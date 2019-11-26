Global Ship Lease: A New 8.00% Baby Bond IPO From This Shipping Company

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest baby bond issued by Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Global Ship Lease Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.1M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $27.5M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Global Ship Lease Inc. 8.00% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 (NASDAQ: GSLD) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 8.00%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 12/31/2021 and is maturing on 12/31/2024. The company has included some special optional redemption clauses depending on when the call occurs if such early call occurs before maturity:

- in the period between 12/31/2021 and 12/31/2022, GSL has the option to redeem the newly issued notes at a price of $25.50,

- in the period between 12/31/2022 and 12/31/2023 - at the price of $25.25,

- in the period between 12/31/2023 until maturity - at the price equal to 100% of the principal amount ($25.00).

GSLD is currently trading close to its par value at a price of $25.09 and has an 8.69% Yield-to-Call and a 7.91% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 7.24% and 6.59%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Global Ship Lease (GSL) is a containership lessor, publicly traded since 15th August 2008 on the New York Stock Exchange - ticker: GSL. We are a Marshall Islands Corporation with administrative offices in London. We own a fleet of high quality, well-maintained containerships that are leased out under fixed-rate time charters. On October 29, 2018, Global Ship Lease announced a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers in a stock-for-stock transaction that will double the size of the Company’s fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships and increase the asset base to over $1.2 billion on a charter-adjusted basis, while introducing latest-generation vessel designs, reducing the fleet age, diversifying the charterer portfolio, and reducing leverage. For additional details, see the press release issued on Oct. 29, 2018.

Source: Company's website | Investor Relations

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, GSL:

Source: Tradingview.com

We are not currently paying dividends on our common shares. Subject to the limitations contained in our secured term loan, the indenture governing our 2022 notes and other contractual obligations, we may resume the distribution of a portion of our cash flow to our shareholders, while retaining the remaining cash flow for costs such as drydockings, reinvestment in our business, funding vessel or fleet acquisitions, making debt repayments and for other purposes, as determined by our board of directors. The timing and amount of any dividends declared will depend on, among other things ('A') our results of operations, financial condition, cash flow and cash requirements, ('B') our liquidity, including our ability to obtain debt and equity financing on acceptable terms as contemplated by our vessel acquisition strategy, ('C') restrictive covenants in our existing and future debt instruments and ('D') provisions of Marshall Islands law. The declaration and payment of dividends is also subject at all times to the discretion of our board of directors.

Source: Company's 20-F Filing | Annual and transition report of foreign private issuers

In addition, the company's market capitalization is around $133M, which makes GSL one of the smallest 'Shipping' companies (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Global Ship Lease, Inc.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, GSL had a total debt of $870M, and with the newly issued GSLD, the total debt of the company becomes $897M, that are senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Market Cap ratio at 6.74, which is very unsatisfactory from the bondholder's point of view, meaning the company is highly leveraged and there is very limited market capitalization coverage.

Furthermore, from the income statement, we can see the company reported a loss in the past 5 years, $44M in 2014, $48M in 2015, $44M in 2016, $59M in 2017, and $47M in 2018. The total loss for the last 5 consecutive years is at $242M.

The Global Ship Lease Family

GSL has one outstanding preferred stock, Global Ship Lease, Inc., 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (GSL.PB):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

GSL-B pays a fixed qualified dividend at a rate of 8.75%. It is also not rated by Standard & Poor's and is currently anytime callable. At this point, with a market price of $25.25. GSL-B has an 8.66% Current Yield (its Yield-to-Worst) and a YTC of 15.97% (mainly because of it is trading post its call date and the potential call will occur in a month). If we have to compare the two issues, despite they have different characteristics, the 7.91% Yield-to-Maturity for 5 years holding of GSLD seem a lot more attractive than the 8.66% Current Yield of GSL-B, as the baby bond is standing higher in the capital structure and the preferred stock may be subject to dividend suspension.

Furthermore, there is one corporate bond issued by the company:

Source: FINRA | GSL4556595

GSL4556595, as it is the FINRA ticker, is senior secure corporate notes. In other words, they stand first in line in the capital structure. GSL4556595 is rated a 'B' by Standard & Poor's and it is maturing on 11/15/2022, 2 years earlier from GSLD. With the current price of $104.50, it has a Yield-to-Maturity of 7.40%. When compared to the 7.91% Yield-to-Maturity of the newly issued baby bond, we can see a spread of 0.50% between the two securities, which seems too insignificant to justify the difference in the risk premium of the two securities. If I have to choose one of the GSL's outstanding securities, I would definitely go with the secured notes, as they stand the highest in the event of liquidation, have a short term to maturity, and the preferred stock and the baby bond returns are not enough to cover the higher risk. Yet, keep in mind that we are talking about a company that has been at a loss for the last 5 years.

Sector Comparison

The following section contains all baby bonds, with a par value of $25, issued by a shipping company.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next charts show a more global view of all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay a fixed distribution, and have stated maturity date of less than 10 years, with a positive YTC. For a clearer view, the baby bonds, issued by MDLY (MDLQ and MDLX) are excluded from the charts.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of our 9.875% First Priority Secured Notes due 2022.

Source: FWP Filing by Global Ship Lease Inc

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $30M, GSLD cannot be an addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF), which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about last year's rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600 million used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, GSLD is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company is not in its best shape. The common stock doesn't pay any distribution, it is highly leveraged, having 2.5x times more debt than equity (6.7x if we use the market capitalization), and has been reporting loss for the last several years. If we look at the new IPO's returns, it is a better option over the company's preferred stock, but GSL's secured notes are currently the best from the three. However, the company intends to use the proceeds of GSLD to repay a portion of the corporate bonds, which will ultimately remain outstanding thereafter. Generally, I think there is a lot risk hidden behind the newly issued 2024 notes and the only way I would trade it is hedged with the preferred or the common stock.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.