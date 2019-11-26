Vista Gold: Digging Into The Updated Feasibility Study

Vista Gold Corporation (VGZ) released its updated Preliminary Feasibility Study last month for their Mt. Todd Gold Project in Northern Territory, Australia, and there were quite a few improvements. The After-Tax NPV (5%) improved from $679 million to $823 million using a $1,350/oz gold price, and gold recovery rate improved by 610 basis points to 91.9%. While these are positive developments, the elephant in the room continues to be the massive capex bill required to put the project into production. At a current estimated initial capital cost of $826 million, this is nearly 15x the current market capitalization of Vista Gold. Based on this, there is no way the company can take on debt or dilute itself in order to fund this project on its own. Given that the only hope to see the project through to production is a partner, I see the company as stuck between a rock and a hard place here. Ultimately, Vista Gold remains a high-risk, high-reward way to play the precious metals space, with leverage in both directions to the price of gold.

(Source: MTTodd.Com.Au)

Vista Gold saw an exceptional 90% return from its May low to its August highs, thanks to a rising gold price, and anticipation surrounding the company's updated PFS, which has now been released. Unfortunately, it's now given back nearly 80% of that gain, falling 45% with only a 7% drop in the price of gold. Many market participants seem to forget that leverage works in both ways for optionality plays, and the leverage to the downside is much less enjoyable. The good news is that unlike some optionality plays, Vista Gold has a project in a tier-1 jurisdiction, and has managed to maintain a very tight share structure during its development stage. With only 101 million shares outstanding, the company's current market capitalization is ~$61 million, and this is only a fraction of the current Post-Tax NPV (5%) for their flagship Mt. Todd Project. The bad news is that putting the project into production is not going to be an easy task. Therefore, it's not surprising that the company is being valued at $10/oz, or a P/NAV of roughly 0.07x. Let's take a closer look at the Preliminary Feasibility Study below:

As we can see from the below table, the updated Feasibility Study has seen much-improved economics, thanks to a higher gold recovery rate, and a slightly higher gold price used for the study ($1,350/oz vs. $1,300/oz). The significant bump in gold recovery rates is a very positive sign, as anything under 90% is generally pretty underwhelming, even for a massive open-pit gold deposit. To put this in context, Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) has seen average gold recoveries of 90.5% over the past six quarters. Moving to the Post-Tax NPV (5%), this figure also improved substantially, an increase of $144 million from the prior study. This has improved the internal rate of return [IRR] on the project by nearly 300 basis points, from 20.5%, up to 23.4%. This IRR translates to a payback period on the project of 35 months, or just under three years.

(Source: Company Filings)

As for projected production and costs, they remained roughly the same, but with a slight bump in annual production. The average annual production over the mine life is 413,000 ounces, up from 381,000 ounces, and all-in sustaining costs are relatively flat at $746/oz, up from $745/oz. All of these metrics are exceptional, especially for a project of this size. The issue, however, is that the capital cost to put Mt. Todd into production has remained relatively static. Initial capital costs for the project currently stand at $826 million, down less than 2% from the $839 million in the 2018 study. There is absolutely no way that the company can hope to fund even half of this on their own through dilution or debt, and it's unlikely any financier is willing to fork over $500 million or more to a company with a market capitalization of less than $100 million. Based on this, any hopes of seeing Mt. Todd head into production is in the hands of a major gold company swooping in to fund the majority.

It is worth noting that the project has high sensitivity to a rising gold price, with the Post-Tax NPV (5%) improving to $927.4 million and an IRR of 25%, using a $1,400/oz gold price. Given that this is roughly a 5% discount to the current gold price, I believe this is a fair base case to use for the project. However, an extra $90 million added to the Post-Tax NPV (5%) does not solve the problem of coming up with $830 million to build the project. To put this gargantuan figure in perspective, this is well below the $1.15 billion Iamgold (IAG) needs to put its Cote Lake deposit into production, and just below the $970 million Midas Gold (OTCQX:MDRPF) needs to put its Stibnite Project in Idaho into production. However, it's nearly 10% above the $789 million capex that was required to put Canadian Malartic into production, a 500,000 plus ounce annual producer.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the massive capex bill for Mt. Todd is not a deal-breaker, it is quite a bit higher than most majors are interested in currently. The major gold miners as a whole have been punished in the past for capital-intensive projects without exceptional economics, and most takeovers in the past five years have been for companies that required low capital intensity to go into production. For example, the Kaminak (OTCPK:KMKGF) acquisition by Goldcorp (GG) envisioned a mine life with an annual production of roughly 200,000 ounces but at a more reasonable capex of ~$320 million. Meanwhile, the Mariana Resources (OTC:MRLDF) acquisition by Sandstorm Gold (SAND) also came with a modest capex of only $261 million, but with a Post-Tax NPV (5%) of over $1 billion. Therefore, while Mt. Todd is an incredible deposit with over 5 million ounces of gold in the Proven & Probable categories, it's a headache from a financial standpoint to get into production.

