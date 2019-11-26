Deere: Forward Guidance Could Energize Bulls

A limited trade deal between the U.S. and China should result in more Chinese purchases of agricultural equipment.

Source: Barron's

Deere (DE) reports quarterly earnings on November 27th. Analysts expect revenue of $8.53 billion and EPS of $2.13. The revenue estimate implies a double-digit revenue decline Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Deere's Revenue Could Fall Further

Economists and pundits are looking for signs that may be at peak economy. Examining the earnings of cyclical names like Deere could give a glimpse into the direction of the economy. I have been bracing for a revenue decline at Deere for a while. It finally happened last quarter after the company reported revenue of $10.0 billion, down 3% Y/Y.

Agriculture and Turf revenue fell 6% Y/Y. It represented 59% of total revenue, so its decline had an outsized impact on results. According to the company's internal presentation, Agriculture and Turf revenue is forecast to grow by low single digits for FY 2019. Last quarter was marked by poor weather conditions as heavy rain delayed the planting season. As part of the trade war, China had placed a moratorium on buying U.S. soybeans, hurting soybean prices and equipment sales.

Revenue from Construction and Forestry rose 1% Y/Y. The segment experienced higher price realization, partially offset by a change in sales mix. Record low interest rates over the past decade triggered animal spirits and outsized investments in real estate. How long can the building boom last if consumers cannot afford rising rent or rising costs for houses? The boom could be slowing, despite record low interest rates. If so, then the best days for Construction and Forestry could be behind it.

Deere reported pretax income of $1.1 billion, down 6% Y/Y. Gross margin improved 40 basis points versus the year-earlier period. The company's advanced technology has been a hit with farmers, leading to higher average equipment prices and potentially, higher margins. R&D costs rose 4% Y/Y, while SG&A costs fell 2%. I do not believe it is time for Deere to hit the panic button and make deep cost cuts. Secondly, it was a noisy quarter with the delay in the planting season. Last quarter may have included one-off events that may not occur going forward.

U.S. Farm Cash Receipts Are A Question Mark

Future equipment demand is usually driven by cash crop receipts. The trade war has reduced China's purchases of certain crops. Thus, cash crop receipts are expected to be $117 billion, lower than previously estimated. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $16 billion aid package to farmers to help offset losses suffered from the trade war. Farm aid could help President Trump curry favor with farmers during the 2020 presidential election. It remains to be seen whether it will lead to higher spending on farm equipment.

In October, the U.S. and China agreed to a limited trade deal calling for China to increase purchases of certain agricultural products:

The US and China reached a truce in their trade war on Friday after Washington agreed a limited deal that will see the US hold off on tariff increases next week in exchange for some Chinese concessions, primarily on agricultural purchases. The tentative agreement - described by Donald Trump, the US president, as a "substantial phase one deal" - will offer some respite to the global economy and could calm markets unnerved by escalating tensions between the countries.

Increased purchases from China could kick in by the first quarter of 2020, leading to higher crop receipts and higher equipment purchases. Management could give a rosier sales outlook for the first half of 2020, which could cause the stock to rise post-earnings.

Conclusion

DE is up by double digits Y/Y and has likely benefited from the melt up in broader markets. The return of China's agricultural purchases should be positive for earnings and the stock. DE trades at 17x earnings and the upside is likely priced into the stock. I rate DE a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.