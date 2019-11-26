Kirkland Lake: Every Cloud Has A Silver Lining

The stock is now depressed, and it is not easy to see the silver lining when you are disappointed.

However, the situation is changing. Kirkland Lake Gold announced it would buy the Canadian miner Detour Gold in an all-stock deal worth $3.68 billion.

Kirkland Lake Gold has been an impressive gold miner, and shareholders were quite happy with the results until now.

A Conflicting Interest: Owning the company versus controlling it

The Toronto-based Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is possibly the most compelling mid-tier gold miner that we can find in the gold industry. Some will call the miner an incredible growth stock, and it is easy to see why this gold miner is considered so unusual when we look deeper at the third-quarter results that I have analyzed recently. I recommend reading my article here.

In the third quarter of 2019, the company managed to produce a record of $181.3 million in free cash flow with revenues of $381.43 million from only three producing mines (see graph below)

and has accumulated an incredible cash position of $615.78 million.

Tony Makuch, the CFO, said in the conference call:

with strong financial results and a growing cash and cash position, we are continuing to increase the amount of capital we return to shareholders. We announced that a 50% increase in the common share dividend to $0.06 per share effective to Q4 2019 dividend payment.

So far, Kirkland Lake Gold has been an excellent investment, with a proper management discipline, attractive and straightforward production strategy, and careful planning. The engine was tuned perfectly and was running on four cylinders, so it seems.

However, it is precisely at this sensitive time that shareholders must be ultra-careful and scrutinize their investment like a hawk. Often, greed and credulity blind many and prevent them from acting decisively even if, deep inside, their alarm clock has been ringing "wake up" for a while.

The central issue always lies in this fundamental principle that seems often overlooked until it bites you in the rear:

The company is owned by the shareholders… The ownership of the company lies with them. However, the control of the company lies with the directors. The possibility of conflict comes up due to conflicting interests between those who own the company and those who control it.

It is the point that I wanted to make here. When the interest of the company and the financial interests of its shareholders are colliding head-on. Unfortunately, in some circumstances, the directors who control the company are acting directly against the benefit of the ordinary shareholders who own it.

It cannot be more accurate when it comes to an acquisition/merger, like the one that I describe below. Look at this beautiful cornerstone acquisition and what happened to Kirkland Lake Gold versus Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) based on the 6-month chart.

Only, on some rare occasions, the new company which emerges from the deal is praised by the market. It was the case of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) merging with Randgold that I commented here.

On November 25, 2019, Kirkland Lake Gold announced the merger of the company with Detour Gold.

We learned that "under the terms of the Transaction, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Detour Gold will be exchanged at a ratio of 0.4343 of a Kirkland Lake Gold common share for each Detour Gold common share."

After completion, existing Kirkland Lake Gold and Detour Gold shareholders will own approximately 73% and 27% of the pro forma company, respectively.

The implied equity value of the transaction is equal to approximately US$3.68 billion (based on $0.751154 for 1 Can$).

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

In my opinion, Kirkland Lake Gold's shareholders are not the least interested in the technical mining aspect of this merger. Not even the financial details like free cash flow combined and combined revenues. They have already voted with their feet. Seriously, why would they be interested? It is not their business.

We could explain all the benefits and synergies that this merger is expected to deliver and yet. What is the fundamental shareholders' incentive from this game of accumulating assets and showing expansion and reserves?

It is the bedrock of investing that we are again facing here, and the only issue that makes sense for us. It is called Return On Investment, the ROI, which measures the amount of return on a particular investment, relative to the investment's cost.

The rest is meaningful only at the control level, as I explained earlier.

It is a zero-sum game between control and passive ownership. Shareholders are rarely on the winner's side. John von Neumann and Oskar Morgenstern, the creators of this theory, could elaborate on this situation.

When I look at what the company achieved so far, I have a sense of wasted opportunity and a lack of careful planning. It is the same issue that I raised a while back when I commented on the Newmont Goldcorp merger, which is still biting Newmont, as I have explained recently here.

However, the new company presents a robust outlook. It will produce an excellent free cash flow that is estimated at around ~686 million in 2019 and reaching $816 million in 2021, with pre-tax synergies of a range between $75 million to $100 million annually. I am assuming the price of gold around $1,400 - $1,450 per ounce. In this case, the new company is likely to profit from the merger down the road.

However, it is too early to have a clear view of the long-term effect of this merger, and it is better to focus on the short term now.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

KL experienced yesterday a massive breakout of its line resistance after the news of the merger was announced. The stock tumbled and closed at $39.44.

It is still early to describe a convincing new trading pattern here. However, what we can do is, find a plausible technical explanation that justifies why KL slide stopped yesterday at ~$39.50 and if it is likely to continue further.

What we find is that $38.50 is long-term support of an ascending channel pattern starting on April 1st and hopefully should be strong enough to hold. Assuming that my interpretation is somewhat correct, the new line resistance could be the blue line (ex-support), indicating ~$43.00-44.00.

The short-term strategy is to carefully accumulate below $38.50, assuming that the support is effectively holding. If not, the next support is $33.25 - $34.50, at which point buying and accumulating KL could be considered as an excellent opportunity. Conversely, I recommend selling if the KL reaches $43.50 and up.

The price of gold will be an important factor, and we should all watch it like a hawk.

