non-core assets. Based on activist group estimates, these assets are estimated to be around $1.4 billion, equivalent to almost BBBY’s market cap.

Strategic Alternative. With the presence of an activist investor group composed of Legion Partners, Macellum Capital Management, and Ancora Advisors, the company could explore the possibility of selling the company.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BBBY’s path to long-term sustainable profitability remains uncertain following the abysmal company’s execution in the past. With the right guy at the helm, there is a high probability of a successful turnaround. While the market is betting for the company’s demise, its strong financial flexibility and improving cash flow generation from turnaround efforts will make such a scenario unlikely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.