(Source: Company Website)

Vista Gold has provided the above slide, which shows that capex per produced ounce is much more reasonable than New Gold's (NGD) Blackwater Deposit, Midas Gold's Yellow Pine Deposit, and Iamgold's Cote Lake Deposit. Still, these are conveniently chosen as the three of the highest capital projects in the industry. Therefore, any project is going to look good when stacked up against these three. Based on this, I see Vista Gold as similar to Falco Resources (OTCPK:FPRGF), Midas Gold, and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEMKT:THM). These three peers have great projects, in tier-1 jurisdictions, but satisfactory share price performance, and less than $20/oz valuations on their resources. The reason for these heavily discounted valuations per ounce is that all of these projects need a hail-Mary to head into production. As the below chart shows, these optionality plays have performed in line with the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) for the most part, but with higher volatility, and higher risk. I see no point in taking on higher risk, and added volatility in one's portfolio, if one can achieve the same returns with lower volatility, and less company-specific risk.

A summary of performance is below since January 2016:

Gold Juniors Index: 120%

Vista Gold: 115%

International Tower Hill Mines: 130%

Midas Gold: 64%

Falco Resources: (-) 15%

(Source: TC2000.com)

The other risk which Vista Gold has to deal with is the added royalty tax that came into effect in July of this year. Warren Pearce of the Association of Mining & Exploration Companies [AMEC] called the new royalty tax "an absolute disaster for the Northern Territory economy." His hopes that the new royalty tax would not come to fruition were crushed earlier this year, with the royalty tax going ahead as planned. Under the terms of the royalty tax, the only exempt companies are small-scale miners where their annual gross production revenue is less than $500,000. With a gold price of $1,400/oz, this is referring to producers of under 15,000 ounces per year, and certainly not a potential 400,000-ounce producer like Vista Gold's Mt. Todd Project would be.

(Source: Treasury.NT.GOV.AU)

The royalty tax that's now in effect is not quite as horrific as Mr. Pearce paints it out to be, but it certainly isn't very business-friendly either. The royalty in most cases equals out to 1% in the first year, 2% for the second year, and 2.5% for every year after that. Most development companies are reluctant to give up a 2% NSR on their project even if it means avoiding dilution or taking on debt. Therefore, an average royalty of 2.5% is quite hefty. This is something that most other optionality plays do not have to deal with, and certainly is a minor negative for the Mt. Todd Project.

(Source: Company Filings)

Based on Vista Gold's current cash balance and short-term investments of roughly $3 million, there is no need for the company to dilute, so the company can sit tight and wait for a partner. Also, the company has a plant & equipment which it's exploring a sale for, which could generate up to $10 million in cash. This asset is currently on the balance sheet with a value of $5.6 million but has a replacement value of close to $15 million. This is good news for the company as well, as there's a reason to believe they should be able to avoid dilution for 18 months or longer based on current and expected cash reserves. Unfortunately, this does not fix their bigger problem, which is securing financing for Mt. Todd.

In summary, I see Vista Gold as a high-risk and high-reward play as there's no real path forward for the company without help from a gold major, or a major financier. While quite a few companies have made acquisitions over the past five years for projects in the $150 million - $400 million capex range, extremely capital intensive projects like Mt. Todd are not the norm, and high-risk, even for gold majors. For this reason, I see much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector, with many gold majors having strong earnings growth, paying dividends, and some even buying back shares. The updated Feasibility Study is an improvement on almost every metric but is underwhelming in the one category that counts: initial capital costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.